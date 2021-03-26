1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is the worst Mercedes dealership I have ever experienced. I've had nothing but trouble with them. I have 3 Mercedes, that I purchased from another dealership, and I would take those cars to this dealership for annual service. Once car was taken through their auto wash and the brushes left giant swirl marks all over my car. When I complained about it, the service manager accused me of doing it. I stated that my car was scratchless when I brought it in for service. The service professional even commented me on my car. Another car was taken in for an oil change and door handle replacement. I was there for 1 hr. They wanted to charge me for 2.5 hrs of service. When I complained, the service manager told me that they "were a flat rate" service center and that if they estimated my repairs would take 4 hrs, for example, and it actually took 5 or 6 hrs, then I would be billed for the 4 hrs. I replied that the opposite of that must be true as well, then. If you estimated 2.5 hrs for the repair, and it only took 1 hr, then I should be billed for the 1 hr it took to make the repair. He didn't have a response. I took another car there for a battery and some freon. They put the freon in my car that morning. Drove it to ensure it was cooling, which it was. Then, they replaced the battery. That afternoon, I was told that I needed to replace the interior control panel for the heating and cooling unit. The estimated cost was $1,200. I asked what happened, that the control panel was working fine when I brought it in and when the technician test drove it earlier that day. What happened when they replaced the battery. It seems that something went wrong after the battery was changed out. I asked if they kept the battery connected to a power source when it was exchanged. I was told "our technicians are highly trained." I complained to the service manager and asked that they replace the unit at no cost to me because it was damaged while in their care. I was told that I "was not the original owner of the vehicle" and that I "had no history of the maintenance" on the car and that all they could do was give me 10% off the cost of the replacement unit. I reached my limit with them. I took my last vehicle to another mercedes benz repair center, and they discovered that the fuse to the control panel was blown, which I asked Albany Motor Cars if they checked that. They insisted that they had run an extensive diagnostic of the electrical system to try to find the issue. Well, the other repair center placed the fuse for free. It's been working fine ever since. Also, the other repair center found that the exhaust hose for the battery that was replaced had not been reconnected when the Albany Motor Cars technician replaced the battery. After all of that, I never took my vehicles to Albany Motor Cars again. I have had to write to Mercedes Benz USA about the disreputable behaviors of some of their employees and how they are not reflective of the Mercedes Benz brand. I've even had to file a report with the Better Business Bureau about their questions sales strategies. I will NEVER let them touch any of my vehicles again. Read more