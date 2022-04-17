Vatland Honda
Customer Reviews of Vatland Honda
Ripoff dealership
by 04/17/2022on
Salesman Bill Green lied to us. Told us we could buy car for nothing over MSRP to get us in the door..then said we had to buy a $2100 option package we didn't want. I hate liars. Then they wanted a $3000 nonrefundable deposit. That's a red flag!! Don't shop here!
Deceptive sales
by 12/08/2021on
I bought a vehicle. Gave $1000 deposit. Got insurance. Got financing. The day I was supposed to pick it up, I found out they added wheel locks and they added splash guards *after* I explicitly asked for no options to be added to the car.
Dissapointed in Vero
by 12/15/2017on
I resonded via their online portal on car gurus,, with a firm offer,,,,,to an ad for a used 4runner that was listed on multiple online auto sites. Nancy Cha quickly got in touch. She advised me that the car was being serviced and could not be soldd that day. we exchanged texts over the next 24 hrs, this morning she countered my offer and I accpted what she proposed. I told her i was leaving town tmw and would like to pick the car up at noon. At 11 I advised her we were on our way. She then told me that the repairs to the car were more than they bargained for so therefore the used car manager could not sell at the agreed upon price. OR he might not sell it at all. Do you think before advertising a car and agreeing to a deal they should have at least gone over the car and know how much they're going to have into it?? And stand by their offer. No better that any fly by night old school scam used car lot. Would never recommmend them .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 04/15/2015on
Truly awesome experience thanks to Jake Kelley and the team. I recommend hands down. Quick and easy and very accommodating. I love my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
purchasing a new car
by 04/15/2014on
We had our Toyota car break down, so we needed to purchase a new car. I called Vatland Honda and was transferred to Jack P. From the minute I spoke with him the car experience couldn't have been more positive. Thanks Jack!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service!
by 02/21/2014on
Joshua R. was a fantastic salesperson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great salesman
by 02/18/2014on
Jacques P. was extremely professional and patient. He was also very knowledgeable about the Honda product. He is, without question, an asset to the Vatland staff. If you are looking for a vehicle, I highly recommend that you go in and see Jacques.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Experience ever!
by 02/16/2014on
Our salesman Bill G. help create the best new car experience we have ever had. We have purchased many new cars over the last 50 years and this was the best experience we have ever had buying a car. Great salesman and super dealership. Keep it up guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesmen
by 01/15/2014on
Thank you to Joshua R. and Brandon S. for doing everything they could to get us into a bigger vehicle! they are great and fun to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 01/07/2014on
My wife and I stopped at Vatland as we drove by, exhausted from the dealer experiences elsewhere while trying to narrow down the SUV search with our 9-month-old and 3-year-old along for the ride. Jacques P. was our salesman and immediately made us feel comfortable, offering to have our car seats and children along for the test drive. There was zero pressure and zero volleying for a negotiable price. I gave a reasonable OTD offer and it took no intervention from myself to make it happen. Jacques worked quickly to make the appropriate transfers of insurance and title since we had young children approaching dinner time. As a bonus there is a large paly area for children and a nice atmosphere at the dealership. In addition, Robin S., the finance manager, went to bat for us and negotiated with our bank to fit a Honda ext. warranty into our budget. We will return to Vatland for our next vehicle. It was a very positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding
by 12/05/2013on
Just purchased a 2008 Honda Element at Vatland in Vero Beach. I was treated extremely well by Jacques P. who answered all of my questions and in no way pressured me in any aspect of the transaction. A total gentleman. Buying a car at Vatland was completely positive experience. Recommended with pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my used car!
