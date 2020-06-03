Athens VW is the best
by 03/06/2020on
No pressure and every effort made to make car buying a painless process. Wayne was super to work with
Great vibe
by 02/17/2020on
Very pleased with my experience here. Wayne was great to deal with and my father was so impressed he bought a car as well!
New car purchase
by 02/07/2020on
Purchased a 2019 Jetta today & Chatham Lacey was super helpful from start to finish. Answered all questions, was super patient & professional. Definitely recommend him if you’re in the market for a new car. Love my new car!
Diligent and responsive
by 02/03/2020on
Chatham Lacey did a great job answering all of my questions. The vehicle sale details were as-promised, no surprises through the buying experience.
Buy a vehicle from these people
by 02/01/2020on
Chatham Lacey was my salesman. He was very personable. He was able to answer all my questions about different VW models. Chatham did a great job.
Fantastic
by 01/09/2020on
Love my car—and Stacy Powell and Gene made it all easy as can be. Highly recommend this dealership!
Great experience
by 01/09/2020on
Great experience again just like our previous purchase. Our sales associate was very helpful and made the buying process easy. I recommend buying from VW of Athens. Thanks Stacy Powell for all your help!
Very happy
by 12/30/2019on
I’m extremely happy with my new jetta that I purchased from Chatham Lacey. He’s knowledgeable honest and trustworthy. My experience during the process was phenomenal. Chatham made the entire buying experience simple. He went above and beyond with answering all questions and concerns that I had. I would definitely buy from him again.
Best Yet
by 12/25/2019on
I had a need for a car, but was in no hurry. I had visited several dealerships, and was very disappointed in the pushy sales tactics used by the sale people. I decided to stop in at VW of Athens, and ended up having the best car buying experience of my life. Chatham was top notch. He was informative without being pushy and giving me the "you need to buy it now" routine. The deal was simple, easy, and on my on time. Great experience and I highly recommend visiting if you are in the market.
Purchase VW 2019 Golf S
by 12/24/2019on
Best experience I have ever had purchasing a car. Everyone was knowledgeable and made it easy to understand the process. Very nice folks to work with. I highly recommend the dealership at staff in Athens!
Worth the drive!
by 12/21/2019on
The dealership was welcoming and inviting, what you expect from the Volkswagen brand. My salesman, Chatham was extremely professional from our very first interaction. He was understanding of what I needed in a vehicle. Chatham never pushed or tried to up-sell me into anything that didn’t fit or make sense. Overall, an excellent experience and wonderful customer service!
Amazing, hands down
by 12/21/2019on
Talk to Wayne, chill, very informative, nice man, will never pressure you to do anything you don’t want to do.. will give you all the help you need. Seriously first time buying a brand new car he helped me out with giving me the best options and choices! I am very happy with my new car purchase! Talk to WAYNE!!!!
Great Deal!!!
by 12/19/2019on
I got a great deal on a 2019 Atlas. Staff was extremely friendly and helpful. They made sure I got exactly what we wanted. They took time to make sure I knew how to use all the cool feature.
2019 Jetta purchase
by 12/07/2019on
My recent purchase at Athens Volkswagen is by far the best purchasing experience in over two decades living in metro Atlanta. My sales rep. Wayne Williams understood my wishes and completed the deal within 3 text messages. I would highly recommend him and the dealership to anyone seeking to purchase a Volkswagen.
Great Customer Service and Great Deal
by 12/02/2019on
I've been working purchasing on VW Jetta for some months now, I knew which car I wanted but was looking for the best deal. During this time I have contacted and worked with at least 6 VW dealerships in Georgia. Athens VW had by far the best customer service and I ended up with the cheapest price on my vehicle - even beating the prices of another dealership I had previously leased 2 cars from. Salesman Wayne Williams was always friendly, followed up regularly without pestering me and was always upfront with numbers and incentives. I was able to work out much of the deal via email and phone as it was hard for me to come into the dealership with my schedule. Because of all of the aforementioned experiences, I closed the deal with Athens even though they were 2 hours away from me.
Enjoying our new 2019 VW Tiguan
by 12/01/2019on
Enjoying our new 2019 VW Tiguan. Big Thank You to our awesome sales assistant Chatham Lacey at Athens VW for providing a great buying experience. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking to get a car at this dealership.
Excellent service
by 11/25/2019on
Highly recommended, especially Stacy Powell as sales consultant—friendly, knowledgeable, never pushy. Jean Fenelon was especially kind and efficient.
Laid back easy buying experience
by 11/23/2019on
Stacy Powell made my buying experience so easy. She made it a laid back easy process. Everyone was so helpful and made it a great experience.
Awesome dealership
by 11/11/2019on
Stacy and the staff get the job done. Great all around experience.
Fantastic Buying Experience
by 11/04/2019on
We were very happy with our car buying experience through VW of Athens. Our salesperson, Stacy, was very nice and patient. She took extra time to explain all of the car's features to my daughter who was buying a car for the first time. Each step of the process felt stress free and we left there as very happy customers!
Fast, Painless Puchase
by 10/29/2019on
After locating a great car online and speaking to Stacy by phone to confirm the information, she seamlessly handled the transaction efficiently and pleasantly. Courteous and professional would describe her. I would highly recommend her and this dealer.