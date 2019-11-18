3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were looking for a used car and had a very clean, low mileage trade. We found a car that we liked and proceeded to negotiate a deal. The dealer's appraiser valued our trade which I thought from my research was a bit low (a 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Navi and 38,400 miles) but that is part of negotiations. No problem. When the salesman presented his first written offer the trade credit listed was more than $2,000 less than their appraised trade value. The salesman quipped that the difference was because the tread on the tires had a little less than 50% remaining and any vehicle that they trade to resell with less than 50% must get new tires. First, the tire life expectancy is a factor in the trade appraisal and secondly, a more than $2,000 difference for tires? Salesman, Brad, stated that this was part of the negotiation and he promised an increase for the trade allowance. Also, the dealer fee is $899.50 plus a license fee of $100 as well as an accessories charge of $1999.00. I questioned the accessories fee and Brad explained that this is a charge for a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty. The warranty would run concurrent with the remaining factory warranty so in essence, the warranty is effectively a 23 month warranty. We continued some back and forth negotiation and the dealer's offer was acceptable to me except for the warranty. I told Brad that we would buy the car at the written offer minus the warranty. Brad stated that the warranty is part of the deal and it was mandatory for us to purchase the warranty. I have never seen this tactic before and we did not make a deal. Read more