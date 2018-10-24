service Rating

This is my Cadillac Dealership and where I've purchased 4 Cadillac's total. I'm grateful for the personal service and family like relationships I have at this dealer b/c on this service visit I needed it. The service tech was new or at least new to me and he was very lack luster his name is Zack. He did want to complete all of the necessary work that was under warranty and somehow lost my telephone number even though I gave it to him personally at the counter and left him a voice mail. Needless to say, he was a real genius and must have came from a used car lot; or at least he had the service skills of one. Nevertheless, based on his performance I had to call the Cadillac GM, Brian Long, and he got everything straightened out and warranty items replaced quick fact and in a hurry. In fact, it was only through Brian's actions was my vehicle repaired properly. Thank goodness for Brian........you da MAN!!!!! Equally as important, Zack also made me appreciate just how great my regular service guy really is, Big Chad. I was so happy to see him back from vacation when I picked up my vehicle, I think I shook his hand 2 to 3 times. I would also like to thank my sales GUY, Ian O'shea, who's always ready to step in when I have a problem. Big UPs Ian!!!!! Read more