Veterans Ford
Customer Reviews of Veterans Ford
Great job
by 02/26/2022on
This is the third Ford dealership I have had experience with and was by far the best. Everyone I worked with was very friendly and helpful, they didn't hide any of the fees and were straight forward with the price the quoted(actually wound up being a little cheaper than their initial quote!) And helped me out with getting an explorer foe my family. This was also while I was juggling 3 kids under 5 with a stroller. All in all great experience and I would definitely recommend them.
Great job
by 02/26/2022on
This is the third Ford dealership I have had experience with and was by far the best. Everyone I worked with was very friendly and helpful, they didn't hide any of the fees and were straight forward with the price the quoted(actually wound up being a little cheaper than their initial quote!) And helped me out with getting an explorer foe my family. This was also while I was juggling 3 kids under 5 with a stroller. All in all great experience and I would definitely recommend them.
Ordering a Bronco
by 01/13/2022on
Lorenzo, Mark, and Sean went over and above helping me with the order of a new Bronco. They were all very knowledgeable. I had a great experience. Definitely recommend purchasing a vehicle from Veteran’s Ford!!
Great experience
by 06/23/2018on
We work with Lorenzo Pena and had great experience, they were very professional and don't make you feel pressure at all, my husband and I had buy 3 cars from these dealer and this time we came looking for something for my parents they are very please with this deal, one week after we bought the car had some issues with the alternator call the dealer and they fix it for us once again I have nothing to say but good things about this place I will be coming back in the future and I recommend it to anyone looking to buy a car and don't want to get rip off by all those dealers out there. Thank you Veterans Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nothing but lies
by 02/20/2018on
Had a great experience at first. When I called about a used truck everything went great, they gave me all the info I needed on it. I talked to Sean and he was more then helpful answering all my questions and then some. The next day when I showed up, they had the truck in the front waiting for me. They told me that they would work with me on any issues I had. I got a used 04 truck, I Was not expecting it to be brand new but I did expect everything on the truck to work. The very next day, I called in with a list of items, like the Navigation unit not working, the overhead DVD player not working, old fog lights that barely work even though I was told they were brand new, when clearly they were not. They only gave me 1 key to the truck, I have 2 broken a.c. vents on the dash, The truck is in desperate need of a tune up and needed to have a few hose's replaced. When I called Sean, he was very nice and said he would speak to his manager. They refused to help with or fix anything. Told me to try a junk yard for parts. I over paid for this vehicle because I was in a situation where I needed a vehicle that day. I will not make the mistake of going back to this dealer again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 12/07/2017on
Dealt with Tom Myers and David Hernández. Deal was done over the internet. Tom really explained everything and gave me a great deal. So much so that I flew from Miami to Tampa to buy my new truck. They even picked me up at the airport. Great Job guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/07/2017on
Had a great experience today at Veteran's Ford. Bought a used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe that was listed for sale online. Aaron and Josh made it quick and easy and I never felt pressured to add any warranties or insurance that I did not want. In addition, everything was explained well. Couldn't ask for a better transaction. Thanks. I love my new car!
Great buying experience
by 01/14/2017on
Sean was very helpful in assisting me with my mustang purchase. He's very experienced and knows his products very well. Pleasure to work with him and the rest of the staff at veterans ford. This is my 6th vehicle purchase from Veterans and I will continue to buy and service my vehicles there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership- no runaround
by 01/14/2017on
Sean was our salesperson. Every staff member was friendly and courteous. They were extremely helpful and definitely went above and beyond what any other dealership has ever done. I have owned over 30 cars and this is the first time I actually enjoyed working with a dealership. We purchased 2 cars and were at the dealership less than 2 hours. I can not rave enough about this dealership. If you are tired of the run around at other dealerships, I definitely encourage you to go to Veterans Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Veterans Ford found and fixed the problem.
by 01/10/2017on
Once again Veterans Ford found the problem I was having with my F250 Truck, and fixed it right, the first time. I can count on them to provide this same level of service every time I bring my vehicle to them. Their number will remain in my address book, in case I need them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ford Service in the Tampa Bay Area
by 01/02/2017on
I have taken my Ford vehicles to Veterans Ford for several years. The team there always performs the right work at the right price within the time they say. I would not take my Ford truck anywhere else. These guys are really good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Veterans Ford Really Impressed Me
by 12/29/2016on
"Veterans Ford Really Impressed Me" Went in to test drive and drove out with a deal. Got a great deal on a great SUV with a awesome warranty. They mean business, they actually try to get you the best rates. They gave me a full detail on the SUV. I went to several dealerships but felt most comfortable with the people at Veterans. Ask for Lorenzo or Roberto they helped me out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience! Great Salespeople!
by 12/20/2016on
Salesman was very knowledgeable and veterans ford delivered on everything that was promised !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dissappointed
by 12/13/2016on
Made appointment for 10,000 service, asked to check the idle and take the default display off. Said with those two extra items it would be 2-3 hours. I called 4 hours to get status, service tech out to lunch, called me back 1/2 hour later said they checked the idle and display and did not start the oil change etc and would be another 1-2 hours. I said forget it because of the lack of service and that I needed the truck back for work. How disappointing it is to waste my time for a basic oil change. I went to Tires Plus by my house and got it all done within an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 11/08/2016on
Veterans Ford had the car with all of the options I wanted and gave us a great deal. It was a no hassle purchase and didn't take too long to complete the sale. Our sales person Aaron Scheible was very personable as well as knowledgeable about the all features the car has. The dealership was clean and bright and everyone there was very friendly. I'm 100% satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dana Ridhe
by 10/19/2016on
It was fantastic. Oour sales person Robert Coker listened to what we were looking and didn't try any pressure tactics. I previous bought a vehicle through Bill Currie and every part of the experience was horrible. I would purchase from you again and recommend you to everyone. As a matter of fact my son will hopefully be purchasing through you in the near future. Also the financing guy was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 10/18/2016on
Veterans Ford was able to accomodate me by handling the regular, required service the same morning that I had called. The staff at Veterans Ford was very polite, and the service techs had completed the service on my 2013 Focus in less than an hour. I also had the pleasure of discussing a future up grade with one of your salesmen, a Mr. Santana, and I appeciated is knowledgable assistance. I will make a point of dealing with you folks in the near future when I am ready for something new, and will continue to get my vehicle serviced at Veterans Ford. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 10/17/2016on
No problems at all. I always take my car there the staff and service are wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 10/11/2016on
Had a great experience at Veteran's Ford. I made an appointment for a recall and they were on time and very courteous. I would define try recommend Veteran'so Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greatest experience in purchasing ever
by 10/09/2016on
We were received in a very professional manner. The sales person took his time to explain in detail about the vehicle. The paperwork took very little time to complete. We were in and out in less time we ever had in purchasing a vehicle. The dealership was extremely clean and neat. All personnel were friendly and assisted us in every way, They were treue Professional.
Exceeded all expectations
by 10/07/2016on
From the start both Sales Reps Thomas Myers and Justin Canady became the stars of the dealership. From their e-mails to our meeting and negotiating, I complement both of them. They answered all of my ?'s the Car-Fax provided backed up the condition of the vehicle in every way. I would advise everyone to go to Veterans Ford for a great deal on the vehicle of your choice new or used.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sideview
by 10/01/2016on
Replaced side view mirror with only one day order from the service department. The appointment was urgently scheduled and work was executed right on time. The wait was comfortable in the sales lounge, and there was absolutely no delay. Also, the service department lubricated the ignition key, which was sticking. It was a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes