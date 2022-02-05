Off Lease Only Palm Beach
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Palm Beach
Amazing
by 05/02/2022on
Jeremy was amazing getting me into my new Acura! He made the transaction easy and he was funny as xxxx! Had a great car buying experience with him.
Katherine331
by 05/01/2022on
Letty is a absolute star!!! The way she handles her customer is top notch customer service! She is by far the best sales person I came across, I had certain expectations I needed met prior to coming in and she hit it out of the park! Thanks again
Great!
by 05/01/2022on
Letty was very patient and helpful! Was here from the beginning of the day till about 9:30 at night and she stuck with us! I appreciate you so much, we'll be back soon
Excellent service
by 04/27/2022on
Letty & Robert made my first car purchase such a great and easy experience!! I am so happy with my experience and i highly recommend purchasing a car here .
Awesome service
by 04/18/2022on
Letty was amazing ! She helped me right away ! Told her what I was looking for and she was on it very helpful . My first time here & I will be back To shop for more cars in the future ! Come see letty if you want a new car & she has your back .
Wonderful
by 04/14/2022on
My sister referred me to Off Lease Only after I had a terrible experience at another dealership. Jeremy was wonderful! He greeted me right away with a smile and he took his time showing me what Off Lease Only is all about. This is my first time and I am SOLD! I will definitely return and tell everyone I know. Thanks to the underwriting and finance team for getting me the best deal. And thanks to the management and customer service for all their support. I will be back!
Amazing
by 04/14/2022on
Amazing! Jeremy was very reliable and had great energy. Not only was he reliable but he made sure to keep me updated on the entire process and provided excellent service. I was able to purchase my very first car with ease. I love it!
Incredible Expirience
by 04/04/2022on
Incredible experience!! This was my experience buying a vehicle again at OffleaseOnly. From the beginning, the attention given by Ted T., our sales associate, was excellent, always ready to help me at every step of the purchase. ensuring that my new car was in perfect condition upon delivery. The financial service provided by John M. was very clear, explaining the entire financing process in a simple and straightforward way. Thanks to everyone
Pleasant car buying experience!
by 03/12/2022on
Buying a car is one of the most stressful experiences. Not at Off Lease Only, Palm Beach. Ted T. was our sales associate, and was a true professional from the moment we entered. We never felt pressured. They were patient and honest!
Outstanding Customer Service
by 02/27/2022on
Yurilet Quiles was my Sales Person. She was very knowledgeable about the vehicle my son chose for his first car, and gave us Outstanding Customer Service. She was with us from the time we enter the building until the time we exited. I couldn’t have asked for a better Sales Person. I would definitely recommend anyone to go OffLease for there vehicle. Thank You For Being Our Sales Person Yurilet.
Great Service
by 02/14/2022on
Anthony S is a true man of his word. I explained that I would be coming from out of town to buy my GLE and he made sure my process was easy and stress-free. I would recommend this company to family and friends and refer them to Anthony S. He was more like a friend and not a salesman. Anthony is a real cool laid back guy. Great doing business with him. Corina-
Great experience
by 01/30/2022on
Excellent service. They worked very well with us.
Great Used Car Buying Experience 👍
by 01/24/2022on
Our salesman, Karim, is a great guy and very professional. He gave us all the information promptly and did not pressure us to make a decision. Karim is a true asset to Off Lease Only 👌
Great crew! Definitely recommend!!
by 01/21/2022on
Great customer service. Xaviel and Luigi helped me on my concerns and were very knowledgeable of what vehicle I was looking for. I am very happy with my vehicle and the service that was provided! Also Moses in the financial department made the process very smooth. I highly recommend this location.
Give Jeremy a promotion!
by 11/30/2021on
Let me tell you…. This dealership is only great because of Jeremy. He went above and beyond and made our experience the best car buying experience ever! WHY IS HE NOT A MANAGER YET? Somebody give this man a raise! In all honesty, he was very patient in helping us choose the perfect vehicle and incredibly knowledgeable. He is an heaven-sent angel. I’ve been searching for a car for a year and he got me in and out with the perfect vehicle in four hours Not only will I come back in the future, but I will refer EVERYONE I know to him and Off Lease Only.
Amazing Experience
by 11/21/2021on
Yarilet was by far the best! From start to finish she helped us to have a smooth buying experience. Above and beyond service. So grateful!!
I’ll be back!!
by 11/20/2021on
Letty was AMAZING, she helped me and my wife from start to finish. Made sure we understood everything from start to finish! I’ll be back in 3 months and I refuse to work with anyone else aside from Letty and Robert Gram
Great service and full disclosure
by 11/14/2021on
I had a great service experience at Offlease Only in West Palm looking for a car with Leslie Hinson helping me trawl through the huge inventory and explaining how it all worked. I loved the fact that all the service history was detailed so you knew exactly the history of what you were getting. And when I found the right car at the last hour, Leslie even drove the new car behind me to the airport where I had to return the car I had rented. Thanks OffLease and especially Leslie.
Great buying
by 11/14/2021on
Great costumer service, very professional
Fantastico
by 11/10/2021on
A great team effort. Courteous and efficient. All good.
So many good choices to pick from…
by 11/09/2021on
I was pleasantly surprised to find so many good choices to pick from, it was hard to make up my mind as the options available were really good. Leslie was a great sales advisor, she was patient and always available to assist. Overall it was a great experience!
