Entertainment Cars
by 07/10/2021on
My wife and I just bought 2 cars from Holler After a terrible well documented nightmare with Universal Hyundai, dealing with Holler was a dream From the salesperson Autumn to the Finance people Francis and Toni, I literally am entertained when I drive my Sonata Turbo such is the technology The 12 speaker Bose sound system is like hearing songs for the first time We love our 2 Sonatas! Thanks Holler Joe b Kissimmee
Five stars again!
by 03/09/2020on
Took my uncle to Holler Hyundai in Winter Park, FL. He bought a 2020 Santa Fe Limited. You just bought there a few months ago. Had an incredible experience with Aubrie again. She really treats you right and makes the experience extremely enjoyable.
Dealer Doesn't Follow Manufaturer's Procedures
by 10/16/2015on
Brought my daughter's Elantra to our local dealer Hyundai of Orange Park due to the steering wheel ring pitting and coming apart. The dealer diagnosed the issue and indicated they were ordering a NEW steering wheel. Unfortunately, my daughter had to get back to college and the service manager stated to take the invoice that shows approval for a new steering wheel to any authorized Hyundai dealer in Orlando and they would follow the same procedure to order and replace a new steering wheel. My daughter brought her car into Holler Hyundai and showed Ty, the service rep, the steering wheel and the invoice indicating a new part would be ordered. He told my daughter to come back today for the repair. I assumed the time from reviewing the steering wheel and today was due to placing an order for a new one. Upon picking up the car today, not only did the dealership NOT replace the steering wheel with a new one, they simply repaired it with a material to fill in the areas that were pitted. #1 that is not what was originally approved by Hyundai. #2 that is not what Ty was supposed to perform #3 the material that was used doesn't even match the rest of the steering wheel. #4 there are still pits in areas that were not repaired correctly. #5 the company that did the repair scratched the center logo of the steering wheel. I called Hyundai USA Customer Service and they indicated the steering wheel should have been replaced since it was still under factory warranty. PERIOD. Very disappointed with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales team was great
by 06/25/2015on
2nd purchase at Holler. I was treated well and there were no suprises.
Customer for life
by 05/20/2015on
I returned to Holler Hyundai to buy my own car after my daughter had such a great experience. David Oliver and Ed in finance were professional, courteous and confident in their guidance to make sure I purchased the car that met my needs and kept it affordable. Everyone I encountered, even if not directly involved in my transaction, was plesant and helpful. Overall though. David Oliver is the one to help you get it done!
Great Service!
by 05/10/2015on
Gregory Jones always takes care of my service needs in a friendly and professional manner. The estimated wait time has always been within the estimated time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Care!
by 04/13/2015on
My wife and i go out of our way to visit Sanford at the Holler Hyundai in Winter Park. He always takes great care of us. He is very knowledgable and friendly. He always goes above and beyond to ensure our complete satisfaction. I am sure the rest of the service team is good, but I never mind waiting to see Sanford. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/01/2015on
I have owned three Sonatas, all bought at Holler Hyundai. All of them have been excellent vehicles and the reason I keep buying from Holler, in addition to their excellent service on the vehicles as well as customer service. My most recent trip was an oil and filter change which was handled by Stephanie Eaves who did an excellent job getting the work completed and getting me on my way. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Holler Hyundai
by 03/26/2015on
Always a great experience at Holler from purchasing to maintaining your vehicle. Was just there on Monday and Justin Scoville was awesome. Keep up the good work Holler!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Happy Customer!
