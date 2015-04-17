5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went in to look at a new Ford truck I had seen on line. The Salesman was extremely patient with my Schedule. I looked the truck over and drove it through the test track they have on premises. I felt strongly that I wanted the purchase the truck so I asked for some numbers and a value on my trade in. The Salesman gave me both in writing and I went home and discussed it with my Wife and Family. Went back the next day and negotiated a great deal on the truck and drove it home. No pressure, only honest up front answers. I would do business with them again in the Future, and recommend them to anyone.