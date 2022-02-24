1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I’ve had awful experience here and the ones I’ve had to unfortunately deal with don’t even know what they’re doing. For the second time I’ve brought my car here and as soon as I leave the tire pressure light turns on. First time I was like ok what now and had to buy a whole new tire after only having the car for 3 months after buying it from them. Now again same issue I take it for an oil change and a recall part. And again the light comes on. I already calibrated it because that’s what they told me to do the first time and the light still comes back on. My time is valuable to be dealing with negligence. So I call to speak with a useless manager who needs more training, Kristen. One she didn’t even acknowledge the fact that THEY messed up again. She didn’t apologize for it. All she said you can come but we don’t know if we can see you it’s one of those days. First of all as a manager if your company screws up it should be priority to fix it, you would think right. That’s not the case here. But the moment I said if something happens to me and my son while I’m in the vehicle due to negligence they’ll be hearing from my lawyer that’s when her tone of voice changed. I’m fed up with the service here and will post my experience all over the place so other customers do not have to deal with what I had to deal with here. Please avoid all the headaches and go somewhere else where they do a good job and managers are well trained to actually deal with an issue at hand and not stutter or beat around the bush when a situation is brought to them. Unbelievable. Read more