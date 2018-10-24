Caddilac Escalade Service
Set up the service easily. Once I got the to service center, I stood and waited for 15 min the be helped. Two service people were on the phone and digging through piles of paper trying to provide updates. Left my car to get the oil changed and for inspection. I had to call 5 times to get an status on my car. The inspection was not performed.... might as well done it myself... will not be coming back.
Dealer with attention to detail
My warranty repair was completed in a short amount of time. On the way home, the engine light came on and I returned to the dealer. Though my repair was not on the engine they fixed the problem promptly and did not charge me for it. The car is always nicely cleaned after servicing here.
I would never buy another vehicle from this dealership again
I purchased a 2013 Cadillac Escalade June 1 of this year because my truck was totaled in a serious accident . I trusted the name Cadillac, that this would be a reliable vehicle for me to purchase . I have had nothing but problems with this truck starting from the first few weeks of my purchasing it . The truck is not a reliable form of transportation and I am afraid of getting stranded because at various times it will not start . I have returned it to the dealership at least 3-4 times for this same issue . Now , today ..... my truck sits in my garage not starting again . My truck is completely dead ! Not 1 light comes on , no clicking heard when I try to start it . When I try to unlock the doors remotely, I get nothing ! The last time I sent it to the dealership , they claimed it was a dead cell in the battery and replaced it . I don't know what to do !!!! This is frustrating !
Top Of The Line Service!
We always get top of the line service at Classic Cadillac! Since purchasing our SRX from this dealership we have gotten nothing but great service from them. We have taken our car to the local dealer once and after the lousy service, we rather drive the 50 plus miles to get top notch service! We meet the service manager once and he informed us if there were any concerns to notify him personally however; there haven't been any. Great dealership, Great service!!
Horrible experience
Waiting 3 hours for an oil change and engine air filter replacement, despite fact that appointment was made several days prior.
The GM saved the DAY!
This is my Cadillac Dealership and where I've purchased 4 Cadillac's total. I'm grateful for the personal service and family like relationships I have at this dealer b/c on this service visit I needed it. The service tech was new or at least new to me and he was very lack luster his name is Zack. He did want to complete all of the necessary work that was under warranty and somehow lost my telephone number even though I gave it to him personally at the counter and left him a voice mail. Needless to say, he was a real genius and must have came from a used car lot; or at least he had the service skills of one. Nevertheless, based on his performance I had to call the Cadillac GM, Brian Long, and he got everything straightened out and warranty items replaced quick fact and in a hurry. In fact, it was only through Brian's actions was my vehicle repaired properly. Thank goodness for Brian........you da MAN!!!!! Equally as important, Zack also made me appreciate just how great my regular service guy really is, Big Chad. I was so happy to see him back from vacation when I picked up my vehicle, I think I shook his hand 2 to 3 times. I would also like to thank my sales GUY, Ian O'shea, who's always ready to step in when I have a problem. Big UPs Ian!!!!!
Excellent Service Experience
I came in on a tow truck. My car doors would not unlock. Your service manager met me and showed me how to unlock the driver door with my 'emergency' key and had a technician jump start the battery and take it right into service where they tested the battery and found that it needed to be replaced, which I did, and was on my way in a short time thanks to John and Chad. Great service.
Bill Khatib is the best salesman EVER!!!
Initially, my trip was to get service done on my cts sedan. I was contemplating the purchase of a new car as well. Sure enough, I drove off the lot with a new cts coupe! I love this car!!! Bill was patient and kind and combed through everything with me! I love that everyone was attentive..I did get a really great deal!
GREAT Car buying Experience!
I recently bought a Cadillac from Classic Cadillac of Atlanta. Tony Monachese was my Sales Consultant and was outstanding! I am an out of state buyer and Tony was very helpful and did a fantastic job. Khaled Haza helped with my financing and also was great. I would highly RECOMMEND!!! Thanks again!
Johnny F. at Classic Cadillac ROCKS!
So I had a minor car issue this time but I am always treated like a princess at Classic Cadi. Good People.
Don't wate your time
I recently went to look at and drive the new CTS. Their offer of a deal was giving me the manufacturer's $1000 rebate, period. Needless to say-I walked away. They do have plenty of inventory (I understand why), and the Saturday I was there, not many customers. To top off their great deal, they offered me under trade in value on a consumers most wanted car with low mileage!
