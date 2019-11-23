service Rating

Greg Benefield and the Schumacher team have been AMAZING to me. They actually care about Customers and Customer Service, They are not just out to make money like most other Dealership Service I have experienced. Schumacher took care of my car SO swiftly with incredible expertise for a VERY complicated repair that no other service department or company or dealership could even do!!...even though my VW was no longer under warranty. WHY did they do this for me!!?? Simply because they CARED about me as a customer. I am still trying to understand how I got so lucky!! Their team even checked for recall repairs via my phone number/ VIN without my asking!! They replaced parts & did those repairs simultaneously TOO which addressed some other problems I was having with my car. Now my car runs PERFECTLY & looks SO flawless!!! I feel blessed & I am so BEYOND GRATEFUL that a company such as Schumacher exists & was there for me. If you need amazing service & great customer care.. DO yourself a favor & call Greg B! He honestly cares. He will set you up with one of his service experts & you will be treated amazingly. Just a note FYI... This is NOT even the first time Greg Benefield & Schumacher have come through for me. Trust me...don't go anywhere else! THANK YOU, THANK YOU GREG! Thanks SCHUMACHER 1 Read more