by 11/25/2013on
I did not want to have to buy a car right now, but Gary N. made this unfortunate turn of events both easy and actually enjoyable. I bought a 2000 Honda Accord EX to replace the Volvo I had for 19 years. Buying a car has changed a bit in all that time, but Gary took me through the process, answered all of my questions and even some I did not know to ask. I left the dealership with my car in less than two hours. I was introduced to the service department staff and given a tour of the dealership. Everyone was very friendly and focused on making sure I was happy with my purchase. And, I got a great deal on the price too!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RICK in Service:NOT im pressed with the others
by 06/14/2013on
I know cars and I can smell a car [non-permissible content removed] a mile away, whether in sales or service....I know all the car tricks..My dad was half owner of a MG/FIAT/Austins/JAG franchise as well as a master mechanic, long before work ethic and integrity became a thing of the past, such as we see in cars and many other facets of life..akak common place today. It is my strong opinion that Rick/ service department represents HONDA of Vero Beach in line with American (GOLD) Standard. I commend his character and professionalism throughout my entire appointment and service process. FYI-There are other service reps besides Rick. I have to wonder about who hired the anti Rick? What happens "after the sale" of a Honda "always depends" on the care and consideration of the "service experience". With that said: See Rick or stay home. I will return for routine car service on my 2 honda 2010's and I am shopping for a third *used Honda. I will report back on my observations.. so stay tuned! Veratas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A small dealership with competitve pricing and friendly staff.
by 02/25/2013on
I was surprised that a small local dealership could actually match and often beat the mega South Florida giants on pricing. The sales people were extremely friendly and helpful. The facility is very clean with comfortable waiting areas, a playroom for small children, and a drink/cookie bar. I was not pressured in any way. It was a welcomed pleasant experience. Getting an online quote and purchasing the car took very little time and was done on my time schedule. Again, I am pleased with the way I was treated and with the deal that I received. I can and do recommend Vatland Honda to all my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honesty, Integrity, Value, Friendliness, Knowledge--this is Vatland
by 08/30/2010on
I HIGHLY recommend VATLAND HONDA. I purchased a Certified Used Honda--excellent condition, excellent price, excellent car. And my experience with this dealership was just as excellent. Vatland's Internet director, Rick Fuss, was an absolute pleasure to work with, as was their finance manager, Mike Greenwood. I found the car that I was interested in on the Internet. I live 2+ hours from Vatland, but the car in the Internet posting was the exact car that I wanted, and it was the right price. I had searched all over north-central Florida, from Jacksonville to Orlando to Daytona Beach and Deland, and had seen similar vehicles, but nothing that compared in price or milage or certification to the car at Vatland. And the other dealers did not want to budge much on their asking prices. I got the sense that they wanted to sell me a car and work with me, but not on the car that I wanted. I contacted Vatland and got a reply from Rick. He answered my queries, then spoke with me on the phone at length to give me a detailed, inch-by-inch description of the car, and even offered to shoot and email a video of the car, so I would be fully informed about the vehicle. He gave me his cell number to call him on his day off; we talked more. In short, Rick worked with me to get me the car that I wanted, and she is a stunner--as Rick assured me she would be--and I am most happy. I drove the 2+ hours to Vatland--and it was worth it. Rick then put me and the finance manager, Mike Greenwood, together to finish up the details. I had my insurance in order, and he had a good deal on financing for me--lower than what I had been quoted by others--and the deal was finalized lickety-split. Vatland was great. Honesty, integrity, friendliness, value, knowledge of the product--these are what you will get with Vatland. I would gladly drive the 2+ hours again to do business with them in the future. Thank You, Rick, Mike, and Vatland.
