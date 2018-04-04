Skip to main content
Acura of Athens

2890 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606
Customer Reviews of Acura of Athens

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Acura Mdx

by jackielw on 04/04/2018

Billy was our salesman. He had helped us a couple of months earlier when purchasing an Acura for my daughter. His knowledge and customer service was the reason we returned to talk to him when purchasing my new car. I had driven a BMW for the last 22 years and was ready for a change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another great Leasing Experience at Acura of Athens

by HughesB on 10/12/2017

As has been in the past, my experience in leasing another Acura from Acura of Athens was exceptional! Everyone was so helpful and knowledgeable of the product, as well as my options for leasing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Absolutely Fantastic

by Crowntra on 09/21/2016

From out initial call to the delivery of our new MDX, Phil, Jim and Bethany were spot on. They were upfront, honest and straightforward. We were in the market for a specific vehicle. While they didn't have it on their lot, they found one and delivered it the next day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by sidoh888 on 08/31/2016

The dealership staff were friendly, helpful, and patient. Smiles all around. The purchase process was quick and painless despite a few wrinkles that I introduced such as a positive equity lease to trade in and an unplanned banking hours deadline on a Saturday. The staff were quick and accommodating, and I am grateful for their assistance in meeting the challenges. I highly recommend Acura of Athens as I was extremely pleased with my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Acura of Athens

by elong1 on 01/05/2014

Al S. with Acura & Volvo of Athens is awesome and is the reason I bought my RDX from this dealership. He is a "gentle giant" always patient and always trying to do what is best for his clients. From the day I first met Al, I knew I could never buy my car from anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car shopping made enjoyable

by catoschild on 04/03/2011

The staff at Acura of Athens were professional, considerate, willing to go the extra mile. Al Smith and the Middletons made the shopping enjoyable! Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
