Schumacher Subaru
Customer Reviews of Schumacher Subaru
Excellent
by 04/02/2022on
Let us begin with the fact that we travel (bypassing other Subaru dealers) from Commercial Blvd and University Drive to Schumacher on Okeechobee Blvd because of Mr. AJ Mahmoud. AJ's friendly personality, advice, knowledge and the great deal he provided us with compelled us to travel that distance, and return to see him. The extra care and assistance we received gave us the level of confidence every car buyer should have in their sales associate. AJ's knowledge of automobiles overall, especially of the Subaru product line is extensive. He really listens to his clients so he can understand WHAT they need. He then can truly fill their automotive need. AJ places a HIGH-VALUE on his clients and IS APPRECIATED by us!! Thankyou for having him on your staff. We also must commend Rhonnie Carulla and Michael Boden service writers.
Excellent
by 04/02/2022on
Let us begin with the fact that we travel (bypassing other Subaru dealers) from Commercial Blvd and University Drive to Schumacher on Okeechobee Blvd because of Mr. AJ Mahmoud. AJ's friendly personality, advice, knowledge and the great deal he provided us with compelled us to travel that distance, and return to see him. The extra care and assistance we received gave us the level of confidence every car buyer should have in their sales associate. AJ's knowledge of automobiles overall, especially of the Subaru product line is extensive. He really listens to his clients so he can understand WHAT they need. He then can truly fill their automotive need. AJ places a HIGH-VALUE on his clients and IS APPRECIATED by us!! Thankyou for having him on your staff. We also must commend Rhonnie Carulla and Michael Boden service writers.
Non threatening experience
by 03/15/2022on
First class organization in every department I have had experience with. Service center is top notch.
Love my Subaru!
by 07/28/2021on
I live in Stuart Fl and always bring my Subaru back to Schumacher Subaru in West Palm Beach for service. Brian R is the best, honest and helpful. I wouldn’t even think about going anywhere else….love my Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic!
by 06/05/2021on
After several disappointing visits to other dealerships around the county, the service and expertise of the staff at Schumacher was a huge relief. We were taken care of the moment we walked in the door. Devin made the process easy and stress free! Even personally delivered the car to us at home when it arrived on the lot. We were blown away by the customer service, and we will be a Subaru for life.
Great Experience
by 02/06/2019on
Everyone was friendly and courteous. Our salesman was very knowledgeable and explained everything very well. The showroom was filled with models for easy comparison. We were very pleased,
Great service
by 11/21/2018on
I went to 3 other dealers before purchasing a car here. The sales rep Charles and finance manager Adam really exceeded our expectations. We didnât even have an appointment and it was a Sunday. Charles even got us a snack to eat since it was getting late. Awesome service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Schumacher Subaru see Tomasz Matusiak
by 10/04/2018on
Fantastic customer service from Tomasz Matusiak. Nicest car salesman I have ever worked with! Attentive, timely, courteous and a genuine nice guy. Hard to find people like him. He was 100 percent professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick positive response
by 03/08/2018on
Had a problem with a brand new navigation system. Called the dealer, made an appointment that day, they took the car on time and upgraded the system while I waited. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
New Subaru Purchase
by 11/29/2017on
Truly a pleasant car buying experience. The entire sales team, parts department, finance, and loaner division went out of their way to make me feel like a valued customer. Bonus is I got everything I wanted and I love my new car❤️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru service
by 06/10/2017on
Friendly and professional. Love my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks
by 05/09/2017on
Thank you for quickly fixing my headrest that we pit on backwards. Dumb! You outside staff that greet customers were terrific. Please thank them for us. I recommend Schumacher Subaru, mostly because of your great service staff. Michael Panella
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Express Service/Customer Service
by 05/01/2017on
The gentleman Brain was very pleasant and made all thinks possible To have my car ready and service in the time specified. He did a great job and my car was even coleted earlier than expected. Thank you Brian.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, and easy transaction.
by 01/07/2017on
I purchase a Ford Explorer limited, It was an easy transaction, and they have the best prices.
Great experience
by 09/29/2016on
Having purchased cars in the past and left waiting forever, this was the easiest purchase I have ever had. I was advised of every step being taken.
Rip OFF
by 09/15/2016on
I needed Refrigerant for my A/C unit. They told me I needed a new pump replacement for $1200.00 I refused the service and went to Tire Kingdom where they did the A/C service for $159.00. My Cars A/C unit works perfect. thanks to tire kingdom.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Promise delivered
by 09/03/2016on
Great customer service. The dealer did not have the car I was looking for, found it from another dealer and delivered it in 3 days. I was very impressed. I got the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trasport Outback Purchase
by 08/26/2016on
We were treated very well and any questions or concerns we had were amicably resolved. We came away feeling satisfied with our purchase.
Richard cavayero/schumacher
by 07/01/2016on
My experience with Richard Cavayero was excellent. I give a thumbs up for my experience leasing my second Subaru with Schumacher and Rich. I will recommend him to all my friends who are looking for a.new car
Great Car Buying Experience
by 06/28/2016on
Great car buying experience from start to finish! Internet salesman Chris Moore was very responsive and put me in touch with great staff on my dealership visit. Dealership salesman Charles Smith was great. I felt well-cared for during the whole process. From our introductory meeting, thru the test drive right to final purchase (and actually beyond). I love my Subaru Legacy! Thank you Schumacher Subaru of the Palm Beaches!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SERVICE
by 05/31/2016on
Set up a 7:00 am appointment waited for service to be done and was out by 9:15 am. Have a very clean and friendly waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wrxperience
by 05/14/2016on
Salesman was eager to help. Specific model was not in showtoom but showed closed aproximation of desired model with features that interested me. Was straight forward and made buying process easy and painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments