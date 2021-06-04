1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Why? Because Hayes cannot screw in an oil plug. After a normal oil change yesterday - ALL the oil leaked onto my ground. Service folks did not acknowledge ANYTHING. they acted like I did something wrong. Finally was able to force some conversation with manager.This oil change has cost me so much time and money getting more oil and returning the truck. They do not care. I pull a 9000 camper with this truck and would not enjoy the engine blowing while going up a mountain because Hayes service cannot tighten and oil plug. Read more