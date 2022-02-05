5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me tell you…. This dealership is only great because of Jeremy. He went above and beyond and made our experience the best car buying experience ever! WHY IS HE NOT A MANAGER YET? Somebody give this man a raise! In all honesty, he was very patient in helping us choose the perfect vehicle and incredibly knowledgeable. He is an heaven-sent angel. I’ve been searching for a car for a year and he got me in and out with the perfect vehicle in four hours Not only will I come back in the future, but I will refer EVERYONE I know to him and Off Lease Only. Read more