by 03/04/2015on
Holler Hyundai and Ronnie Herman are #1 in my book!! I just started my second lease and couldn't be happier! Dan was my first salesperson (so wonderful) and when he retired it was my great fortune to get Ronnie as my new/current sales person! Ronnie is great! She guided me through the transition of my first lease into my second seamlessly. Ronnie's knowledge, enthusiasm and genuine concern that I was comfortable in all aspects of the process made the whole experience...dare I say it, ENJOYABLE! Whaaat? Not the word typically used when buying/leasing a car! But Ronnie Herman did provided an enjoyable experience with excellent customer service and you should ask for her when you visit Holler Hyundai!! Angela H.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 02/20/2015on
My service advisor Gregory Jones was great!!! He actually stepped in to a situation I was having with another advisor for an ongoing issue with my car. He is such a people person and he knows how to convey car issues to his clients, well at least to me because I have no knowledge of cars except to gas it up, oil change and go.... Overall my issue has been resolved and I am satisfied with the outcome. My car is repaired and I back on the road. I truly appreciate Gregory Jones for his people skills, his knowledge, and his drive to do the best he can.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Service
by 02/12/2015on
Very professional. Only negatives were that they must have had a need to delete my radio pre-sets. That is ok except that the service rep did not tell me about it. i dicovered it after driving away. No big deal but a bit of a miss for them. Also, I guess that I became spoiled by dealers in Arizona who always did a car wash as part of the service. Maybe its not done like that in Florida.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mediocre
by 02/12/2015on
I think that the dealership is just ok. They miss on the refinements that really professional dealerships consider to be standard. Here is my story so far. In September, while waiting for service on my 2012 Hyundai, i asked a salesman to show me a 2015 with a particular configuration. The computer showed that one was in inventory. In the heat of the day, he had me follow him around the lot and the overflow lot. We never found it and I suggested that he could call me later so I could see it. I told him that my lease was near its end and I would need to trade. He never called. After doing some research, i used Costco auto buying service who took me to Holler. I refused to deal with the guy who did not follow up with me and instead dealt with Shayna. The deal was smooth and I drove out with my new Sonata. Strangely, i never got any telephone follow up from Shayna or anyone else in the Sales organization. This is probably my 15th car purchase. In every other transaction, the sales guy called to follow up for technical questions and asked forreferrals. That just seems like good business practice. Perhaps they determined that calling prospective or actual customers does not produce more revenue. As a side note, i bought the most advanced technology for safety and convenience. In order to get all that, i had to take the built in navigation system. The total cost for all the extra features was about $4500. The safety tech is great and worth the cost. The Navigation system, on the other hand, is junk. The maps are years out of date, get confused easily and do not use obvious routes. i must often consult Google maps to get where I am going. Curiously, Hyundai is totally aware of the problems but has no plans to address them. Since this is such a dissatisfier, you would think that they would be working to solve the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 02/08/2015on
I have always taken my Sonata to this dearlership for service. sanford Barbee, my advsior, was fantastics, as he has always been!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/12/2015on
I recently had to take my vehicle in to get service at Holler Hyundai. My service adviser was Justin Scoville. He was very professional and concerned to what my needs were to resolve my vehicle's issues. He assessed the situation and immediately had one of their highly trained technicians get to work on it. In a timely manner the work was done and I was on my way. I highly recommend this dealership for service. Ask for Justin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 12/28/2014on
Holler Hyundai's auto service is excellent. Justin Scoville handles my customer care. They are always courteous, they are always on time, and they always get the job done. It's an excellent dealership with great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/23/2014on
You can buy a car anywhere, it is the service that the dealership provides that makes the difference. I bought my new Hyundai Elantra because of the excellent service I received on my 2009 Sonata. The service advisors all rock there . Greg helped me this time , Sanford usually helps for the Sonata. Both are outstanding !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!!
by 12/22/2014on
Paul Ortiz was our salesman, very professional, courteous and patient!! Paul was very knowledgeable and made us feel important, met all our needs. He listened to us and was able to deliver what we wanted an needed, 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport.... He educated us and made sure we knew everything it needed to be known about the car before we left the dealer. Wonderful and pleasant experience. we will be coming back!! This has been our 2 vehicle purchased from Holler Hyundai, Thank you Paul Ortiz!!!
Friendly Dealer
by 12/03/2014on
Fred Coley was a great rep to work with. He made it easy. thank you.
best experience ever aftet autonation's B&!^!&!
by 12/03/2014on
Best car buy experience I have ever had! It took me 4 months to get my car thanks to autonation toyota for selling me a frame damaged car! They were very very very very patient witb me and helped me get iut if this sticky situation. My salewoman elizbeth s. Was amazing not mention the fiance guy josh helped me the best he could and made sure this nightmare was over! Thanks holler hyundai for helping me! Your the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department Experience
by 10/24/2014on
We just had another good service experience at Holler Hyundai. The facility is a clean and comfortable place to wait while our vehicle is being serviced. We found the technician to be knowledgeable and personable and was able to give us a quote quickly and accurately. Many thanks to the service crew and staff! We will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes