Mercedes-Benz of Palm Beach
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Palm Beach
Full Service
by 04/21/2021on
My daughter was visiting FL from NY when her engine light came on. She also had a tire light come on and realized she needed 4 new tires before her journey back to the Northeast. She was on a limited time table and not old enough for a rental car or loaner vehicle, which did not phase service advisor, Edgar Perez. He checked inventory for tires, confirmed her schedule with his staff. The car was picked up curb side, repaired, detailed and returned the following day. I was kept informed about the schedule and repair work throughout the day. For any mom, this is the definition of "Full Service".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HORRIBLE SERVICE!!!! STAY AWAY!!!!
by 04/20/2021on
I am very disappointed with the level of knowledge of the techs and the process of fixing a vehicle that comes into this facility. My service advisor was very polite and accommodating, that's about all I can say. The car was towed in for a no start (2009 Mercedes GL320), only to be told that the glow plug module is bad and that is the reason the car is not starting, now I am very mechanically inclined as I do work on cars as a hobby whenever I have time. I knew the glow plug module was bad before bringing in the car but any good mechanic should know that alone wouldn't be the reason the car is not starting as we live in South Florida and not up north where the weather is cold. I was given a repair estimate of $1400 for that glow plug module which costs $135 anywhere else and it is located in front of the engine so it would literally take someone 1 hour tops to replace it, I was also told the car computer will need to be reprogrammed once the glow plug module is replaced which I know that is not necessary or required at all once the glow plug module is replaced. So here lies the issue: I paid $338 for a diagnostic fee just so Mercedes can give me wrong information due to their knowledge of cars. When I asked if they started the vehicle to drive it around and have their diagnostic computer plugged in while the car is running (this would give more accurate numbers and information) they said no they didn't because they couldn't get the car running, which is also not true because you can bypass all sensors and start up the vehicle with starter fluid if you really wanted to, which is what I did and drove it off their parking lot, by doing that I noticed that the car was lagging and was running in limp mode, so that means the starting issue is a bigger problem then the glow plug module but the Mercedes technicians wouldn't even know that because they are not even mechanically inclined to get the car started in the first place. With all this happening I asked the Shop Forman and my service advisor what they would do in this situation, the answer I got was well the only active fault is the glow plug module malfunction, so we would need to fix that and it should start up and work, to which my follow up question to them was "what if that is not the core issue why the car is not starting, and I pay you $1400 to replace the glow plug module and then once it's replaced the car is not starting still, what happens then?" Do you come back at me with "well that doesn't seem to have fixed the issue? The next thing we need to replace is this and that and here is another repair quote of god knows what ridiculous amount that is more than the Mercedes itself is worth. So then I express all these concerns to the Service Manager Mike and he advises he would reimburse me the $338 diagnostic fee for sure he just needs to speak to his shop foreman to go over the situation and then advises he will call me back the next day and a day passes no call no nothing so I emailed him back and I get a answer "well if you would like you can bring the car in again so we can diagnose it for free" (yes let me town the car in again and spend $200 on towing after I already did that once plus paid you $338 for nothing), so basically a big [non-permissible content removed] to a loyal Mercedes owner since I was 18 years old now I am 32 by the way I am very disappointed that a brand like Mercedes would employ technicians and staff that are not best in the industry.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Car-Buying Experience Ever
by 09/15/2014on
Bottom line up front: I'm a retired Army officer of 62, and my wife is a corporate marketing executive. In general, we'd both rather go to the dentist than shop for a car, but Rick K provided us with the best car buying experience of our lives this weekend My wife and I had been looking for a CPO E350, but she wanted a white car, which limited our choices pretty significantly. We decided to spend the weekend in South Florida, where there are more cars on the market than in Central Florida where we live. The first place we stopped (out of four on our detailed plan) was Mercedes-Benz of Palm Beach. It was Saturday, and we were late getting away from home due to a long service call from AT&amp;T. We didn't get to the dealership until 4:20PM (it closed at 5). We were met by Rich K, with whom I'd coordinated two days prior, and who I had called to inform him of our delay. What we expected was not at all what we experienced. Rich met us, talked with us briefly, listening to my wife's requirements, and promptly arranging for someone to evaluate her car in trade, in the interest of time. He then took us right to the particular car that she was interested in, a Diamond White Metallic E350 Sport, that she test drove fairly extensively (and in the rain, no less). Rich answered all her questions, and we returned to the dealership. A quiet, comfortable ride is important to my wife, and she asked Rich if he had an E350 Luxury model she could drive to compare the two. It was now well after 5:00PM and the dealership was closed. Without batting an eye, Rich went inside, returning shortly with the keys to an E350 Luxury, and off we went again. My wife liked the Polar White, and had never seen the Diamond White Metallic. It was clear that she still would have preferred Polar White, but asked Rich to work up some numbers for her. In short, we received what we expected to in trade value for her car, and what we both considered to be a very good deal on the CPO E350 Sport (which had fewer than 20K miles on it, and looked showroom new). I had done extensive research on these cars, on Edmunds.com and elsewhere, and we were both pleasantly surprised at the deal. My wife had arranged her financing in advance, and the trip through the business manager's office was fairly quick (although by now it was approaching 7PM. Rich then proceeded to spend nearly an hour with us, going through the features and operation of the car and the COMAND system, patiently answering all our questions, and not sending us off until he had covered everything. A cynic might say, "Any salesman would stay late to make a sale." I will tell you only that Rich K treated us as if we were buying the most expensive AMG car in the lineup, and not a Certified Pre-Owned car of considerably less value. He was courteous to a fault, professional, informative, and efficient. He was the car sales person who is rumored to exist, but seldom encountered. Everyone at the dealership, from the guy who washed the car (and filled the tank with gas) to the business manager, but especially Rich K, made this the easiest, most helpful, and most enjoyable car buying experience of our lives. I cannot recommend him highly enough, and his dealership was first rate as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible, stay away
