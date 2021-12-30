Hill Nissan
Customer Reviews of Hill Nissan
Great Service
by 12/30/2021on
Willing to help you find what your looking for in a vehicle. Patient and knowledgeable. Timing was perfect and the waiting period with financing was excellent.-
Great Service
by 12/30/2021on
Willing to help you find what your looking for in a vehicle. Patient and knowledgeable. Timing was perfect and the waiting period with financing was excellent.-
Honest, personable and fair!
by 07/09/2021on
They got me the car I wanted and the price they quoted me! No running around in circles trying to sell me things I don't need! Look for Bernie!
Great job Bernie
by 12/01/2019on
Great service. Bernie has alway been very friendly and professional. My 2nd car from him.
Great experience
by 11/27/2019on
Our sales person, Nick, was great. Very honest and straight forward. Mr. LeBlanc was very friendly and trustworthy. Everyone in the dealership was very hospitable. The best car buying experience I server had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New vehicle
by 10/22/2019on
Bernie Pruitt and his co worker Norm were extremely helpful and knowledgeable regarding my car buying decisions. My husband and I were really nervous because we are both on fixed incomes and we didn’t think it was a good idea to buy now but our vehicle was giving us problems and too expensive to fix. So we head out to Hill Nissan and drove out of there with a new 2015 top of the line fully loaded Nissan Murano.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 10/20/2019on
Jeff helped us find exactly what we were looking for with no pressure to get something we didn't want or need. We got the right deal at the right price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Rogue SL purchase
by 10/04/2019on
This purchase was a game changer for me. Our salesman, Bernard Pruitt, provided a professional and positive buying experience from start to finish. We drove 2 hours to find the perfect SUV and wouldn’t hesitate to do it again to do business with Hill Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love this car!
by 09/26/2019on
We had a very positive experience at Hill's Nissan dealership. Bernie Pruitt was most helpful & guided us through the leasing process on our new 2020 Altima. Appreciate all the support & good will generated by the team at Hill's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 09/22/2019on
Everyone was very friendly, professional and helpful. From the first moment we received help, but did not feel pressured. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The Best dealer experience ever!
by 09/21/2019on
Hill is a Top notch dealer. Fair prices and no games. Negotiated proce is what you pay. Quick and efficient buying process. Rob and Debbie are the best. Hill is like dealing with family. You need to give them a try and they will earn you business for life. They have earned our respect and trust for all our auto buying and service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
good people
by 09/21/2019on
Bernard Pruitt good people. I made a good purchase and they are very kind thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kicks purchase
by 09/15/2019on
Great experience all around. Our salesman, Bernie, was very knowledgeable and patient with all my questions. We will be back for future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bernie. Purchase of new Altima
by 09/08/2019on
Bernie is an amazing salesman. He walked us through the whole car including setting my Apple CarPlay and the Bluetooth for my phone. I have never had a salesperson do that. Very friendly and easy to work with! Great guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Sales Associates/Experience
by 08/26/2019on
I despise buying vehicles. It is something a I put off as long as I can. The sales team at Nissan made me feel welcome without pressure to purchase without making sure I was making the best decision for my family. I highly recommend Hill Nissan of Winter Haven as your choice purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
SPENCER IS AMAZING
by 08/20/2019on
I went in with the mindset of getting a Murano , and although I came out with a Rogue, thanks to Spencer I am very excited to sport my new vehicle. I was able to get the color I wanted, the moonroof, the leather interior AND navigation plus so much more. As of now I’m very thrilled about the vehicle and hope to do business with Spencer in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super sales experience
by 08/12/2019on
Took great care with us on the purchase of our new Rouge. When time came to do the paperwork, they got us done with no delay. Very much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and friendly staff
by 08/04/2019on
I had one of the best sales person from my point of view . Great customer service, has knowledge of the vehicles, and well educated. I had a pleasant experience with him. He Is a keeper !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I loved working with Bernard Pruitt at Hill Nissan
by 08/02/2019on
Bernard Pruitt at Hill Nissan is a talented and wonderful sales person who helped make my car buying a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ask for Service Advisor Michael Brimlow
by 06/03/2019on
I want to recognize service advisor Michael Brimlow. He is the best service adviser I think that I have ever had. Most often at other places they take you tell you to sit in the waiting area and then have to wait for hours with no type of updates. I brought my Nissan Rogue in for a oil change, a nail in one of my tires, and a front radar sensor malfunction. He kept me updated during every step of the process. I would recommend anyone coming in for service to definitely ask for him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Sales Experience!
by 11/17/2018on
We'd like to thank the entire team at Hill Nissan for a terrific sales experience. In particular, Jose Inzany, our salesperson did an absolutely outstanding job taking care of our needs and helping us to quickly buy the exact vehicle that we wanted and needed. We will definitely return to Hill Nissan for our next vehicle purchase and we hope to work again with Jose to make another great deal. Robert Albrecht Clermont, Florida
Service
by 06/03/2018on
I want to thank. John from the service department and Nathaniel Carnley auto technician for working on my Nissan Juke today. They were able to fully assist me, and let me know. What was wrong with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments