I think that the dealership is just ok. They miss on the refinements that really professional dealerships consider to be standard. Here is my story so far. In September, while waiting for service on my 2012 Hyundai, i asked a salesman to show me a 2015 with a particular configuration. The computer showed that one was in inventory. In the heat of the day, he had me follow him around the lot and the overflow lot. We never found it and I suggested that he could call me later so I could see it. I told him that my lease was near its end and I would need to trade. He never called. After doing some research, i used Costco auto buying service who took me to Holler. I refused to deal with the guy who did not follow up with me and instead dealt with Shayna. The deal was smooth and I drove out with my new Sonata. Strangely, i never got any telephone follow up from Shayna or anyone else in the Sales organization. This is probably my 15th car purchase. In every other transaction, the sales guy called to follow up for technical questions and asked forreferrals. That just seems like good business practice. Perhaps they determined that calling prospective or actual customers does not produce more revenue. As a side note, i bought the most advanced technology for safety and convenience. In order to get all that, i had to take the built in navigation system. The total cost for all the extra features was about $4500. The safety tech is great and worth the cost. The Navigation system, on the other hand, is junk. The maps are years out of date, get confused easily and do not use obvious routes. i must often consult Google maps to get where I am going. Curiously, Hyundai is totally aware of the problems but has no plans to address them. Since this is such a dissatisfier, you would think that they would be working to solve the problem. Read more