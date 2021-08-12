2.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our salesman was extremely polite and courteous and customer focused. We had a OEM auto-dimming rear view mirror installed at the dealership a few days after we picked up the car, but it failed just one week later. We are in the process of reporting the issue and taking it in for repair replacement. At this time we don't know if it's a material/workmanship issue or the quality of local dealership install. Price was the major disappointment; we overpaid... Our trade-in value fell $645 from Saturday to Monday (over the weekend when we were making our final purchase decision). Two days after we put down the deposit and two days before we picked up the car, we found out that our base price (before trade-in) was $300 more than what we would have paid in Orlando, 90 miles away, based on a written firm quote. We can sort of understand the $300 premium for buying locally, but the difference in trade-in value was truly disappointing and the explanation we got before writing our deposit check was dubious. The 'new' trade-in value on Monday was $645 less than AutoTrader guaranteed trade-in value which we mentioned to the salesman before writing the deposit check (I should have walked out at that point and I bet they would come after me and honored the AutoTrader guaranteed value---my big mistake). The AutoTrader value was also guaranteed by two dealerships, one local and one in Orlando. The final issue on price was that the actual car we finally got was transferred from the same dealership in Orlando we had a written confirmed 'out the door cost' which was $900 lower. Because of our desire to buy locally, we ended up with a car that also sat at the dealership in Orlando for 7 months (which we only found out after we got the car home) and cost us $900 more. When we brought this all to the attention of our salesperson at the local dealership where we purchased the car, they gave us a $25 service credit--another big disappointment (suddenly they were not so concerned about customer satisfaction after the sale, despite us receiving lots of form letters from the dealership that came in the mail afterward promising complete customer satisfaction). While the local dealership seems like a very nice place to service our Civic EX-L, we look back and regret overpaying by at least $900. With the problem with our new rear view mirror, we will have to wait and see how they handle an early service issue. In summary, the salesperson was extremely polite and courteous, but we should have gotten the originally promised and guaranteed $8,445 AutoTrader trade-in value for our 2007 Hyundai Sonata Limited with moonroof/sunroof and multi-MP3/CD (in clean/very good condition)--we only got $7,800. If you think our trade-in concern is unfounded checkout KBB, edmunds.com, or AutoTrader and see for yourself. I knew going in I should have concentrated on ALL of the following: the new car price after all discounts and incentives, the trade-in value, and MOST IMPORTANTLY the final 'out the door price' -- but like a lot of people I got caught up in the sales process and made our purchase decision too quickly. Read more