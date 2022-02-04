Skip to main content
Schumacher Subaru

3031 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Schumacher Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(68)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
68 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Non threatening experience

by Larry on 03/15/2022

First class organization in every department I have had experience with. Service center is top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love my Subaru!

by Happy and Satisfied on 07/28/2021

I live in Stuart Fl and always bring my Subaru back to Schumacher Subaru in West Palm Beach for service. Brian R is the best, honest and helpful. I wouldn’t even think about going anywhere else….love my Subaru!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic!

by Bhoutche on 06/05/2021

After several disappointing visits to other dealerships around the county, the service and expertise of the staff at Schumacher was a huge relief. We were taken care of the moment we walked in the door. Devin made the process easy and stress free! Even personally delivered the car to us at home when it arrived on the lot. We were blown away by the customer service, and we will be a Subaru for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Scott on 02/06/2019

Everyone was friendly and courteous. Our salesman was very knowledgeable and explained everything very well. The showroom was filled with models for easy comparison. We were very pleased,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by suzzybee2 on 11/21/2018

I went to 3 other dealers before purchasing a car here. The sales rep Charles and finance manager Adam really exceeded our expectations. We didnât even have an appointment and it was a Sunday. Charles even got us a snack to eat since it was getting late. Awesome service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Schumacher Subaru see Tomasz Matusiak

by Susanorci on 10/04/2018

Fantastic customer service from Tomasz Matusiak. Nicest car salesman I have ever worked with! Attentive, timely, courteous and a genuine nice guy. Hard to find people like him. He was 100 percent professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick positive response

by salbert236 on 03/08/2018

Had a problem with a brand new navigation system. Called the dealer, made an appointment that day, they took the car on time and upgraded the system while I waited. Very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New Subaru Purchase

by SouthFLGirl on 11/29/2017

Truly a pleasant car buying experience. The entire sales team, parts department, finance, and loaner division went out of their way to make me feel like a valued customer. Bonus is I got everything I wanted and I love my new car&#10084;&#65039;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Subaru service

by crosstrekerusa on 06/10/2017

Friendly and professional. Love my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks

by Mygarden on 05/09/2017

Thank you for quickly fixing my headrest that we pit on backwards. Dumb! You outside staff that greet customers were terrific. Please thank them for us. I recommend Schumacher Subaru, mostly because of your great service staff. Michael Panella

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Express Service/Customer Service

by Genuinejoy on 05/01/2017

The gentleman Brain was very pleasant and made all thinks possible To have my car ready and service in the time specified. He did a great job and my car was even coleted earlier than expected. Thank you Brian.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, and easy transaction.

by Jorgelopez on 01/07/2017

I purchase a Ford Explorer limited, It was an easy transaction, and they have the best prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by pking914 on 09/29/2016

Having purchased cars in the past and left waiting forever, this was the easiest purchase I have ever had. I was advised of every step being taken.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Rip OFF

by retirement2 on 09/15/2016

I needed Refrigerant for my A/C unit. They told me I needed a new pump replacement for $1200.00 I refused the service and went to Tire Kingdom where they did the A/C service for $159.00. My Cars A/C unit works perfect. thanks to tire kingdom.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Promise delivered

by James927 on 09/03/2016

Great customer service. The dealer did not have the car I was looking for, found it from another dealer and delivered it in 3 days. I was very impressed. I got the car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trasport Outback Purchase

by nancytrasport on 08/26/2016

We were treated very well and any questions or concerns we had were amicably resolved. We came away feeling satisfied with our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Richard cavayero/schumacher

by catsandpens on 07/01/2016

My experience with Richard Cavayero was excellent. I give a thumbs up for my experience leasing my second Subaru with Schumacher and Rich. I will recommend him to all my friends who are looking for a.new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by MeredithL on 06/28/2016

Great car buying experience from start to finish! Internet salesman Chris Moore was very responsive and put me in touch with great staff on my dealership visit. Dealership salesman Charles Smith was great. I felt well-cared for during the whole process. From our introductory meeting, thru the test drive right to final purchase (and actually beyond). I love my Subaru Legacy! Thank you Schumacher Subaru of the Palm Beaches!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SERVICE

by Pepe2016 on 05/31/2016

Set up a 7:00 am appointment waited for service to be done and was out by 9:15 am. Have a very clean and friendly waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wrxperience

by Marquez91 on 05/14/2016

Salesman was eager to help. Specific model was not in showtoom but showed closed aproximation of desired model with features that interested me. Was straight forward and made buying process easy and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
