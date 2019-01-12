service Rating

I want to recognize service advisor Michael Brimlow. He is the best service adviser I think that I have ever had. Most often at other places they take you tell you to sit in the waiting area and then have to wait for hours with no type of updates. I brought my Nissan Rogue in for a oil change, a nail in one of my tires, and a front radar sensor malfunction. He kept me updated during every step of the process. I would recommend anyone coming in for service to definitely ask for him. Read more