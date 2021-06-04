Hayes Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Hayes Chevrolet
ALL leaked out after oil change - truck engine could’ve been destroyed
by 04/06/2021on
Why? Because Hayes cannot screw in an oil plug. After a normal oil change yesterday - ALL the oil leaked onto my ground. Service folks did not acknowledge ANYTHING. they acted like I did something wrong. Finally was able to force some conversation with manager.This oil change has cost me so much time and money getting more oil and returning the truck. They do not care. I pull a 9000 camper with this truck and would not enjoy the engine blowing while going up a mountain because Hayes service cannot tighten and oil plug.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 11/22/2019on
Excellent service, easy scheduling and drop-off process, and completed when they said they would! Went in for oil change, let them know of an issue I also had covered by a TSB and they did both quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place
by 08/21/2019on
Great place for a new car and the people are awesome
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice dealership, no high pressure to buy.
by 08/04/2019on
Been using Hayes for servicing my car for years. Recently bought a car from them. No high pressure, very relaxed atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 06/28/2019on
Service was excellent and in a timely fashion Clean friendly waiting room Friendly knowledgeable service personnel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very Satisfied Customer
by 06/23/2019on
The staff was very helpful. Salesman was wonderful and helpful in getting me the truck I wanted. He and his manager did everything possible to get me approved with my challenged credit and did so. Thank You all at Hayes Chevrolet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 06/20/2019on
Same great service & scheduling ease, as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service & repair
by 06/09/2019on
Very good service Dept. I changed from another gmc dealer because of this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
People who care
by 06/07/2019on
The people at Hayes go above and beyond to serve their customers and make sure that people are taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 05/11/2019on
We were very well pleased with those representing Hayes Dealership. The team at Hayes was patient and considerate. I the process we visited multiple dealerships and they won our business and trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mr
by 05/11/2019on
Wonderful service. Serice personnel went out of their way to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 03/30/2019on
Hayes knows who I am when I walk in ! Bought several vehicles from them ! I Used to shop prices but no longer ! They treat me fair ! Service is great ! Even had a broken windshield fixed there ! They let their windshields repairman use their place ! He is not a Hayes employee! Thanks Hayes for the best Service !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Respect and Integrity
by 03/28/2019on
The experience at Hayes is beyond exceptional. Never felt pressured, yet respected. All of the gentlemen we worked with were filled with integrity.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tommy
by 02/27/2019on
Excellent service!! Highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance
by 02/22/2019on
Excellent Service from Hayes! Thank You Westley.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/14/2019on
As always with this business, I have received exceptional service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Service
by 01/10/2019on
I always receive Great service here. That is why I continue getting my car serviced here. Sean York is Awesome and so are Wesley and the rest of the crew.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/23/2018on
The service was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new vehicle purchase
by 12/07/2018on
Purchased 2018 GMC Serria. Very pleasant experience with no salesman drama and negotiations. Everything very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Client
by 10/30/2018on
I could not be more pleased with the overall performance of Hayes Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for Tahoe
by 09/15/2018on
I have already sent email to Andy Lammers and Westley in Chevrolet service. They always treat me with respect and great service for my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
