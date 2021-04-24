Century Buick GMC
HORRIBLE EXPERIENCE AT SERVICE DEPARTMENT
by 04/24/2021on
Had one of the worst experiences Thursday AND Friday in the service department. I was due for an oil change and tire rotation on my 2011 GMC Sierra. The service rep insisted that I get the 75,000 mile service package that ended up costing around $300. On top of that, my engine light had just recently appeared and I asked them to check that. After the diagnostic I was told that the truck needed new spark plugs and that was the reason why the engine light came on. $320.00 (on top of the $300 for the oil change) I drove off with the truck. After about 20 mins, the truck continued to shake and the engine light CAME BACK ON. I called he service rep and told him what happened and he said to bring it in the following morning (Friday). I brought it in, they check it AGAIN and he told me that one of the spark plug wires had to be changed out and apparently that was what the mechanic had done. When I got back in the truck, the truck was shaking more that it was before, and the engine light came back on AGAIN. When I approached the service rep one last time before leaving the dealer, the service rep told me that all of the spark plug wire would have to be replaced and that it would be another $340.00 on top of the over $700 that I had already spent. It seems that they really do not know how to diagnose a repair and keep shooting up in the air over a engine light. If I choose to proceed with the spark plug wires, I will have spent well over a grand on just this visit. On top of everything, the service rep told me I needed to come back Monday because he had over 35 other cars to take care of. HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE, HORRIBLE PRICING, AND HORRIBLE WAY OF DIAGNOSING A REPAIR ISSUE. WILL NOT BE GOING BACK AGAIN TO THIS DEALER FOR ANY OTHER CAR OR REPAIR NEEDS. Much less buying another GMC car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change & maintenance
by 11/30/2020on
This dealer always has appointments available or is able to work me in for a quick oil change. This time I needed a few more things done as regular maintenance but they were able to work that in also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
so disappointed
by 08/04/2020on
I recently bought a 2015 GMC Acadia from them used. the process was mediocre at best. the salesperson we dealt with over the phone was fantastic. however, once we got then we were pawned off twice. the staff made us feel like it was a chore to deal with us and were seeming to try to hurry everything along. now, I love the car, but only two weeks of having the car the battery dies and I had to replace it. now after calling the dealership about this they stated that there was nothing they could do. it was " like buying a lamp with a light bulb, sometimes they work and sometimes they don't" well I can't tell you the last time I bought a lamp that came with a light bulb, but they usually don't come together. however, if I buy a cell phone that has a bad battery, the phone company replaces it. either way, I'm sure that if the dealership tested the battery like they said they did, it would have shown that the battery had a bad cell. just letting you know if you buy a vehicle from them used to make sure you ask for all the diagnostic testing results that they supposedly do before leaving. so you don't get burned as I did.
Great Dealership
by 05/17/2019on
Good dependable service when we want it! The people at the Buick Dealership on Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, Fl are "Awesome" - friendly and dependable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible costly repairs , car ended up worse
by 01/20/2019on
Horrible, the repairs were costly and my car was worse after a couple days. Check engine light come on after the 3rd day, the display in dashboard while driving, " engine overheating " engine A/c off and traction off". I pulled over to the side of road, cut the car off and came out the fan in the engine was still running, it took 10 minutes before it went off. There was no coolant in the tank when I open the hood. I was so scared, glad my kids were not in the car with me. I am so disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Leasing made easy
by 12/30/2018on
My overall experience was excellent and my sales rep, Dominick Lauriano was very professional and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/27/2018on
I was greeted at the Service Dept by my adviser when I drove up. He asked me to have a seat in the waiting room and would be right with me. The owner greeted me as well as every customer that was there. My vehicle was taken to the back and the mechanic began to diagnose the problem. Within 30 minutes I had a breakdown of the problem, the cost, a vehicle to drive and a estimated time of when my vehicle would be ready. I also received some special service promotions without having to present ads or coupons. If every place offered great customer service like this, everyone would be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Service
by 11/05/2018on
From the greeting to the write from the advisor, everyone was so nice, so helpful. It is a pleasure doing business with a family friendly dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Problems persisted but they figured it out
by 09/12/2018on
Originally, they did not diagnose the problem properly, but after extended efforts, they found the issue and fixed it. They also were very gracious in the price as they felt they had put me out. I had a courtesy vehicle from Century, so it wasn't really a burden at all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 07/21/2008on
I have nothing good to say about this dealer. They lied about costs, they lied about what was wrong with teh car, and they put on 30 miles trying to 'duplicate the problem' on my gto. They also reset the mpg counter. hmmm...racing the car?? I hope they go out of business.
