service Rating

Have taken this vehicle in twice due to the constant echo when using the Bluetooth. Was given a laundry list of "fixes". Once I explained nothing was working, the service person said there is a compatibility problem between the Bluetooth and several versions of the iPhone including my XR. I have been reduced to disconnecting the Bluetooth and taking calls on my cell phone speaker. In GA we have a handsfree law so I am prohibited from holding the phone. This is a fleet vehicle and we are having this Bluetooth problem all over the country with this vehicle. I was told yesterday, as I was told 4 months ago, that the service agent would "check" on it and get back with me. The next option is for me to make an appointment to leave my vehicle and my phone. Toyota does not understand the average person can't come and sit for hours and wait on them to attempt to fix this problem. Read more