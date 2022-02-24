Brandon Honda
Neglect from Brandon Honda
by 02/24/2022on
I bought a top of the line mini-van from them six months ago and, like an idiot, I included the purchase of $2k of parts to be included in the finance of the car. Since then, I've been told 4-5 times that the back-ordered parts are ready and multiple times, i've confirmed that they are not. Honda corporate even tried getting to the bottom of this, and Honda Brandon gave them the run around too. Honda corporate gave up. A few days ago, I called in right to the parts department and was told the parts literally came in that day. What happened the other times? Did they give the parts to another client? Since this last "parts are in" rodeo, they said only the service manager could schedule me. I've left 2 messages with them and sent the dealership a message via their website. Nothing. Not a call or anything. And on all the hold music, I keep hearing how they partner with their clients and treat them with the utmost care. Right.
Go somewhere else
by 08/24/2021on
I had a condenser replaced and 3 days later, after only highway driving, there was a large hole in it and it had to be replaced again. I believe it was not installed correctly, but hard to prove. Go someplace else, don't trust them. They also tried to tell me the engine needed a complete replacement when another dealership fixed it for under $200. Not honest.
Worst service in life
by 07/12/2021on
I’ve had awful experience here and the ones I’ve had to unfortunately deal with don’t even know what they’re doing. For the second time I’ve brought my car here and as soon as I leave the tire pressure light turns on. First time I was like ok what now and had to buy a whole new tire after only having the car for 3 months after buying it from them. Now again same issue I take it for an oil change and a recall part. And again the light comes on. I already calibrated it because that’s what they told me to do the first time and the light still comes back on. My time is valuable to be dealing with negligence. So I call to speak with a useless manager who needs more training, Kristen. One she didn’t even acknowledge the fact that THEY messed up again. She didn’t apologize for it. All she said you can come but we don’t know if we can see you it’s one of those days. First of all as a manager if your company screws up it should be priority to fix it, you would think right. That’s not the case here. But the moment I said if something happens to me and my son while I’m in the vehicle due to negligence they’ll be hearing from my lawyer that’s when her tone of voice changed. I’m fed up with the service here and will post my experience all over the place so other customers do not have to deal with what I had to deal with here. Please avoid all the headaches and go somewhere else where they do a good job and managers are well trained to actually deal with an issue at hand and not stutter or beat around the bush when a situation is brought to them. Unbelievable.
Brandon Honda Worst Dealership Ever !!
by 05/04/2021on
Buyers BEWARE !! Me and my fiancé bought a new 2021 Honda back in December last year, from Ayman Ramadan and he promised us a black grill to go with it. I’ve been lied too for 5 months now. So we called his Manager Mohammed just to get the same run around. These too guys are [non-permissible content removed] just to make the deal with the car. I will let all buyers and social media expose these guys for what they are running at Brandon Honda!!! I honestly don’t know how they sleep at night knowing how they make promises just to sell the car !!!
Don’t
by 05/01/2021on
I had an appt, I blew a tire on the way and was going to be late so I called and rescheduled my appointment. When I arrived I was made to wait for 15 minutes before I was seen by a service adviser proceeded to speak with 3 service technicians about other cars before addressing my issue. When he finally returned to working on my issue, I was told a tire and oil change wouldn’t be finished until Monday morning. I travelled an hour for these services because they are free here with my lease warranty. When I rescheduled my service no one mentioned to me the service department was overwhelmed and would not be able to see me today. I am frustrated and very disappointed in the service department. Thai is my third bad experience with service or sales at this dealership.
Service employee Pete Ebbel
by 04/28/2021on
Very nice visit. I went in for an oil change. Pete was very knowledgeable and personal. He got me in an out on my day off. I only had one car ahead of me. I like having experienced techs take care of my 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T touring car. Thank again.
They truly take care of their customers.
by 03/15/2021on
To say that this dealership takes care of their customers is a severe understatement. We bought a used truck last week. Unfortunately, we were told the wrong towing capacity by the salesman. It was upsetting as we wouldn’t have bought the truck since it towed the same as the car we traded. Brandon Turner, (a different sales rep... apparently the original one is no longer with them) and the general sales manager, David, was more than understanding, extremely sympathetic, and apologetic. They worked with us to get us a truck we needed and love without really changing our finances which was a HUGE deal for us. I will always buy my cars at Brandon Honda from now on. They truly showed that they care much more about their customers than the bottom $.
