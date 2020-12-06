I recently bought a Highlander from Desmond Quinn at this dealership and felt that he listened to my requests in a vehicle and evaluation as a potential new Toyota buyer. I found that he answered all of my questions fully, and was professional and knowledgeable through the process.
Alex is a great service provider. He always goes above and beyond. I have used him for all routine maintenance on my 2012 Prius with 106,000 miles. I recommended him to my adult children for their recently purchased 4 runner.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Damaged driver side window during oil change service
by Originel00 on 03/15/2020
I'm upset & awaiting a call back. I made a service appointment for an oul change due to needing to drive out of state for a funeral. I left only the car key in the ignition & I noticed a huge scratch on the inside driver window & later when I looked on the external area of the window, there are marks as if something was slide down into the window. It appears as the technician locked the key in the car. I need this matter to be addressed & have not received a call back from service management at present. I have left messages. I purchased in full my vehicle at the end of 2017 & have been having all my services perfomed at this facility. I am extremely disappointed that this was not brought to my attention.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Have taken this vehicle in twice due to the constant echo when using the Bluetooth. Was given a laundry list of "fixes". Once I explained nothing was working, the service person said there is a compatibility problem between the Bluetooth and several versions of the iPhone including my XR. I have been reduced to disconnecting the Bluetooth and taking calls on my cell phone speaker. In GA we have a handsfree law so I am prohibited from holding the phone. This is a fleet vehicle and we are having this Bluetooth problem all over the country with this vehicle. I was told yesterday, as I was told 4 months ago, that the service agent would "check" on it and get back with me. The next option is for me to make an appointment to leave my vehicle and my phone. Toyota does not understand the average person can't come and sit for hours and wait on them to attempt to fix this problem.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I really believe this is the best service we have had since owning vehicles. My service advisor is excellent and I know the car is in good hands. I own two cars from this dealership and will continue to be a customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Nicole Delaigle, my assigned Client Advisor did a fantastic job of explain the service that was required. She answered all my question perfectly. She is the most knowledgeable service rep I've encountered. Brandon, the mechanic did a great job and took the time to show me his work and explain everything.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Nicole did a great job communicating my repair and keeping me informed. Brandon T. did an excellent job replacing my torque converter. My experience was very good and the service department was very professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My wife bought a new cell over a week ago. We’ve been unsuccessful trying to pair this New Galaxy S10 to our 2014 Toyota Sienna (purchased new). Many hours were spent to get this done. My wife needs to use her phone talking to hospital staff so Bluetooth connectivity is essential.
We stopped by your dealership late yesterday and explained our issue to Melissa. She listened and told immediate action to ask Ms. T. Bans to help us. Ms Banks kindly greeted us and efficiently proceeded to pair her phones. She answered all our questions. Ms Banks is very knowledgeable and professional. Make sure she remains an integral member your team, whatever the task! Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
