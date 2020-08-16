X3 M purchase
by 08/16/2020on
Our salesman, Nico Scattino, was exceptional. He helped us find the exact X3 M that we wanted. It didn't take that long to come to terms and start the buying process. Actually, it was the smoothest new vehicle purchase I have done in 40+ years of buying new vehicles. The finance representative was also exceptional and very pleasant to work with. The amount of time to complete the transaction was very quick and professional.
X3 M purchase
by 08/16/2020on
Our salesman, Nico Scattino, was exceptional. He helped us find the exact X3 M that we wanted. It didn't take that long to come to terms and start the buying process. Actually, it was the smoothest new vehicle purchase I have done in 40+ years of buying new vehicles. The finance representative was also exceptional and very pleasant to work with. The amount of time to complete the transaction was very quick and professional.
My experience at Braman BMW at West Palm Beach, FL
by 08/13/2020on
I recommend Braman BMW at West Palm Beach as your new place to buy a BMW. Mr. John Weltzien the saleman was oustanding from the star to the end, he showed professionalism and superb leadership during my whole buying process. Thanks a lot Mr. Weltzien....
used car purchase
by 07/08/2020on
Warm salesperson, great dealership, friendly finance manager. All came together to get us on the road in 2/12 hours. Not bad !!
Bramman is tops
by 11/20/2019on
Our sales woman was the best and most professional sales person that we ever dealt with. She made the transaction seem less and the entire Bramman organization most professional including Alex. Donna thanks for all your efforts in helping us pick out our 2020 BMW.
Great service
by 09/22/2019on
Drove 5 hours to go see my favorite salesman Willie Oth. He goes above and beyond to make your shopping experience memorable. I have been with Braman since 2005 and will not go to any other dealership. I text Willie and tell him what I’m looking for and he has several cars ready when I get there. The lounge area is amazing they actually have food not just coffee and cookies as other dealers. Thank you Willie for providing excellent service.
Braman West Palm Beach
by 08/31/2019on
Luis, Eduardo, Jerry and George all made sure I was taken care of. After a completely horrible experience at Braman Miami, these guys at Braman West Palm Beach renewed my faith in BMW and appreciation of the customer. Thank you again I love my X4!
Best car buying experience
by 01/25/2019on
The BEST car buying experience! My client advisor Daniel Natarelli was amazing along with the entire staff at Braman. Daniel was very patient with me and made the process quick and easy. I'm obsessed with my new BMW X2. I have only had my vehicle for a few days and IÃ¢ÂÂve been getting compliments on it from complete strangers. I would recommend to anyone looking for a vehicle to give Braman a shot and to ask for Daniel, the service I received was exceptional.
Couldnât be better
by 12/28/2018on
Jon Plewniak was outstanding from start to finish and could not have been more professional. We had no intention of purchasing a car during our holiday trip to West Palm Beach but the deal on our vehicle could not be beaten or even matched by dealers in our area. No surprises at signing. Finance man Alex was also great and did not try to sell us unrccessary and expensive service packages. Will definitely give them a try on our next vehicle, as they were worth the trip!