Very Disappointed, they left us hanging 3 times 🤬
by 03/12/2021on
Bought used vehicle. They cleaned it to my satisfaction but that's it. Sat wecwere there 6 hours and computer went down. We were told to take the vehicle home and they would come to our home Monday to sign paper and actually to pick up trade in. They never showed or called. I went in Tuesday and told them the buttons on the steering wheel do no work and papers need to be signed. I was actually told I should pay for repairs myself since we got a good deal. He spoke with a manager and stated on Thursday the 4 chips in the windshield would be fixed and they would schedule repair for the Steering wheel. They also claimed they would be out that night to sign papers. Again, they were a no call-no show. On Wed I did get a call to schedule the windshield repair but couldn't do it until next week (I was told it would be done Thursday that but no big deal to wait another week). I asked about the steering wheel buttons and she knew nothing about it. I will not sign papers until either it's all fixed or in writing. If by Sunday, 2 days, they do not contact us about the vehicle, it's getting returned. No papers have been signed, no money exchanged hands and no word has been kept. We have spent 9 hours at the dealership so far and waited here for a full day and 2 evenings. My patients is gone and I will tell whoever will.listen about how they have lied and treated us!
Brand new car 1200 miles cannot be fixed
by 03/09/2021on
just purchased a new 2021 Honda accord. The deal was a disaster. The finance person was fired. I first thought I wanted a civic and they ran through the purchase without even having me test drive it. It was very cute but uncomfortable. I returned it the next day and purchased the Accord. When driving it after a couple weeks (1200 miles) The engine light came on. I drove straight to the dealership. After three days I was called to pick up my car and told that it could not be fixed.!!!! I have purchased 4 Honda’s from them, but never again.
Great experience
by 03/05/2021on
My husband and I had a wonderful car buying experience at Brandon Honda. Kat was extremely helpful. Will definitely go back.
Service department sucks
by 01/08/2021on
Made an appointment for oil change for this morning , with coupon fron Valpak, upon arrival i waited forever for the most unfriendly , poor customer service , service writer to come out and write me up, after getting the info she asked me if i was waiting i replied of course , how long we thinking ,i was shocked when she told me an hour and a half, (she told appointments dont matter and that nobody is twisting my arm to get an oil change here i can go somewhere else , so thats exactly what im doing and i will also be giving another place , my valve cover gasket replacement job , ...so dont waste ur time here , i never got her name , but its the older darker haired writer that never smiles!!
Definitely will not recommend!
by 12/22/2020on
Do not waste your time here. I submitted an appointment for Sunday at 8:30AM for an oil change and recall. I was told by an advisor that they only had two workers to work on cars and they are already working on others from the past day. Why have appointment setup with only two workers that booked up from previous days? Anyways the advisor told me it would take about 3 hours to complete the job if not longer. When I made an appointment I did ask for a loaner car and I was not contacted or anything. If it wasn’t for the free oil change since I bought the car here and the recall. I wouldn’t had taken it here I would had done it myself. This dealer is a waste of time and horrible customer service.
New Car Buyers Be Aware
by 07/02/2020on
Having recently leased a new Civic and being asked to give an all positive review for their follow-up survey, even if their was an issue, I was very unhappy with a subsequent experience. Turns out there is a feature controlled by the keyfob to unroll ALL of your windows... Remotely. I was not given this info and while visiting my elderly parents, so if my windows unrolled during a thunderstorm. My car was soaked. Keys had been in my pocket, in the house. Called dealership (app doesn't work properly) and my salesman said to come straight in. He would arrange for a loaner while they figured things out. My daughter and I sat in wet clothes waiting on the tech who said he'd check into the loaner. I asked for manager after 30minutes. They start to get us a loaner when the tech said my car is done. It was the keyfob. I ask if they dried it out and he said, "I don't know." Long story short, 4 days later, after a lot of conversation and a trip back to the dealership, they agreed Honda should have designed a way to disable this feature. If you're keyfob is sensitive, you just have to live with the issue. My new car smell is now very wet, old, upholstery. They agreed they messed up. Commination with and from the dealership was totally lacking. So.... When I didn't agree to give a good review of my experience, Simone from the dealership called and offered me... Ta da.... A free oil change. If you aren't aware of the open all windows remotely feature, call your dealership and let them explain. Don't get caught in the rain and many Honda Owners have!
