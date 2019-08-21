Customer Reviews of Hayes Chevrolet all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (19)
Recommend: Yes (
19) No ( 0) sales Rating
Great place for a new car and the people are awesome
sales Rating
Excellent service, easy scheduling and drop-off process, and completed when they said they would! Went in for oil change, let them know of an issue I also had covered by a TSB and they did both quickly.
service Rating
sales Rating Nice dealership, no high pressure to buy.
Been using Hayes for servicing my car for years. Recently bought a car from them. No high pressure, very relaxed atmosphere.
service Rating
by
on TLDavisJr 06/28/2019
Service was excellent and in a timely fashion Clean friendly waiting room Friendly knowledgeable service personnel
service Rating
by
on MickeyCorpening 06/23/2019
The staff was very helpful. Salesman was wonderful and helpful in getting me the truck I wanted. He and his manager did everything possible to get me approved with my challenged credit and did so. Thank You all at Hayes Chevrolet
service Rating
by
on Hartwood 06/09/2019
Very good service Dept. I changed from another gmc dealer because of this.
service Rating
by
on BarbaraWilson 06/07/2019
The people at Hayes go above and beyond to serve their customers and make sure that people are taken care of.
sales Rating
by
on HayesDealership 05/11/2019
We were very well pleased with those representing Hayes Dealership. The team at Hayes was patient and considerate. I the process we visited multiple dealerships and they won our business and trust.
service Rating
Wonderful service. Serice personnel went out of their way to help.
service Rating
Hayes knows who I am when I walk in ! Bought several vehicles from them ! I Used to shop prices but no longer ! They treat me fair ! Service is great ! Even had a broken windshield fixed there ! They let their windshields repairman use their place ! He is not a Hayes employee! Thanks Hayes for the best Service !
service Rating
The experience at Hayes is beyond exceptional. Never felt pressured, yet respected. All of the gentlemen we worked with were filled with integrity.
service Rating
Excellent service!! Highly recommend
service Rating
Excellent Service from Hayes! Thank You Westley.
service Rating
As always with this business, I have received exceptional service.
service Rating
I always receive Great service here. That is why I continue getting my car serviced here. Sean York is Awesome and so are Wesley and the rest of the crew.
service Rating
The service was great
sales Rating
Purchased 2018 GMC Serria. Very pleasant experience with no salesman drama and negotiations. Everything very professional.
service Rating
I could not be more pleased with the overall performance of Hayes Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac!
service Rating
I have already sent email to Andy Lammers and Westley in Chevrolet service. They always treat me with respect and great service for my vehicle.
sales Rating
Sales staff was very professional and were very helpful in answering all my questions. Once purchase was complete, delivery was made on time. I am very happy with this purchase.
sales Rating
by
on lcleveland 05/11/2018
Matthew Armour was my sales representative and I was extremely pleased with my experience. I chose to lease a 2018 Cadillac XT5. Matthew arranged for me to drive several different vehicles before I made my final decision.
Close review
1 Comments