worst service ever
by 08/18/2016on
Over a year ago I brought my car in to have license plate holes fixed in front bumper. This is Florida, I don't know why they drill 4 holes in a bumper. They said they could fix it, no problem. A couple of days later I went to pick up the car, it was dark so I didn't get to look at repair. The next day, looking at the repair area, I could see the 4 holes, the paint was wavy, had orange peel in it and was coming off in an area. I called to complain and no one would call me back. I went to another BMW dealer, They said to fix it would be over $3000. I drove over to the dealer to confront them. The service mgr. tried to blame me for the bad repair and then said that I shouldn't have waited so long to go there to complain. It had been 4 months. I explained I had had surgery and was laid up for 3 months, so I didn't see his point. I told him I had called 8 times, and no one would return my calls. He finally said he would get it fixed and to call a service advisor he had talked with to set up the appt. I called 3 days in a row, left messages, and no return call. I went to the sales mgr and he said he would get it fixed. A week and a half later after no action, I called and found out he no longer works there. I start over with a different mgr. He tells me he will give me my money back and I can go get the car fixed to "meet my expectations." I told him it was Bramans responsibility to fix what they broke, not mine. I found out that they had some company come to the dealership and fix and paint the car outside in the parking lot. If I had known this, I never would have agreed to the repair. Now it is back in the hands of the first service mgr. who said they would call me that afternoon or monday. It is now 2 weeks later, and no calls. It is now just over a year since the original work was done, and they just will not do the right thing and fix the problem. I also took the car in for service 4 months ago, they said they had to reprogram the computer. Ever since, my phone will not work with the car unless I clear settings and start over. I would take it back, but the service is so bad, I am afraid they will mess up the car even more and I will have real problems. I wouldn't trust this dealer to fix a flat on my bicycle. I will be trading in this vehicle and going to Mercedes, a place braman doesn't own.
Outstanding Overall Service
by 07/14/2016on
We are extremely satisfied with the service that we received while purchasing our X5. Everyone at the dealer was extremely helpful. The salesman, Luis A., was very knowledgeable and helpful. We will definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family! and look forward to returning to purchase another vehicle in the next few months!
Loved our sales person John.
by 07/05/2016on
John did a superb job helping us find the right car. He is just amazing and I will always come back to him. He has sold us about 3 cars and he is just the best.
Salesman Mark
by 06/25/2016on
Mark made us feel very welcomed He showed us the car we wanted and was very knowledgeable of all features during the test drive.
Trade and Purchase Deal
by 06/21/2016on
Working with Mark and Anthony, we were able to reach a very equitable deal on the purchase of a new 428i and for my trade-in. They worked very hard to find and deliver the car I wanted with all the options desired! Customer service and going the extra mile to help get all of the details taken care of in a timely fashion is most appreciated. Thank you
Everything went as promised and service was excellent for my ED order
by 06/14/2016on
I was please with my CA, John W. and the finance manager. What I was promised verbally is what happened when my lease was signed.
Excellent Place
by 06/04/2016on
My wife and I have both leased cars now with Braman WPB and they were fantastic on both occasions. Willy, Miguel, and the whole team were world class. Looking forward to a long term relationship.
John is Great
by 05/25/2016on
Our experience with Braman has been exemplary. John is a quality sales representative with high quality. He has assisted with every step of our new BMW purchase. Thanks
engine light on
by 05/10/2016on
They fixed situation for now and will finish the job when they recieve the part.
BMW 528i experience
by 05/06/2016on
Joe Porco was the best auto sales person I've ever dealt with. He was always friendly, Courteous and professional. Even under the pressure of making the deal, Joe always made me feel comfortable. He's a real pro and an asset to your team. Bra ayes of him, I'll be back to by more BMW's in the coming years.
Braman BMW
by 04/18/2016on
This is the 7th car that we have purchased or leased from Braman BMW. In every case the service from all involved has been first class. I guess that's why we keep coming back.
New Purchase
by 04/05/2016on
The whole experience was very pleasant. As soon as we pulled in we were promptly greeted by Azany Nieves, who worked hard to find what we wanted after taking the time to discover what our needs were. She found the perfect 528i for us. Everyone at the dealership has been very accommodating. I have always hated car shopping. I am a woman and my experience has been that most salesmen ignore me and speak only to my husband. Azany included both of us and made the purchase very satisfying and pleasant. I left feeling that Braman and BMW takes care of its clients and its cars. I have an auto home where I don't have to worry about service or even a car wash!
New BMW
by 03/18/2016on
I exchanged my 2013 335i convertible for a 2015 335i sedan. The process was smooth with polite, professional salespeople. The remaining months (4) on my lease were absorbed and I am quite satisfied with the new lease.