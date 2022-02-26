1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Had a great experience at first. When I called about a used truck everything went great, they gave me all the info I needed on it. I talked to Sean and he was more then helpful answering all my questions and then some. The next day when I showed up, they had the truck in the front waiting for me. They told me that they would work with me on any issues I had. I got a used 04 truck, I Was not expecting it to be brand new but I did expect everything on the truck to work. The very next day, I called in with a list of items, like the Navigation unit not working, the overhead DVD player not working, old fog lights that barely work even though I was told they were brand new, when clearly they were not. They only gave me 1 key to the truck, I have 2 broken a.c. vents on the dash, The truck is in desperate need of a tune up and needed to have a few hose's replaced. When I called Sean, he was very nice and said he would speak to his manager. They refused to help with or fix anything. Told me to try a junk yard for parts. I over paid for this vehicle because I was in a situation where I needed a vehicle that day. I will not make the mistake of going back to this dealer again Read more