Reeves Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Reeves Volkswagen
Great Team - Refreshing
by 06/22/2021on
This was not my first visit to Reeves VW, I bought my son's GTI from them in 2017. I had a great experience so I returned to buy an ID.4. I worked on a deal with Rodney (Sales) and Ron (Finance Manager). They were very helpful and provided the level of service expected +++. I got home and my wife loved the car, she took it from me :-) !!! so I went back to Reeves and was able to get another ID.4 for me :-) We love the car but more important we love the way we were treated, it was simple, fast and stress free ... Soon I will be shopping for a car for my daughter, guess what ... will be a VW and will be from Reeves, from Rodney Brown.
Amazing Experience!
by 03/04/2018on
I am truly grateful for Rod Brown. He made my car buying experience at Reeves nothing short of AMAZING! Rod was not only professional but very pleasant and honest. He helped my family and I acquire the perfect vehicle. He accommodated my busy work schedule and communicated with me throughout the entire process. Most importantly, he did it all with a smile. I appreciate all of the hard work he did to make me a happy customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 11/17/2017on
Just purchased my new 2018 Tiguan SEL Premium from Reeves Volkswagen. Very happy with our experience. Look for Rodney Brown. Nice man and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reeves is the GREATEST.
by 11/08/2017on
This is the third time I have leased a vehicle at Reeves. Each time I am treated as if it were the first. I leased a 2017 Tiguan an outstanding vehicle! Rodney Brown is the best sales advisor. He is always patient, very knowledgeable, and follows through until the sale is complete. He and Zaq Berridge(manager) out up with my constant questions. Also, Heather(finance manager) she is the best!!!. Reeves high standard and quality of sales and VW vehicles are fantastic. I highly recommend you buy your next car at Reeves Volkswagen, from the Jetta to the new Atlas you will find what you're looking for at a better than best price. Reeves Volkswagen totally ROCKS.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my car!!! Rodney and the VW team are the best!
by 11/07/2017on
Thanks again Rodney!! This is my third VW and second Jetta with Reeves. Rodney read my mind and had my hot new white VW Jetta with black rims and accents waiting there staring at me in the show room when I walked in. I love my Jetta!!! Rodney and the team Reeves are truly the best. See you in 4 years (2021) when I trade this one in for another VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience.
by 11/04/2017on
I bought my first car ever from Reeves VW, and it was an amazing experience! Cameron was my salesman and he was exceptional!!!! He helped me find exactly what I wanted/needed. He, along with the manager and owner made it a quick and easy day. Everyone was extremely friendly and kind. They even put a big bow on my car after it was detailed and took pictures with me. I will never forget the way they all made me feel that day. Special shout out to Cameron for crossing all of his T's and dotting his i's. He was awesome!!! And I'm in love with my blue 2017 Jetta, she's perfect. -Shayla D
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Help of connecting car service
by 10/13/2017on
Help to connect service of checking the engine control light up. Thanks for your help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rodney Brown - VW Tiguan
by 10/12/2017on
For a truly enjoyable buying experience do business with Rodney Brown at Reeves VW in Tampa Florida. I bought a Certified used VW Tiguan in excellent condition from a sincere and professional gentlemen. Thank you Rodney!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Reeves dealership
by 10/07/2017on
The customer service at Reeves is top of the line service. From the moment you enter the lot on your first visit until the last minute they make you feel at home. They always try to accommodate every customer, every time. There has not been a time where they have not accommodated me and my needs. I refuse to shop at any other dealership. Rodney Brown is one of the many awesome employees at Reeves who never fails to exceed my expectations. I refer friends and family to Reeves because they never disappoint. Even when I leave the lot with the vehicle Rodney Brown and his team always stay in touch with me and my family to assure that we are happy and satisfied with our vehicles. And it does not matter what vehicle you choose to, they are experts in all high end makes like BMW, Audi, Maserati, etc... They will answer questions from any vehicle make or model like if they had built the vehicle themselves. It is a very unique experience and I doubt anyone could find a better dealership then Reeves.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zaidi is the bomb.com
by 10/05/2017on
Zaidi has not only been helpful when my friend needed a rental (even though he doesn't specialize in that, he is just a kind person to assist a stranger with a car issue!) but he has been the most respectful salesman I have met! Never pushy, but educational on all the amazing features of the cars he represents. I recommend him to any and everyone looking for a car.
Car buying experience
by 10/05/2017on
My experience was the best possible when I bought my daughter a car. Cameron did a wonderful job with communicating everything to us and keeping to our budget. He had everything done for us so when we came in to pick up the car it was extremely easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cameron
by 10/05/2017on
Cameron was an absolute pleasure to work with! From the very first moment we walked into the dealership until the end of the purchase, Cameron was so professional, kind and easy to work with. He was so attentive to our needs and communicated with us throughout the whole process! We are so thankful we were able to work with him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rodney is the man
by 10/04/2017on
Rodney will go out of his way to make you happy. Very outgoing and makes shopping for a new a breeze.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Shopping Experience
by 10/04/2017on
I hate car shopping. With all the moving parts, from arranging financing to finding the perfect car, to talking numbers. The process of buying my GTI was so enjoyable, I ended up buying another car for my wife on the same day. Thanks Reeves and specifically Rodney.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sale and Service
by 08/30/2013on
I was truly amazed at the professional service I received at this dealership. I am a veteran and had special pricing through USAA. The problem was I had to ge to a dealer that had horrible reviews. I took my certificate to Reeves VW and spoke with the Sale Manager. He was more than happy to honor the certificate. Dakota my personal sales rep was fantastic and the whole car buying experience was awesome. I truly recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience!
by 05/19/2012on
E-mailed Reeves with a lease proposal for a VW GTI. They had a gray one online, but I really wanted white. Sondra called me and she told me that the gray one was recently sold, but a white one was coming in the next day! Just what I wanted! They also accepted my lease proposal! I went up there the next day and was the first to drive it. Happy story-I leased it and am very happy! Sondra, my salesperson was terrific-absolutely no pressure. Same with Howard the finance guy-no pressure at all to add packages I didn't want. Absolutely no sales tricks or ridiculous games! The lease payment Sondra agreed to over the phone was exactly what I ended up paying. I highly recommend Reeves Volkswagen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
