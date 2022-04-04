Off Lease Only Palm Beach
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Palm Beach
Incredible Expirience
by 04/04/2022on
Incredible experience!! This was my experience buying a vehicle again at OffleaseOnly. From the beginning, the attention given by Ted T., our sales associate, was excellent, always ready to help me at every step of the purchase. ensuring that my new car was in perfect condition upon delivery. The financial service provided by John M. was very clear, explaining the entire financing process in a simple and straightforward way. Thanks to everyone
Pleasant car buying experience!
by 03/12/2022on
Buying a car is one of the most stressful experiences. Not at Off Lease Only, Palm Beach. Ted T. was our sales associate, and was a true professional from the moment we entered. We never felt pressured. They were patient and honest!
Outstanding Customer Service
by 02/27/2022on
Yurilet Quiles was my Sales Person. She was very knowledgeable about the vehicle my son chose for his first car, and gave us Outstanding Customer Service. She was with us from the time we enter the building until the time we exited. I couldn’t have asked for a better Sales Person. I would definitely recommend anyone to go OffLease for there vehicle. Thank You For Being Our Sales Person Yurilet.
Great Service
by 02/14/2022on
Anthony S is a true man of his word. I explained that I would be coming from out of town to buy my GLE and he made sure my process was easy and stress-free. I would recommend this company to family and friends and refer them to Anthony S. He was more like a friend and not a salesman. Anthony is a real cool laid back guy. Great doing business with him. Corina-
Great experience
by 01/30/2022on
Excellent service. They worked very well with us.
Great Used Car Buying Experience 👍
by 01/24/2022on
Our salesman, Karim, is a great guy and very professional. He gave us all the information promptly and did not pressure us to make a decision. Karim is a true asset to Off Lease Only 👌
Great crew! Definitely recommend!!
by 01/21/2022on
Great customer service. Xaviel and Luigi helped me on my concerns and were very knowledgeable of what vehicle I was looking for. I am very happy with my vehicle and the service that was provided! Also Moses in the financial department made the process very smooth. I highly recommend this location.
Give Jeremy a promotion!
by 11/30/2021on
Let me tell you…. This dealership is only great because of Jeremy. He went above and beyond and made our experience the best car buying experience ever! WHY IS HE NOT A MANAGER YET? Somebody give this man a raise! In all honesty, he was very patient in helping us choose the perfect vehicle and incredibly knowledgeable. He is an heaven-sent angel. I’ve been searching for a car for a year and he got me in and out with the perfect vehicle in four hours Not only will I come back in the future, but I will refer EVERYONE I know to him and Off Lease Only.
Amazing Experience
by 11/21/2021on
Yarilet was by far the best! From start to finish she helped us to have a smooth buying experience. Above and beyond service. So grateful!!
I’ll be back!!
by 11/20/2021on
Letty was AMAZING, she helped me and my wife from start to finish. Made sure we understood everything from start to finish! I’ll be back in 3 months and I refuse to work with anyone else aside from Letty and Robert Gram
Great service and full disclosure
by 11/14/2021on
I had a great service experience at Offlease Only in West Palm looking for a car with Leslie Hinson helping me trawl through the huge inventory and explaining how it all worked. I loved the fact that all the service history was detailed so you knew exactly the history of what you were getting. And when I found the right car at the last hour, Leslie even drove the new car behind me to the airport where I had to return the car I had rented. Thanks OffLease and especially Leslie.
Great buying
by 11/14/2021on
Great costumer service, very professional
Fantastico
by 11/10/2021on
A great team effort. Courteous and efficient. All good.
So many good choices to pick from…
by 11/09/2021on
I was pleasantly surprised to find so many good choices to pick from, it was hard to make up my mind as the options available were really good. Leslie was a great sales advisor, she was patient and always available to assist. Overall it was a great experience!
Found My Dream Car Here!
by 11/02/2021on
I had a great experience at Off Lease Only. Luigi was incredibly kind, knowledgeable, and helpful. He definitely got me the best deal possible. I highly recommend this business!
Thank you Luigi Reyes
by 10/31/2021on
Luigi was very professional and went above and beyond.
Go see Letty!
by 10/25/2021on
Letty was very helpful during my time at off lease. She took her time going over what I needed and wanted out of my car, and got me into the perfect car! It took a while and she was also very patient and informative during the process. I highly recommend her services when buying a vehicle. This is my second time buying from here within a few years and I’m very satisfied!
Jeremy was beyond helpful
by 10/25/2021on
Jeremy was beyond helpful and he was a outstanding salesman he is very attentive to his customers and makes sure he is going to get you the best deal possible. Manny helped with the finance and definitely had my back when it was all said and done. Special thanks to Shar in underwriting for not giving up and all the help from managers Will and Josh. I will definitely recommend and come back myself!
One of a Kind experience!
by 10/22/2021on
This review is dedicated to Reyna Catarra at WPB Off Lease Only Dealership! First off, I apologize for the delay in leaving the review. Life throws events at you and one must take care of them. That’s when you realize…”I haven’t even had a moment to do so”. But here I am now doing so! It’s never too late. My Fiancé David and I want to thank you SO very much for the assistance, patience, dedication and most importantly the humble skills we experienced with you in assisting me with purchasing my vehicle. We shopped around many other dealers prior to Off Lease and those qualities were the most lacked. Believe you me that goes a long way with just buying car. My Sunflower (2020 Yellow Benz) was the best gift I’ve gotten thus far. You made my day a special one and I hope many other customers have this same experience as we did. Furthermore, Not just Reyna….the entire dealer (especially those that assisted us too) we’re all very professional and patient. They didn’t rush you and the vibe wasn’t that of “wanting to make a sale”. It felt more as though they truly wanted to help in many ways to make sure you left happy! Off Lease, please take care of Reyna, she’s awesome! And let’s not forget to mention, I’ve already purchased 3 vehicles with this dealer! To say the least!! Thanks again to all and wish you the best always!
Thank you leslie
by 10/19/2021on
Thank Leslie and the wonderful employees at Off lease. The experience was great. Leslie has went over and beyond to ensure I was satisfied with the car and the overall process. Leslie is hard working and very professional. She answer all of my questions with clarity and she possesses a high level of customer service. I would like to also say that Leslie is the light that shines at that location. She is the example of what excellence look like. Thank you for being patient with me and thank you for giving me updates every step of the way. Lastly, this location is the best. Thank you Leslie, Don, Moussa and the GM. GREAT EXPERIENCE!!!
Wonderful experience
by 10/19/2021on
Was referred to offleaseonly by a friend, from start to finish Letty Was outstanding, came in for one specific truck and she made it happen!
