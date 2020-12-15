Fields BMW Winter Park
Customer Reviews of Fields BMW Winter Park
Joe Dixon
by 12/15/2020on
Great customer service, knowledgeable and patient. Took a whole day to find me the right car and perfecr deal.
Field’s BMW Service
by 03/31/2022on
I’ve been a field BMW customer since 2006. Their service and their sales staff are excellent and we have been satisfied clients during the entire time. Sales staff is easy to work with and their service center is state of the art. I would strongly recommend to anyone interested in a BMW or any of Field’s other dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First service visit
by 01/28/2022on
This was my first service visit to the Field’s BMW dealership. Overall it went well, no real issues, however, not exactly what I had expected. I tried to schedule my service on line and could not get an appointment for almost 3 weeks so I called and spoke with a service representative who was able to give me an appointment in just over 1 week. I arrived 45 minutes early as I was supposed to have a loaner vehicle for the time my car was in service. I suppose they were not ready nor staffed to help me as I had to wait about 1 hour to get all things done and depart. I was told the service would take 2.5-3 hours and they would call and text me that it was complete and I could pick up my vehicle. I did not receive a call until 6.5 hours later. This was not a real inconvenience but was a bit annoying. When I asked why it took so long I was told not sure. Guess I am glad I did not wait at the dealer. When I returned to pick up my vehicle that took over 30 minutes! For a high end dealership this service did not meet my expectations. Again, not a big issue but the selection of snacks was pitiful, basically crackers, nuts and such. Like I was in an airplane. The bright spot was the team that cleaned my vehicle did an outstanding job. I am very picky with my car and it was in great shape when I got it back (not that it was dirty to begin with but they took their time and cleaning job was done extremely well. My previous vehicle was a different high end vehicle and if my service does not improve over the next few, may have to select a different make of vehicle soon.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Revive my 17 year old.
by 01/05/2022on
Very good, courteous, even though a relatively minor issue. Good communication from Omid(service rep). Inspected all systems, although vehicle entered and left dealership with “ check engine” light on The problem I arrived with was taken care of in appropriate time during a very busy holiday week. Technically needed a new (quite expensive) valve cover, although I had not noted oil loss by gauge, dipstick, or garage drippings. I’m sure it needed it, but was expensive for a family back up car I am quite satisfied overall with the rapid service and good communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great job
by 10/24/2021on
Fields fit me in to address my flat tire and arranged for transport to my workplace. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Facility, Same Terrible Salesmen
by 08/21/2021on
New building, same bad attitudes and service. I think this is where all the older, straight, good ol’ boys country club salesmen go to have retirement sales jobs. Decided to sell my BMW back to them after two emails from the dealership with title “We Need Your Vehicle.” Purchased 2 BMW’s from here in the past as well as sold 2 vehicles to them and will never go back. the manager in the used cars department tried to jerk me around on my used car sale. Initially matched I my Carvana and Carmax quotes via text, then when I came in gave a $1000 lower bid because of “tires.” Tried to give them one shot to come back and was told I could take my car to the used car dealers then. Well, I ended up taking it to Carmax and got the quote they offered no questions asked. There’s a reason why they have a lack of used car shortage here. It’s because of their attitudes and peoples ability to easily now take their business elsewhere. I suggest taking all of your business elsewhere because these people are the epitome of “used car salesmen.”
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
True dedication 👏
by 07/23/2021on
I just wanted to say thank you again glynn for all ur dedication these past 2 weeks all the way up to the very end your truly deserving of a raise or a bonus lol
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellence!!!
by 12/07/2020on
This will be my 7th car with Fields. My journey from my first BMW to the current one, they have treated me like family!! Justin Rowe is like a little BIG brother and has always taken care of me like I was part of his family!!
My experience
by 12/05/2020on
Fields BMW is like a candy store with all your favorite sweets available. Chris Neal is the clerk that ensure you get the right one/ your fare share. Chris Neal is quite the professional in His field. He's understanding knowledgeable patient kind and very courteous. Of all the dealerships I've been to, fields winter park is second to none. The amenities the staff the facility" not to mention, you get a chance to test drive and are own the ultimate driving machine!
First car!
by 12/01/2020on
My family members recommended me this dealership to buy my first car and it was an awesome experience for me except for starving all day haha.
Happy Customer
by 11/16/2020on
Could not have had a better experience! Found the car that I wanted and my salesperson, Joe made the transaction so easy. Brandon, my car “genius” explained all of the cars technology features and helped set everything up before I drove off the lot. Could not have had a better experience!
Owner
by 10/28/2020on
Joe Dixon was absolutely great very patient professional and answers all my questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Justin Rowe (Sales Review)
by 10/25/2020on
I have been a BMW customer since 2006 and have truly enjoyed the BMW brand for 16yrs now. My last lease renewal at Fields; the experience was so horrible; my sales agent (Archie F) was not interested in gaining a customer relationship but to simply earn his commission money. After such horrible experience I’ve decided I was finishing my commitment to BMW and was looking outside BMW for my next renewal. 30 days prior to the end of my lease I received this email from Justin Rowe offering his services. I politely responded to his solicitation with all my requirements in order to stay. In a matter of 1 week; not only Justin Rowe had secured my renewal with BMW, met all my requirements, but must importantly he has returned that lost sense of customer service value that I truly enjoyed of having proud and dedicated Sales agent that stands behind his customers and needs. Justin is truly a invaluable asset to BMW. My family and I will only be doing business directly with him from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very professional
by 09/03/2020on
I was highly impressed with Chris Neal and the Fields staff for their professionalism, knowledge and willingness to find the best deal possible. The sale was very reasonable for all parties.
Not pushy, very respectful and overall pleasant experience
by 08/31/2020on
Sales was not pushy at all. Love that. I can not stand pushy sales tactics, nor can I tolerate sleazy and dishonest people. Very honest, respectful and up front. All the legwork was done prior to my arrival, so finance was quick and easy. Overall a very good experience. The Sales manager Is very nice, and provides the extra touch by showing up to listen to your experience and congratulate when receiving the car
Excellent
by 08/16/2020on
So far I’m satisfied with the time it took for service and the vehicle is performing!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance
by 08/14/2020on
My Service Advisor Mr Chris Wettland was very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love BMW SERVICE ❤️
by 08/14/2020on
Ojalá y todos los concesionarios fueran como este . El servicio desde que compras tu auto hasta el servicio es de puro lujo . Sin duda unos de los mejores en el mercado. Thank you Fields BMW
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loyal Client
by 08/10/2020on
My experience with my Fields advisor and dealership was excellent. My advisor kept me updated on the service and I truly appreciate the video of the complete service on my car.The valet who pick-up and returned my car, was polite and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No hassle, quick service
by 08/09/2020on
They diagnosed and fixed my car within the day. Using the warranty was no hassle! Everything was very smooth and the dealership provided great communication on the status of my car throughout the day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Service
by 08/08/2020on
Service at Fields BMW is always top notch. I have been coming to the dealership at Wymore road as a customer for more than 10 years and their service is always excellent. They make sure to take care of all your vehicle service needs in a professional and caring manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments