5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The dealership staff were friendly, helpful, and patient. Smiles all around. The purchase process was quick and painless despite a few wrinkles that I introduced such as a positive equity lease to trade in and an unplanned banking hours deadline on a Saturday. The staff were quick and accommodating, and I am grateful for their assistance in meeting the challenges. I highly recommend Acura of Athens as I was extremely pleased with my experience. Read more