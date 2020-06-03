sales Rating

I've been working purchasing on VW Jetta for some months now, I knew which car I wanted but was looking for the best deal. During this time I have contacted and worked with at least 6 VW dealerships in Georgia. Athens VW had by far the best customer service and I ended up with the cheapest price on my vehicle - even beating the prices of another dealership I had previously leased 2 cars from. Salesman Wayne Williams was always friendly, followed up regularly without pestering me and was always upfront with numbers and incentives. I was able to work out much of the deal via email and phone as it was hard for me to come into the dealership with my schedule. Because of all of the aforementioned experiences, I closed the deal with Athens even though they were 2 hours away from me. Read more