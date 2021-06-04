Skip to main content
Hayes Chevrolet

3656 State Hwy 365, Alto, GA 30510
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hayes Chevrolet

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(53)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
53 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

ALL leaked out after oil change - truck engine could’ve been destroyed

by Camperwilltravel on 04/06/2021

Why? Because Hayes cannot screw in an oil plug. After a normal oil change yesterday - ALL the oil leaked onto my ground. Service folks did not acknowledge ANYTHING. they acted like I did something wrong. Finally was able to force some conversation with manager.This oil change has cost me so much time and money getting more oil and returning the truck. They do not care. I pull a 9000 camper with this truck and would not enjoy the engine blowing while going up a mountain because Hayes service cannot tighten and oil plug.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Rodney on 11/22/2019

Excellent service, easy scheduling and drop-off process, and completed when they said they would! Went in for oil change, let them know of an issue I also had covered by a TSB and they did both quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place

by Aileen4 on 08/21/2019

Great place for a new car and the people are awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice dealership, no high pressure to buy.

by RJF on 08/04/2019

Been using Hayes for servicing my car for years. Recently bought a car from them. No high pressure, very relaxed atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by TLDavisJr on 06/28/2019

Service was excellent and in a timely fashion Clean friendly waiting room Friendly knowledgeable service personnel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied Customer

by MickeyCorpening on 06/23/2019

The staff was very helpful. Salesman was wonderful and helpful in getting me the truck I wanted. He and his manager did everything possible to get me approved with my challenged credit and did so. Thank You all at Hayes Chevrolet

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Bill on 06/20/2019

Same great service & scheduling ease, as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service & repair

by Hartwood on 06/09/2019

Very good service Dept. I changed from another gmc dealer because of this.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

People who care

by BarbaraWilson on 06/07/2019

The people at Hayes go above and beyond to serve their customers and make sure that people are taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by HayesDealership on 05/11/2019

We were very well pleased with those representing Hayes Dealership. The team at Hayes was patient and considerate. I the process we visited multiple dealerships and they won our business and trust.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

mr

by cmuir on 05/11/2019

Wonderful service. Serice personnel went out of their way to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied

by Perry on 03/30/2019

Hayes knows who I am when I walk in ! Bought several vehicles from them ! I Used to shop prices but no longer ! They treat me fair ! Service is great ! Even had a broken windshield fixed there ! They let their windshields repairman use their place ! He is not a Hayes employee! Thanks Hayes for the best Service !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Respect and Integrity

by Ali on 03/28/2019

The experience at Hayes is beyond exceptional. Never felt pressured, yet respected. All of the gentlemen we worked with were filled with integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tommy

by Tommy on 02/27/2019

Excellent service!! Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance

by Jim on 02/22/2019

Excellent Service from Hayes! Thank You Westley.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by 1 on 01/14/2019

As always with this business, I have received exceptional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Service

by 10 on 01/10/2019

I always receive Great service here. That is why I continue getting my car serviced here. Sean York is Awesome and so are Wesley and the rest of the crew.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Lee on 12/23/2018

The service was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new vehicle purchase

by drp on 12/07/2018

Purchased 2018 GMC Serria. Very pleasant experience with no salesman drama and negotiations. Everything very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Client

by Mike on 10/30/2018

I could not be more pleased with the overall performance of Hayes Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service for Tahoe

by LBritt on 09/15/2018

I have already sent email to Andy Lammers and Westley in Chevrolet service. They always treat me with respect and great service for my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
