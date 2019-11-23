Purchasing my VW off lease at Schumacher
by 11/23/2019on
I had a very positive experience at Schumacher VW on Okeechobee in West Palm Beach. My sales associate Jared was very sincere / professional and attentive. The sales manager Greg / service staff Jay / Amanda / Gezer and Maggie all exemplary. They all made my Jetta lease buyout a very good experience. AND I AM A TOUGH CUSTOMER !!
Purchasing my VW off lease at Schumacher
by 11/23/2019on
I had a very positive experience at Schumacher VW on Okeechobee in West Palm Beach. My sales associate Jared was very sincere / professional and attentive. The sales manager Greg / service staff Jay / Amanda / Gezer and Maggie all exemplary. They all made my Jetta lease buyout a very good experience. AND I AM A TOUGH CUSTOMER !!
Schmacher is Best
by 08/03/2019on
Todd Moore at Schumacher Volkswagen is the best. He was patience and worked diligently with my husband and I to make sure we got everything we needed at a price we could afford. He answered all our questions and we never felt rushed. He made us feel like we were his only priority. He's definitely the guy to see in West Palm Beach, FL. We love our new Tiguan.
Volkswagen Jetta Purchase Experience
by 06/04/2019on
The dealership was great! Our dealer Todd was a great help and very kind. He always made sure we were comfortable and answered any questions that we had. Todd made service and the overall experience at Volkswagen very easy and quick.
warrenty repair
by 04/11/2019on
the work was completed accurately and on a timely basis
Excellent experience
by 04/07/2019on
We love our new car. Tony Bermudez made the experience of buying a new used car easy. Tony took the time to answer my many questions and check out several models before we found our 2018 Legacy with low models. Tony did not apply any high pressure sale techniques and helped us spot this gem that had just come onto the lot. Tony helped us go through all the steps get our insurances and found the best finance person Matt Tobias to work with us. Meanwhile Tony took the car to be washed and ready for us and showed us how to use the new features in our car. Thanks Tony.
1 Comments
Ryley Pells/ Best Employee
by 04/02/2019on
So we walked into Schumacher VW of West Palm Beach. It was pretty dead at the moment and we didnt really recieve attention from anyone except Ryley, mind you we were here to buy a car not window shop. At first we were a little upset but Ryley sure changed our moods immediately. He was professional, funny and very straight forward at the same time he actually made the whole process pretty cool. He took care of us, did his best to make us feel at home. At the end of the day my mother bought a brand new 2019 Jetta 1.4TSI w/ a cool assitive driving tech. and it was thanks to him and i truly believe that. He has great character and is charasmatic. A great employee to have represent the dealership, Other should follow in his example. - Laura G. - Andres M.
1 Comments
Great car and great dealership
by 02/25/2019on
Ryley was able to get me in the car I was looking for and at the right price. I really appreciate how quickly we were able to get a deal finalized and all the perks that come with Schumacher. Would definitely recommend.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 01/04/2019on
Matt Needle at VW Schumacher was great. In and out in 3 hours! (a record for car buying) Sat with finance less than 20 mins. Majority of my time was waiting on the car to be detailed lol.
1 Comments
AMAZING SERVICE BEYOND MY EXPECTATION !
by 10/03/2018on
Greg Benefield and the Schumacher team have been AMAZING to me. They actually care about Customers and Customer Service, They are not just out to make money like most other Dealership Service I have experienced. Schumacher took care of my car SO swiftly with incredible expertise for a VERY complicated repair that no other service department or company or dealership could even do!!...even though my VW was no longer under warranty. WHY did they do this for me!!?? Simply because they CARED about me as a customer. I am still trying to understand how I got so lucky!! Their team even checked for recall repairs via my phone number/ VIN without my asking!! They replaced parts & did those repairs simultaneously TOO which addressed some other problems I was having with my car. Now my car runs PERFECTLY & looks SO flawless!!! I feel blessed & I am so BEYOND GRATEFUL that a company such as Schumacher exists & was there for me. If you need amazing service & great customer care.. DO yourself a favor & call Greg B! He honestly cares. He will set you up with one of his service experts & you will be treated amazingly. Just a note FYI... This is NOT even the first time Greg Benefield & Schumacher have come through for me. Trust me...don't go anywhere else! THANK YOU, THANK YOU GREG! Thanks SCHUMACHER 1
1 Comments
Bob Stoessel
by 03/28/2018on
Bob Stoessel always does a great job. I think this makes 10 vehicles he has helped me with for my wife, my daughter and me. Being 650 miles away on my most recent transaction made it that much better. He his an asset to your dealership.
1 Comments
EXCELLENT SERVICE
by 06/07/2017on
The service advisor Nigel was very courteous and helpful
1 Comments
Great first time experience.
by 05/05/2017on
I was treated very nicely from the moment I go there by the gentleman who received my car and Nigel, my service advisor, was excellent. I am definitely now a new client.
1 Comments
Great job
by 03/22/2017on
Was a bit long of a wait but understood the reason for it and I'm glad it was done to ensure the car's success
1 Comments
Amazing
by 03/01/2017on
The service is always amazing and everyone is so accommodating !
1 Comments
Great Service
by 09/19/2016on
Service we great as always, completely satisfied with the work done on my vehicle.
Tire replacmwmt
by 08/30/2016on
I needed a tire replaced and it was ordered due to not having it in stock it came in pretty quickly and I was in and out in an hour. My sales rep would keep me updated on the work and time it would be completed. I was vey happy with the level of service
Wish I lived closer
by 08/05/2016on
While on vacation in West Palm Beach, my tire pressure warning light came on. I made an appointment with the Schumacher Volkswagen West Palm service center to get it checked out. While I was there, they noticed that my coolant pump had been recalled and they replaced the part at no charge. A good experience all around; thanks, Schumacher Volkswagen West Palm!
Vincent Iorio- Schumacher West Palm Beach
by 04/15/2016on
Vincent Iorio my service advisor was/is amazing. I appreciated his attentiveness and patience. I've been told I'm a "picky" but really I have a high standard and expectation for customer service and Vincent met better yet exceeded my expectations. Vincent is knowledgeable and solution driven/focused in his approach to customer service. He is communicative and kept me informed regarding the status and needed repairs for my vehicle. I look forward to working with him and my next service. Overall my service experience at Schumacher Volkswagen West Palm Beach was positive.
Good Service
by 04/07/2016on
Have been a customer since 2011...Vincent took care of my car issues this time...good employee...will go back for new tires next time.
GREAT SERVICE
by 03/28/2016on
The service department is great from the person that greeted me in the drive to the guy that returned the car to me.
TedS
by 01/02/2016on
Vincent is the service tech in the business !!
1 Comments