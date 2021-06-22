5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The customer service at Reeves is top of the line service. From the moment you enter the lot on your first visit until the last minute they make you feel at home. They always try to accommodate every customer, every time. There has not been a time where they have not accommodated me and my needs. I refuse to shop at any other dealership. Rodney Brown is one of the many awesome employees at Reeves who never fails to exceed my expectations. I refer friends and family to Reeves because they never disappoint. Even when I leave the lot with the vehicle Rodney Brown and his team always stay in touch with me and my family to assure that we are happy and satisfied with our vehicles. And it does not matter what vehicle you choose to, they are experts in all high end makes like BMW, Audi, Maserati, etc... They will answer questions from any vehicle make or model like if they had built the vehicle themselves. It is a very unique experience and I doubt anyone could find a better dealership then Reeves. Read more