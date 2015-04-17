Gator Ford
Customer Reviews of Gator Ford
New F250
by 04/17/2015on
Enjoyed the buying a new truck experience .
I purchased a new Ford Truck
by 10/17/2014on
I went in to look at a new Ford truck I had seen on line. The Salesman was extremely patient with my Schedule. I looked the truck over and drove it through the test track they have on premises. I felt strongly that I wanted the purchase the truck so I asked for some numbers and a value on my trade in. The Salesman gave me both in writing and I went home and discussed it with my Wife and Family. Went back the next day and negotiated a great deal on the truck and drove it home. No pressure, only honest up front answers. I would do business with them again in the Future, and recommend them to anyone..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Transit Connect
by 07/31/2013on
Easy process working with Missy. Was in and out in less than 2 hours with a new Transit Connect. Highly satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never responded
by 02/24/2011on
I went in looking for a particular new Ford truck that needed to be ordered. They had a pitiful selection to look at and weren't even interested enough to get back to me with information about ordering. Not worth the time to even find the place. They seem to be happy just doing service work for neighbor Lazy Days. I retired from 25 years in Customer Service, believe me, they don't have any.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
worst experience evewr
by 12/08/2007on
absolutely the worst experience ever in buying a car. the sales manager is rude, the sales associated are pushy.