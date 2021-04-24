1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Had one of the worst experiences Thursday AND Friday in the service department. I was due for an oil change and tire rotation on my 2011 GMC Sierra. The service rep insisted that I get the 75,000 mile service package that ended up costing around $300. On top of that, my engine light had just recently appeared and I asked them to check that. After the diagnostic I was told that the truck needed new spark plugs and that was the reason why the engine light came on. $320.00 (on top of the $300 for the oil change) I drove off with the truck. After about 20 mins, the truck continued to shake and the engine light CAME BACK ON. I called he service rep and told him what happened and he said to bring it in the following morning (Friday). I brought it in, they check it AGAIN and he told me that one of the spark plug wires had to be changed out and apparently that was what the mechanic had done. When I got back in the truck, the truck was shaking more that it was before, and the engine light came back on AGAIN. When I approached the service rep one last time before leaving the dealer, the service rep told me that all of the spark plug wire would have to be replaced and that it would be another $340.00 on top of the over $700 that I had already spent. It seems that they really do not know how to diagnose a repair and keep shooting up in the air over a engine light. If I choose to proceed with the spark plug wires, I will have spent well over a grand on just this visit. On top of everything, the service rep told me I needed to come back Monday because he had over 35 other cars to take care of. HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE, HORRIBLE PRICING, AND HORRIBLE WAY OF DIAGNOSING A REPAIR ISSUE. WILL NOT BE GOING BACK AGAIN TO THIS DEALER FOR ANY OTHER CAR OR REPAIR NEEDS. Much less buying another GMC car.