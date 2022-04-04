5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This review is dedicated to Reyna Catarra at WPB Off Lease Only Dealership! First off, I apologize for the delay in leaving the review. Life throws events at you and one must take care of them. That’s when you realize…”I haven’t even had a moment to do so”. But here I am now doing so! It’s never too late. My Fiancé David and I want to thank you SO very much for the assistance, patience, dedication and most importantly the humble skills we experienced with you in assisting me with purchasing my vehicle. We shopped around many other dealers prior to Off Lease and those qualities were the most lacked. Believe you me that goes a long way with just buying car. My Sunflower (2020 Yellow Benz) was the best gift I’ve gotten thus far. You made my day a special one and I hope many other customers have this same experience as we did. Furthermore, Not just Reyna….the entire dealer (especially those that assisted us too) we’re all very professional and patient. They didn’t rush you and the vibe wasn’t that of “wanting to make a sale”. It felt more as though they truly wanted to help in many ways to make sure you left happy! Off Lease, please take care of Reyna, she’s awesome! And let’s not forget to mention, I’ve already purchased 3 vehicles with this dealer! To say the least!! Thanks again to all and wish you the best always! Read more