by 02/18/2014on
Learn from my misfortune and stay away from this dealer, you may also want to rethink your decision to purchase a MB, their quality is not what it once was. This dealer will lie to you face to close a sale, they don't care about what happens afterwards, they are dishonest and insolent. I even have something in writing from the Salesman, basically [non-permissible content removed] after being called out on a lie. The Sales Manager in particular is a [non-permissible content removed]. I hope this saves someone from needless wasted time and aggravation
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A One
by 01/24/2014on
I have bought many cars and had them repaired and serviced at this dealership for over 30 years and rate its sales and service excellent. Through massive growth and changes in ownership, physical plant, and employees, although many old timers are still there after all these years, this dealership has consistently earned my loyalty far surpassing my expectations. They have always provided me with the best price without any bargaining. Service has always been top rate. I never have had to bring a car back for the same problem a second time and have always been provided with a nice loaner car at no charge for as long as needed to get the job done right the first time. Zero pressure and fair charges, whether buying, trading, or servicing a car. And always with a smile. From management to sales, service, parts, and the body shop, every employee I have dealt with for over 30 years has treated me with a blend of respect and friendship that is unfortunately so rare to find most places today, especially car dealerships. Mercedes Benz of Palm Beach is the main reason I have owned and continue to buy Mercedes Benz automobiles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1ST CLASS DEALERSHIP
by 07/16/2012on
My wife and I purchased 2 new Mercedes Benz automobiles in the last 4 years from Mercedes Benz of Palm Beach. No other dealership has ever treated us more professionally, more respectfully, more friendly than Mercedes Benz oF Palm Beach. Their customer service is truly unbelievable as is their pricing on New Mercedes Benz automobiles. I compared prices with 3 other Mercedes Benz dealerships. From my research both times Mercedes Benz of Palm Beach had the best pricing of any dealership in Southeast Florida. They were laid back, non aggressive in their approach. We were so impressed with their ability to meet our every need, no matter what it happened to be. They took the time to make us feel very comfortable. The facilities are impeccable. It was much more than just an amazing price and SERVICE WITH A SMILE. It was that PLUS - the ability of the service department to service our cars in the most expeditious way. When it came time to purchase another automobile, my wife and I went and met with a sales rep however, it was the general manager who was brought in to speak with us. We purchased a 2nd Mercedes Benz. They got our repeat business because of the way that the general manager treated us. He didnt play any games with pricing nor waste any of our time. The general manager is highly visible in the dealership. We have seen him on other occasions working with customers, in the same respectful manner that he treated us. He truly earned our business. The general manager runs a 1st class Mercedes Benz dealership. The sales force is well trained in customer service, as is the service department. There is no doubt in my mind that we will continue to purchase our new Mercedes Benz automobiles from Mercedes Benz of Palm Beach. US Air Force Colonel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
From Sale to Lease Experience
by 07/11/2012on
Mercedes Benz of Palm Beach and Brian Sattar are to be commended. They know how to make you feel like a queen. Never have I ever been listened to and delivered more than what I requested. They take service, commitment and excellence to a new level. There are plenty of Mercedes dealerships around but Mercedes Benz of Palm Beach has my loyalty for life. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercedes Benz Palm Beach --- Really Bad Service Department
by 09/11/2009on
Received a repair estimate (September '09) for over $5,000 for my S-class auto with under 30k miles. I took it to another mechanic shop that specializes in Mercedes/Rolls/Jaguar. They completed the same repairs - part for part - and the total charge came to $1490. Mercedes Benz Palm Beach in West Palm was OVER THREE HUNDRED PERCENT more expensive than this other repair shop that has been in the luxury foreign car repair business for over twenty years. To add insult to injury, when I told MB Palm Beach that I wanted to get a second estimate since theirs was so high, they tried to charge me almost $300 for a "diagnostic fee." Since that was never mentioned up front, I politely declined their offer to rip me off and had the car successfully repaired by a professional outfit for two-thirds less than their estimate. I would be suspicious of the Mercedes Benz Palm Beach service department.
service is terrible
by 10/04/2008on
took 2 weeks to repair then 2 days later the same light came on but according to them there is something else wrong with it.the car had more problems with it after the repair .I thought that is why you pay for a $130 diagnostic test.customer service is real bad nobody bothers to call you I had to chase them around.for mercedes the service is a disgrace
E500 Purchase at Mercedes-Benz of Palm Beach
by 11/24/2007on
I am currently doing research before purchasing a another vehicle and located this website. I find it interesting that you can only comment on the "sales review", what happens after you have the car? My sales experience at M-B of PB was wonderful, probably the best. Tom C. is the best. Sorry to say I could never purchase another vehicle from the company that does nothing after the sale.
Totally ignored me
by 08/14/2007on
I went there to buy a s550 and had at least five salesmen walk past me and not even say hello. these people are rude and I guess when you drive up in a BMW it does not rate with this dealership. I left this dealership and drove north to buy my s550.