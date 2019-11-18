  1. Home
Toyota of Vero Beach

1075 S US Hwy 1, Vero Beach, FL 32962
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Vero Beach

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
41 Reviews
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

less than a stellar buying experience

by t3f on 11/18/2019

We were looking for a used car and had a very clean, low mileage trade. We found a car that we liked and proceeded to negotiate a deal. The dealer's appraiser valued our trade which I thought from my research was a bit low (a 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Navi and 38,400 miles) but that is part of negotiations. No problem. When the salesman presented his first written offer the trade credit listed was more than $2,000 less than their appraised trade value. The salesman quipped that the difference was because the tread on the tires had a little less than 50% remaining and any vehicle that they trade to resell with less than 50% must get new tires. First, the tire life expectancy is a factor in the trade appraisal and secondly, a more than $2,000 difference for tires? Salesman, Brad, stated that this was part of the negotiation and he promised an increase for the trade allowance. Also, the dealer fee is $899.50 plus a license fee of $100 as well as an accessories charge of $1999.00. I questioned the accessories fee and Brad explained that this is a charge for a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty. The warranty would run concurrent with the remaining factory warranty so in essence, the warranty is effectively a 23 month warranty. We continued some back and forth negotiation and the dealer's offer was acceptable to me except for the warranty. I told Brad that we would buy the car at the written offer minus the warranty. Brad stated that the warranty is part of the deal and it was mandatory for us to purchase the warranty. I have never seen this tactic before and we did not make a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Toyota of Vero Beach Goes Above and Beyond

by LauraDePauw on 01/07/2019

Toyota of Vero Beach goes above and beyond to make sure your experience is nothing short of wonderful! We have bought 4 cars from them over the past 4 years and it's been a positive experience every time! There is no pressure and they get the numbers where they need to be so everyone is comfortable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service @ Toyota of Vero Beach

by CaptainBill125 on 12/22/2016

You service my Sienna as soon as possible with little wait time. Your waiting room is clean and pleasant and the free coffee is ok.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 certified used

by MBprius on 11/23/2016

we were given a fair price up front on a certified used car. Initially had some cosmetic issues but the dealership remedied these to our satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sweet

by Sweet1472 on 11/01/2016

Love working with Carl and the mechanics are the best ! Love the coffee maker and the new floor and no waiting in the afternoon.... that is until snow birds get here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

buying a car made easy

by nancyssoul on 11/01/2016

the staff made it very easy to buy a new car and I got more car for the money then I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by JosephMc on 10/28/2016

I've been a customer for 10 years and it's been excellent. This time was no exception. Matt and Bill are the BEST!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service done 10-116

by DIGriffith on 10/20/2016

Carl in service was awesome! Went over and above what I went in for...love this dealership. I bought my first Toyota here and will continue to patronize the Vero Beach dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by JohnB150 on 09/27/2016

Salesman Bob Compton friendly, calm, considerate, a good listener. No pressure. No hassles. Answered all questions forthrightly. Everything went smoothly and we bought just the car we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HAPPY CUSTOMER

by Connieherr on 09/21/2016

Alvin Clarke was my salesman. He knew his "stuff" but never gave me the sense that he was pressuring me to buy something I didn't want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Title

by Lana_Khan1 on 09/09/2016

Felt fully informed and environment was friendly and helpful. The staff was fantastic, the sales person and the finance director were both extremely helpful and pleasant to deal with. I will definitely return to Toyota Vero Beach for my next vehicle purchase. I will also recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

3rd time's the charm!!

by ShutterbugC on 08/27/2016

This was the 3rd vehicle I've purchased from the dealership. I feel comfortable with the integrity of the sales / service team in Vero Beach...something I DO NOT FEEL with the PSL KIA location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kia

by mltriggs on 08/11/2016

The salesman Joshua was great. The upper management acted as if they don't play games but they did and I was offended. Even came out with a hand written paper saying "you win" when all they were doing is honoring their rebates. I just don't like games

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I Love My Kia

by JaneLovesKia on 08/09/2016

Very Kind, Helpful And Not Pushy. He Was A Very Nice Guy. I Will Recommend This Dealership To My Friends And Family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Toyota of vero beach is a great place to do business

by Billychop on 08/04/2016

I dealt with Moses cantu this was the second new truck purchased through him. He is always polite very professional and seems to go above and beyond to assure a great buying experience. Any time I'm there for service he goes out of his way to say hello and ask how things are with my vehicle and family. Truly a great person and professional to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent expirience

by Josefinas on 07/13/2016

I am from Miami and my sister took me to you. What a difference! . I loved your prompt service and professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Toyota Dealership

by Loulis1 on 07/02/2016

Quick, efficient knowledgable and concern for customer. Scheduled service was completed as complimentary and service to Navigation system under warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Toyota Scion of Vero Beach

by ThomVBFL on 06/27/2016

Positive, low pressure salesmanship. My salesman, Bill Colio, and the business office were professional, knowledgeable and provided a satisfactory purchasing experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia of VERO beach FL

by Dcpsea2 on 06/12/2016

Matt the service agent goes above and beyond to listen and solve any and all mechanical issues. He is courteous and knowledgable and customer satisfaction is important. This is why they have so many repeat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

purchase review

by Steven_1 on 06/10/2016

Non confrontational interaction with multiple employees and fair pricing to include focus on MY interests. Important note ......considering the distance between your location and mine Jupiter in Palm Beach County and the large quantity Toyota dealers between us and making the purchase at your location speaks for itself..... good job guys !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 2016 Toyota RAV4 experience

by Mariecombs on 05/24/2016

Everyone was friendly and helpful. When I brought the car the salesman really worked hard for me and later when I brought it into service they were also helpful and got me out in a timely matter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
