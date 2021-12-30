Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hill Nissan

Hill Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
6401 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hill Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(32)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Rafael Lozada on 12/30/2021

Willing to help you find what your looking for in a vehicle. Patient and knowledgeable. Timing was perfect and the waiting period with financing was excellent.-

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
32 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Rafael Lozada on 12/30/2021

Willing to help you find what your looking for in a vehicle. Patient and knowledgeable. Timing was perfect and the waiting period with financing was excellent.-

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest, personable and fair!

by EB on 07/09/2021

They got me the car I wanted and the price they quoted me! No running around in circles trying to sell me things I don't need! Look for Bernie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job Bernie

by Bill Hudson on 12/01/2019

Great service. Bernie has alway been very friendly and professional. My 2nd car from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Great experience on 11/27/2019

Our sales person, Nick, was great. Very honest and straight forward. Mr. LeBlanc was very friendly and trustworthy. Everyone in the dealership was very hospitable. The best car buying experience I server had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle

by New vehicle on 10/22/2019

Bernie Pruitt and his co worker Norm were extremely helpful and knowledgeable regarding my car buying decisions. My husband and I were really nervous because we are both on fixed incomes and we didn’t think it was a good idea to buy now but our vehicle was giving us problems and too expensive to fix. So we head out to Hill Nissan and drove out of there with a new 2015 top of the line fully loaded Nissan Murano.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Happy customer on 10/20/2019

Jeff helped us find exactly what we were looking for with no pressure to get something we didn't want or need. We got the right deal at the right price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Rogue SL purchase

by 2017 Rogue SL purchase on 10/04/2019

This purchase was a game changer for me. Our salesman, Bernard Pruitt, provided a professional and positive buying experience from start to finish. We drove 2 hours to find the perfect SUV and wouldn’t hesitate to do it again to do business with Hill Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love this car!

by Gene and Carol Miele on 09/26/2019

We had a very positive experience at Hill's Nissan dealership. Bernie Pruitt was most helpful & guided us through the leasing process on our new 2020 Altima. Appreciate all the support & good will generated by the team at Hill's.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Elisha on 09/22/2019

Everyone was very friendly, professional and helpful. From the first moment we received help, but did not feel pressured. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best dealer experience ever!

by A breath of fresh air on 09/21/2019

Hill is a Top notch dealer. Fair prices and no games. Negotiated proce is what you pay. Quick and efficient buying process. Rob and Debbie are the best. Hill is like dealing with family. You need to give them a try and they will earn you business for life. They have earned our respect and trust for all our auto buying and service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good people

by Clara Hernandez on 09/21/2019

Bernard Pruitt good people. I made a good purchase and they are very kind thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kicks purchase

by Srm216 on 09/15/2019

Great experience all around. Our salesman, Bernie, was very knowledgeable and patient with all my questions. We will be back for future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bernie. Purchase of new Altima

by 9819Wolfe on 09/08/2019

Bernie is an amazing salesman. He walked us through the whole car including setting my Apple CarPlay and the Bluetooth for my phone. I have never had a salesperson do that. Very friendly and easy to work with! Great guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Associates/Experience

by Christy on 08/26/2019

I despise buying vehicles. It is something a I put off as long as I can. The sales team at Nissan made me feel welcome without pressure to purchase without making sure I was making the best decision for my family. I highly recommend Hill Nissan of Winter Haven as your choice purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

SPENCER IS AMAZING

by iKeia007 on 08/20/2019

I went in with the mindset of getting a Murano , and although I came out with a Rogue, thanks to Spencer I am very excited to sport my new vehicle. I was able to get the color I wanted, the moonroof, the leather interior AND navigation plus so much more. As of now I’m very thrilled about the vehicle and hope to do business with Spencer in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super sales experience

by Rouge on 08/12/2019

Took great care with us on the purchase of our new Rouge. When time came to do the paperwork, they got us done with no delay. Very much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and friendly staff

by Spencer on 08/04/2019

I had one of the best sales person from my point of view . Great customer service, has knowledge of the vehicles, and well educated. I had a pleasant experience with him. He Is a keeper !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I loved working with Bernard Pruitt at Hill Nissan

by KL51 on 08/02/2019

Bernard Pruitt at Hill Nissan is a talented and wonderful sales person who helped make my car buying a wonderful experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ask for Service Advisor Michael Brimlow

by OutstandingService on 06/03/2019

I want to recognize service advisor Michael Brimlow. He is the best service adviser I think that I have ever had. Most often at other places they take you tell you to sit in the waiting area and then have to wait for hours with no type of updates. I brought my Nissan Rogue in for a oil change, a nail in one of my tires, and a front radar sensor malfunction. He kept me updated during every step of the process. I would recommend anyone coming in for service to definitely ask for him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Experience!

by 100versamens on 11/17/2018

We'd like to thank the entire team at Hill Nissan for a terrific sales experience. In particular, Jose Inzany, our salesperson did an absolutely outstanding job taking care of our needs and helping us to quickly buy the exact vehicle that we wanted and needed. We will definitely return to Hill Nissan for our next vehicle purchase and we hope to work again with Jose to make another great deal. Robert Albrecht Clermont, Florida

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Amy_S on 06/03/2018

I want to thank. John from the service department and Nathaniel Carnley auto technician for working on my Nissan Juke today. They were able to fully assist me, and let me know. What was wrong with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
34 cars in stock
0 new21 used13 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes