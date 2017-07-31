Athens BMW
Perfect!!
by 07/31/2017on
The help from Darrell Burton and the finance guy couldn't have been better. I really enjoyed my visit at Athens BMW, and I love my SUV.
Best sales experience to date
by 03/21/2017on
This was my fifth car purchase, four of which have been BMWs--one that was purchased from an independent dealer and two that were purchased from another BMW dealer in New Jersey, where I'm a preferred customer. However, since relocating from New York to Georgia three years ago, I'd settled on another BMW dealership in the Atlanta area for service, and I assumed that I would purchase or lease my next BMW from them. Athens BMW came to my attention by way of the Perks at Work discount program. When I filled out the form to find out what dealers in my area honored the discount, I was referred to Athens BMW. Alex contacted me in follow-up to my inquiry, and we discussed what I was looking for, as well as current incentives. In follow-up to our conversation, I sent him the details on the car I was driving and a couple of vehicles that I found on the Athens BMW website that I was interested in. When I visited the dealership in person, Alex and Justin were professional, knowledgeable and friendly. More importantly, they were attentive and responsive to my needs. The finance portion of my purchase experience, handled by Christina, was very smooth, swift and efficient with no surprises! Well there was one surprise--my payment was lower than expected because Justin was able to secure more for my trade-in than initially quoted! The Athens BMW team doesn't have to say how much they value customers, they demonstrate it by their actions and value-add services like Warranty Forever and service loaner valet drop-off and pick-up. When the time comes for my next BMW purchase or lease, I will absolutely return to Athens BMW as well as recommend them to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pre-owned vehicle purchase was a good experience.
by 11/14/2016on
We were looking for a used vehicle for our teen daughter. She fell in love with a car at Athens BMW, and the folks were so helpful. We kept looking...online, in Atlanta...and ultimately came back to Athens BMW. All the people were wonderful - I would recommend anyone looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle start here!
Easiest car buying ever!
by 10/29/2016on
Terry Hosier was great. Almost all negotiations were handled over the phone and internet. We are from SC, but found the experience of this dealership preferable to tho one closer to home. The customer service has been exceptional and they offered the best deal. We chose the plant pickup, which was a fun experience! Very pleased and highly recommend!
Buying a BMW 135is
by 05/14/2013on
This was the best car buying experience I had since 1968. Joe C. gave me a very fair price and went well out of his way to ensure the transaction went smoothly. I had concerns since I bought the car long distance over the internet and phone, and took delivery at the BMW Performance Center, so I never visited the dealer. The paperwork and Performance Center arrangements went smoothly in a timely manner. Joe sensed my anxiety and made special efforts to ensure everyone involved expedited things so I had a positive experience. I am grateful for his support, attentiveness, and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience - Highly Recommend!
by 04/01/2013on
This was my first car purchase and I couldn't be happier with my experience. Everyone was so helpful and Rick made me feel comfortable about purchasing my first car on my own. He was extremely knowledgeable about the car and was able to explain things to me I would not have known about. He treated me with respect and was paitent with me when I had questions. I hadn't planned on purchasing the car that day but they made the process so smooth that I felt comfortable making the decision to purchase that day. They were never pushy and made sure they were able to accomidate my needs and get me into the car I wanted. After I purchased the car, Rick took the time to show me more details about my new car and made sure that I knew how to use the features. They arranged employees to drive to Atlanta to pick up my old car for trade-in, bring new floor mats and final paperwork when it was convenient for me and so that I did not have to schedule a time to drive the car back to Athens. I feel everyone went above and beyond and would definitely recommend this dealership and refer friends and family to Rick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Athens BMW review
by 02/01/2013on
I have been buying cars for years. This was one of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. From the first email contact until we walked into the dealership Rick was great to work with. This was our first true "luxury" car and the level of service showed that. We will definitely return to Athens BMW when it is time to purchase another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New (or used) car purchase
by 11/03/2012on
I had a WONDERFUL experience at Athens BMW! This was my first visit to Athens BMW but my 5th BMW since 2002. My first contact with Athens BMW was through internet used car sales. Rick B. (Internet Manager) immediately responded to my inquiry on a 2009 used 328i on October 23. This particular car was sold before I could make a deposit, but I knew there were other cars so no problem. I also received email correspondence from Curt Cook and Allen Dean who reached out on October 25 offering their assistance in my search. I made plans to visit Athens BMW on Friday October 26 and made Rick B. aware of my estimated time arrival. I arrived at the dealership and met with Rick B. After a brief discussion of my wants and needs,Rick showed me the list of 2009-2011 used 328i vehicles. He also showed me a 2012 328i and explained every difference between the available used models including the body style change made in 2012. Rick provided the best information I needed to make my decision--I ended up with a NEW car (2012 328i) in my favorite color combination--I LOVE THIS CAR! I truly appreciated the way Rick explained every detail of my vehicle options including the add on features of each car--I like detail and it helped me make my decision with confidence and in a relaxed atmosphere--there was no pressure from Rick, just useful information for helping me choose the car right for me. Athens BMW gave me a fair trade-in for my 2006 325i. Allen D. was great as he explained he details of my financing and he made the paperwork process of buying the car easy. I also want to mention Scott C. who sat with in my new car until 8 p.m. on a Friday night explaining every feature of the car including the idrive. Scott helped sync my Iphone and explained my 1 yr subscription to Sirius (which I like very much). Scott took his time and did not rush even though it was well after hours. Overall, Athens BMW has a GREAT team from what I've seen so far. I know the service department has to be the best around and I know I don't have to worry about my vehicle service being done right. I chose Athens BMW because of its relative proximity to my home. I had other dealer choices in Georgia but a previous (less than pleasing) experience gave me the idea to try Athens BMW and I am NOT disappointed but very pleased with my decision to do business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent dealer
by 06/02/2011on
Purchased a 2011 BMW X5 diesel. Traded in a vehicle and had to wait for my X5 to be built. Athens BMW gave me a BMW 3 series to use for 3 months. I was impressed. They arranged for me to take delivery at the BMW Performance center and tour the production facility. THAT is a great day long experience. To date I have not had to have the vehicle serviced at all as nothing is wrong. Everything works. When a service become necessary the dealer will pick up the car and leave another BMW for me to use, then bring the car back to me. These guys are serious car people. I suggest everyone interested in a BMW go to or contact Athens BMW. Great vehicle and wonderful dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
