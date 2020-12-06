Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs

6475 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs

4.7
Overall Rating
(34)
Recommend: Yes (32) No (2)
sales Rating

new to Toyota and to Hendrick

by Donna Griffin on 06/12/2020

I recently bought a Highlander from Desmond Quinn at this dealership and felt that he listened to my requests in a vehicle and evaluation as a potential new Toyota buyer. I found that he answered all of my questions fully, and was professional and knowledgeable through the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome and reliable service from Dan every time

by jasonenfa on 08/25/2020

Dan is the top reason for us having Toyota’s for the last 20+ years. Always professional, responsive, and a pleasure to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

very fast

by toyota car on 07/03/2020

was able to get my service done very quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service by Rick Hendrick Toyota

by Roop Kumar on 07/01/2020

It was an excellent service done by Rick Hendricks Toyota Sandy Springs.... 😊😊 The staff were Awesome friendly 👍👍 Great job guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Prompt responses on Toyota Service and parts

by Hamptons23 on 06/22/2020

Prompt responses on Toyota Service and parts

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Great service with Alex

by Sue Ellen on 05/22/2020

Alex is a great service provider. He always goes above and beyond. I have used him for all routine maintenance on my 2012 Prius with 106,000 miles. I recommended him to my adult children for their recently purchased 4 runner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Toyota service

by South i.e. on 04/24/2020

Prompt, friendly, excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil changet/ tire rotation

by Joeljoel on 04/22/2020

The reason i go to this dealership is my service associate Alex D. He is an amazing person who is great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

30,000 mile maintenance

by ????????? on 04/16/2020

You guys applied the 50% discount to my service making it a budget friendly experience in a critical time frame

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Damaged driver side window during oil change service

by Originel00 on 03/15/2020

I'm upset & awaiting a call back. I made a service appointment for an oul change due to needing to drive out of state for a funeral. I left only the car key in the ignition & I noticed a huge scratch on the inside driver window & later when I looked on the external area of the window, there are marks as if something was slide down into the window. It appears as the technician locked the key in the car. I need this matter to be addressed & have not received a call back from service management at present. I have left messages. I purchased in full my vehicle at the end of 2017 & have been having all my services perfomed at this facility. I am extremely disappointed that this was not brought to my attention.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

service Rating

Great experience!

by zen8972 on 02/27/2020

Nicole rocks as always! She's such a valuable member to your team. --Audra Feuer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Amazing service facility

by AtlantaERdoc on 02/21/2020

Daniel was so pleasant and on it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2019 Toyota Highlander Bluetooth

by RhondaDavis on 02/19/2020

Have taken this vehicle in twice due to the constant echo when using the Bluetooth. Was given a laundry list of "fixes". Once I explained nothing was working, the service person said there is a compatibility problem between the Bluetooth and several versions of the iPhone including my XR. I have been reduced to disconnecting the Bluetooth and taking calls on my cell phone speaker. In GA we have a handsfree law so I am prohibited from holding the phone. This is a fleet vehicle and we are having this Bluetooth problem all over the country with this vehicle. I was told yesterday, as I was told 4 months ago, that the service agent would "check" on it and get back with me. The next option is for me to make an appointment to leave my vehicle and my phone. Toyota does not understand the average person can't come and sit for hours and wait on them to attempt to fix this problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience and Service

by Great Experience on 02/04/2020

Ted Fabiniak helped me select a car. He was very helpful and very knowledgeable. The staff also cared if a car is financially suitable to someone like myself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

In and Out Oil Change

by XX1107XX on 01/14/2020

Also was given detail of the condition of my tires- which I was not aware.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

rav 4 scheduled service

by Deborah B on 12/19/2019

I really believe this is the best service we have had since owning vehicles. My service advisor is excellent and I know the car is in good hands. I own two cars from this dealership and will continue to be a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil leak

by Georgia Papa on 12/19/2019

Nicole Delaigle, my assigned Client Advisor did a fantastic job of explain the service that was required. She answered all my question perfectly. She is the most knowledgeable service rep I've encountered. Brandon, the mechanic did a great job and took the time to show me his work and explain everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Hendrick Toyota

by JohnnyL on 12/13/2019

Dan Postillo is a trusted rep who has always exhibited excellent customer service. He has serviced all my Toyota vehicles for many years

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

New Battery

by Anonymous on 12/13/2019

Connected with Daniel in the service department and he explained I needed a new battery when my car would not start. Wonderful service! Took only 15" for installation of battery and I was on my way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Toyota Camry

by Mdtrice on 11/27/2019

Nicole did a great job communicating my repair and keeping me informed. Brandon T. did an excellent job replacing my torque converter. My experience was very good and the service department was very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding service by Ms. T. Banks

by Bluetooth config for new phone on 11/17/2019

My wife bought a new cell over a week ago. We’ve been unsuccessful trying to pair this New Galaxy S10 to our 2014 Toyota Sienna (purchased new). Many hours were spent to get this done. My wife needs to use her phone talking to hospital staff so Bluetooth connectivity is essential. We stopped by your dealership late yesterday and explained our issue to Melissa. She listened and told immediate action to ask Ms. T. Bans to help us. Ms Banks kindly greeted us and efficiently proceeded to pair her phones. She answered all our questions. Ms Banks is very knowledgeable and professional. Make sure she remains an integral member your team, whatever the task! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

