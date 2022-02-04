5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let us begin with the fact that we travel (bypassing other Subaru dealers) from Commercial Blvd and University Drive to Schumacher on Okeechobee Blvd because of Mr. AJ Mahmoud. AJ's friendly personality, advice, knowledge and the great deal he provided us with compelled us to travel that distance, and return to see him. The extra care and assistance we received gave us the level of confidence every car buyer should have in their sales associate. AJ's knowledge of automobiles overall, especially of the Subaru product line is extensive. He really listens to his clients so he can understand WHAT they need. He then can truly fill their automotive need. AJ places a HIGH-VALUE on his clients and IS APPRECIATED by us!! Thankyou for having him on your staff. We also must commend Rhonnie Carulla and Michael Boden service writers. Read more