Would Not Honor Deal
by 04/08/2020on
Be advised that you cannot trust anything this dealer may promise. Had a deal worked out and was ready to finalize but shortly before scheduled appointment they emailed they could not honor their deal. Stay away.
I had an wonderful experience!!!
by 09/13/2019on
Tiffany was amazing great vibes and wonderful personality. she helped me choose the best vehicle for me and took her time and was very patient, if anyone need a car I highly recommend her you won’t be disappointed.
Helpful and Efficient
by 08/03/2018on
I recently purchased a new car from this dealership after shopping it around the area to other locations. They were able to beat the local competitors with price and service. Their inventory was also the most diverse and expansive that we looked at for the specific model I purchased. Since I was a first time car buyer, I was nervous about the finance process but the finance manager we worked with, Jonathan, made the process easy. He was very professional, prompt, and personable. Sammy helped us finish up the sales and trade in process for the car. He also helped me learn about all the new features in my car and made sure it was detailed up and ready to drive. He was extremely helpful and knowledgable about my new car, which made it easier for me to comfortably transition to my new ride. Diana at the front desk was sweet as well. You could tell that running the front end is stressful but she did it with a sense of humor and a smile. Everyone I dealt with in the car buying process at Brandon Honda had a great attitude and made things run smooth. Definitely will recommend.
Best customer service!!!
by 08/01/2018on
Customer service at its finest was Ron was able to put together the perfect deal within minutes over the phone. Sammy had me taken care of as soon as I walked into the door walked me though every step and finished off with Chris who did an amazing job setting everything for me giving me the run down on all the features also, making sure the car was in perfect spotless condition!!! I appreciate everyones efforts on making this deal happen in such short notice. Thank you again!!!
Easy, no pressure sale
by 04/19/2018on
Brandon Honda was great to work with. I started on the internet and the price they gave me beat the Costco and USAA set pricing from other dealers. I am deployed military and I was able to do most everything over the phone and internet. All my wife had to do was go in and sign for the car. This was the best experience I've had buying a new car. Kudos to Ron, Kendell, Zack and Justin for everything they did to make buying an new car as easy as possible!
Finally An Honest Car Salesmen!
by 02/13/2018on
When looking for a new vehicle I shopped around at many of the different dealerships in my area. Most made me feel forced or pressured to close a deal which made me second guess every decision. Then I met Don. His no pressure sales approach and down to earth personality put me at ease immediately. Don spent hours with me searching for the perfect vehicle and helped get me a phenomenal deal! Then came the paperwork part of the deal... always a nightmare, but not so with Don & Bo. It might be the first time EVER that I've felt at ease signing paperwork to purchase a vehicle. Honestly this was the best experience I've ever had with a dealership and if I could give them more than 5 stars I absolutely would.
Worst experience ever
by 11/16/2017on
Bought a car three weeks ago. Noticed an issue that day and returned to the dealer next day. Was told issue is a recall item and we need to go to another dealer. Make an appointment and am told in no uncertain terms that it is not a recall but a $2200 repair. Return to Brandon Honda and are told we are beyond the time to return the car. They continue to insist it is a recall but offer to buy the car back for half the purchase price. After discussing the issues they tell us theyll ship it to an affiliate dealer. We drop the car off only to get a call hours later that they made an appointment for another dealer and we need to take the car ourselves. We are again told the issue isnt a recall and they found another issue. The car needed $2500 in repairs. We should have insisted on returning the car that first day instead of believing in good faith that it was a recall. We will never use this dealer again.
First time buyer
by 10/18/2017on
First time buying or leasing a car. Jackie Olsen was super helpful in choosing the right car for me. Damian Ireton helped out tremendously in getting the financing that best fit me. They made it less stressful being my first time experience.
