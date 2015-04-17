Skip to main content
11780 Tampa Gateway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33584
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gator Ford

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New F250

by mrbean3 on 04/17/2015

Enjoyed the buying a new truck experience .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I purchased a new Ford Truck

by Terry523 on 10/17/2014

I went in to look at a new Ford truck I had seen on line. The Salesman was extremely patient with my Schedule. I looked the truck over and drove it through the test track they have on premises. I felt strongly that I wanted the purchase the truck so I asked for some numbers and a value on my trade in. The Salesman gave me both in writing and I went home and discussed it with my Wife and Family. Went back the next day and negotiated a great deal on the truck and drove it home. No pressure, only honest up front answers. I would do business with them again in the Future, and recommend them to anyone..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2013 Transit Connect

by bobhjr1 on 07/31/2013

Easy process working with Missy. Was in and out in less than 2 hours with a new Transit Connect. Highly satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Never responded

by adirondackjack on 02/24/2011

I went in looking for a particular new Ford truck that needed to be ordered. They had a pitiful selection to look at and weren't even interested enough to get back to me with information about ordering. Not worth the time to even find the place. They seem to be happy just doing service work for neighbor Lazy Days. I retired from 25 years in Customer Service, believe me, they don't have any.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1.5 out of 5 starssales Rating

worst experience evewr

by chrismc1 on 12/08/2007

absolutely the worst experience ever in buying a car. the sales manager is rude, the sales associated are pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