2010 Civic EX-L Purchase in June 2010
by 06/29/2010on
Our salesman was extremely polite and courteous and customer focused. We had a OEM auto-dimming rear view mirror installed at the dealership a few days after we picked up the car, but it failed just one week later. We are in the process of reporting the issue and taking it in for repair replacement. At this time we don't know if it's a material/workmanship issue or the quality of local dealership install. Price was the major disappointment; we overpaid... Our trade-in value fell $645 from Saturday to Monday (over the weekend when we were making our final purchase decision). Two days after we put down the deposit and two days before we picked up the car, we found out that our base price (before trade-in) was $300 more than what we would have paid in Orlando, 90 miles away, based on a written firm quote. We can sort of understand the $300 premium for buying locally, but the difference in trade-in value was truly disappointing and the explanation we got before writing our deposit check was dubious. The 'new' trade-in value on Monday was $645 less than AutoTrader guaranteed trade-in value which we mentioned to the salesman before writing the deposit check (I should have walked out at that point and I bet they would come after me and honored the AutoTrader guaranteed value---my big mistake). The AutoTrader value was also guaranteed by two dealerships, one local and one in Orlando. The final issue on price was that the actual car we finally got was transferred from the same dealership in Orlando we had a written confirmed 'out the door cost' which was $900 lower. Because of our desire to buy locally, we ended up with a car that also sat at the dealership in Orlando for 7 months (which we only found out after we got the car home) and cost us $900 more. When we brought this all to the attention of our salesperson at the local dealership where we purchased the car, they gave us a $25 service credit--another big disappointment (suddenly they were not so concerned about customer satisfaction after the sale, despite us receiving lots of form letters from the dealership that came in the mail afterward promising complete customer satisfaction). While the local dealership seems like a very nice place to service our Civic EX-L, we look back and regret overpaying by at least $900. With the problem with our new rear view mirror, we will have to wait and see how they handle an early service issue. In summary, the salesperson was extremely polite and courteous, but we should have gotten the originally promised and guaranteed $8,445 AutoTrader trade-in value for our 2007 Hyundai Sonata Limited with moonroof/sunroof and multi-MP3/CD (in clean/very good condition)--we only got $7,800. If you think our trade-in concern is unfounded checkout KBB, edmunds.com, or AutoTrader and see for yourself. I knew going in I should have concentrated on ALL of the following: the new car price after all discounts and incentives, the trade-in value, and MOST IMPORTANTLY the final 'out the door price' -- but like a lot of people I got caught up in the sales process and made our purchase decision too quickly.
Internet Sales
by 06/16/2010on
I used the internet option to browse used cars at Vatland Honda dealership. It was very informative and helpful. I ended up purchasing a used car with Rick Fuss. He was friendly, pleasant and easy to work with. He has also followed up with my above and beyond his duties. I appreciate the help and convenience that shopping with Rick at Vatland Honda has provided me.
Too Much Bait and Switch
by 09/17/2009on
As a loyal Honda owner, I purchased 2 vehicles within 3 months from this dealership this year and have had bad experiences both times. The first car was not cleaned and I had to detail it myself. This car also had a structural crack on the front bumper that was painted over, which I did not see until I washed the car. However, I did go back to get my second car (a lease renewal) and was totally given the run around. It seems that the advertised deals by Honda are there just to bait you, and switching away from these deals is what this dealer tries to get you to do. My head was spinning and it was my fault for not walking away and going to another dealership, even though it is 30 miles away. Oh well, at least I have learned my lesson and will never step foot on the Vatland property ever again. My retribution is that they will not see any service work and profits from me. (BTW, they are the most expensive for oil changes). They just say, "well it's Honda's fault ...."
Great experience with Internet Sales Department
by 04/23/2009on
I just helped my 78 year old mother lease a new Civic from Vatland. We had a great experience with Roy Moore, the Internet Sales Manager. He delivered everything he promised, had the best price around and was great to work with. I personally never went into the dealership, I conducted all business through email but my mother was very impressed with the facility and the professional manner of the staff. This was one of the easiest car transactions I have every made. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a Honda in the Vero Beach area.
Didn't Buy But Still Impressed
by 04/06/2008on
I decided to wait on buying my car for personal reasons, but after going to other dealerships in the area, like the Toyota one (ugh!), I was totally impressed with this place. Dave was our salesman, and he was super helpful and stress-free.
Great Experience - Go Here to buy your next car
by 11/28/2007on
Wonderful experience (and I HATE to buy cars). No games. I contacted the Internet man Todd and asked for his best price. We emailed back and forth and I mentioned I had a better price at another dealer. He referred me to David since he was going to be off the next day. After several back and forth emails, David presented me with a great price on a new 2008 Honda Accord EX. When I arrived at the dealer with, in my opinion, a rock bottom price, I informed them I was trading my 2004 Ranger. I did not expect to get a very good offer on the trade based on the price I was given for the new Accord. They offered me Edmunds trade in value for my Ranger and the Accord was below Edmunds invoice price. The whole process at the dealership took about 1 hour and was totally stress free and painless. David was not there but had Keith ready to meet me and Jason completed the paperwork in no time and my wife and I were off in our new car. GO TO THIS DEALER IF YOU LIVE IN THIS AREA.............GREAT INFORMATION, HASSLE FREE NEGOTIATION. QUICK AND COURTEOUS.
