5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a WONDERFUL experience at Athens BMW! This was my first visit to Athens BMW but my 5th BMW since 2002. My first contact with Athens BMW was through internet used car sales. Rick B. (Internet Manager) immediately responded to my inquiry on a 2009 used 328i on October 23. This particular car was sold before I could make a deposit, but I knew there were other cars so no problem. I also received email correspondence from Curt Cook and Allen Dean who reached out on October 25 offering their assistance in my search. I made plans to visit Athens BMW on Friday October 26 and made Rick B. aware of my estimated time arrival. I arrived at the dealership and met with Rick B. After a brief discussion of my wants and needs,Rick showed me the list of 2009-2011 used 328i vehicles. He also showed me a 2012 328i and explained every difference between the available used models including the body style change made in 2012. Rick provided the best information I needed to make my decision--I ended up with a NEW car (2012 328i) in my favorite color combination--I LOVE THIS CAR! I truly appreciated the way Rick explained every detail of my vehicle options including the add on features of each car--I like detail and it helped me make my decision with confidence and in a relaxed atmosphere--there was no pressure from Rick, just useful information for helping me choose the car right for me. Athens BMW gave me a fair trade-in for my 2006 325i. Allen D. was great as he explained he details of my financing and he made the paperwork process of buying the car easy. I also want to mention Scott C. who sat with in my new car until 8 p.m. on a Friday night explaining every feature of the car including the idrive. Scott helped sync my Iphone and explained my 1 yr subscription to Sirius (which I like very much). Scott took his time and did not rush even though it was well after hours. Overall, Athens BMW has a GREAT team from what I've seen so far. I know the service department has to be the best around and I know I don't have to worry about my vehicle service being done right. I chose Athens BMW because of its relative proximity to my home. I had other dealer choices in Georgia but a previous (less than pleasing) experience gave me the idea to try Athens BMW and I am NOT disappointed but very pleased with my decision to do business with them. Read more