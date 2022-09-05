Toyota of Vero Beach
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Vero Beach
Dishonest
by 05/09/2022on
Salesman promised a truck bed cover at cost and charged me twice what I later saw on a Toyota website. Promised installation of same for the following day. It didn’t happen. The first day delivery didn’t happen. The second day the installer was “unavailable”, The third day “missing a part’.
less than a stellar buying experience
by 11/18/2019on
We were looking for a used car and had a very clean, low mileage trade. We found a car that we liked and proceeded to negotiate a deal. The dealer's appraiser valued our trade which I thought from my research was a bit low (a 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Navi and 38,400 miles) but that is part of negotiations. No problem. When the salesman presented his first written offer the trade credit listed was more than $2,000 less than their appraised trade value. The salesman quipped that the difference was because the tread on the tires had a little less than 50% remaining and any vehicle that they trade to resell with less than 50% must get new tires. First, the tire life expectancy is a factor in the trade appraisal and secondly, a more than $2,000 difference for tires? Salesman, Brad, stated that this was part of the negotiation and he promised an increase for the trade allowance. Also, the dealer fee is $899.50 plus a license fee of $100 as well as an accessories charge of $1999.00. I questioned the accessories fee and Brad explained that this is a charge for a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty. The warranty would run concurrent with the remaining factory warranty so in essence, the warranty is effectively a 23 month warranty. We continued some back and forth negotiation and the dealer's offer was acceptable to me except for the warranty. I told Brad that we would buy the car at the written offer minus the warranty. Brad stated that the warranty is part of the deal and it was mandatory for us to purchase the warranty. I have never seen this tactic before and we did not make a deal.
Toyota of Vero Beach Goes Above and Beyond
by 01/07/2019on
Toyota of Vero Beach goes above and beyond to make sure your experience is nothing short of wonderful! We have bought 4 cars from them over the past 4 years and it's been a positive experience every time! There is no pressure and they get the numbers where they need to be so everyone is comfortable!
Good Service @ Toyota of Vero Beach
by 12/22/2016on
You service my Sienna as soon as possible with little wait time. Your waiting room is clean and pleasant and the free coffee is ok.
2015 certified used
by 11/23/2016on
we were given a fair price up front on a certified used car. Initially had some cosmetic issues but the dealership remedied these to our satisfaction.
Sweet
by 11/01/2016on
Love working with Carl and the mechanics are the best ! Love the coffee maker and the new floor and no waiting in the afternoon.... that is until snow birds get here.
buying a car made easy
by 11/01/2016on
the staff made it very easy to buy a new car and I got more car for the money then I expected.
Excellent Service
by 10/28/2016on
I've been a customer for 10 years and it's been excellent. This time was no exception. Matt and Bill are the BEST!!!
Service done 10-116
by 10/20/2016on
Carl in service was awesome! Went over and above what I went in for...love this dealership. I bought my first Toyota here and will continue to patronize the Vero Beach dealership.
Excellent Experience
by 09/27/2016on
Salesman Bob Compton friendly, calm, considerate, a good listener. No pressure. No hassles. Answered all questions forthrightly. Everything went smoothly and we bought just the car we wanted.
HAPPY CUSTOMER
by 09/21/2016on
Alvin Clarke was my salesman. He knew his "stuff" but never gave me the sense that he was pressuring me to buy something I didn't want.
Title
by 09/09/2016on
Felt fully informed and environment was friendly and helpful. The staff was fantastic, the sales person and the finance director were both extremely helpful and pleasant to deal with. I will definitely return to Toyota Vero Beach for my next vehicle purchase. I will also recommend this dealership.
3rd time's the charm!!
by 08/27/2016on
This was the 3rd vehicle I've purchased from the dealership. I feel comfortable with the integrity of the sales / service team in Vero Beach...something I DO NOT FEEL with the PSL KIA location.
Kia
by 08/11/2016on
The salesman Joshua was great. The upper management acted as if they don't play games but they did and I was offended. Even came out with a hand written paper saying "you win" when all they were doing is honoring their rebates. I just don't like games
I Love My Kia
by 08/09/2016on
Very Kind, Helpful And Not Pushy. He Was A Very Nice Guy. I Will Recommend This Dealership To My Friends And Family.
Toyota of vero beach is a great place to do business
by 08/04/2016on
I dealt with Moses cantu this was the second new truck purchased through him. He is always polite very professional and seems to go above and beyond to assure a great buying experience. Any time I'm there for service he goes out of his way to say hello and ask how things are with my vehicle and family. Truly a great person and professional to do business with.
excellent expirience
by 07/13/2016on
I am from Miami and my sister took me to you. What a difference! . I loved your prompt service and professionalism.
Toyota Dealership
by 07/02/2016on
Quick, efficient knowledgable and concern for customer. Scheduled service was completed as complimentary and service to Navigation system under warranty.
Toyota Scion of Vero Beach
by 06/27/2016on
Positive, low pressure salesmanship. My salesman, Bill Colio, and the business office were professional, knowledgeable and provided a satisfactory purchasing experience.
Kia of VERO beach FL
by 06/12/2016on
Matt the service agent goes above and beyond to listen and solve any and all mechanical issues. He is courteous and knowledgable and customer satisfaction is important. This is why they have so many repeat customers.
purchase review
by 06/10/2016on
Non confrontational interaction with multiple employees and fair pricing to include focus on MY interests. Important note ......considering the distance between your location and mine Jupiter in Palm Beach County and the large quantity Toyota dealers between us and making the purchase at your location speaks for itself..... good job guys !!!