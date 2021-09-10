Brandon Ford
$1295 Dealer Fee
by 10/09/2021on
I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle from Brandon Ford. I ordered a new Bronco which took several months to arrive. When I ordered the vehicle Brandon Ford was tacking on a $795 Dealer Fee which I thought was shameful of them, but with their high volume, I hoped for a better chance of getting the vehicle sooner (turned out not to make any difference). The Bronco did finally arrive but between the time I ordered and the time it arrived, Brandon Ford increased their Dealer Fee to $1295. After waiting for more than a year for the vehicle I had little choice but to pay the $1295 Dealer Fee or walk away. I have a reservation for a new Ford Lightning that I am going to move to another dealership. I would highly recommend you go to almost any other Ford dealer instead of Brandon Ford because of the ridiculous non-negotiable $1295 Dealer Fee they tack on to every purchase. Simply avoid Brandon Ford and look elsewhere.
Bait and switch - buyer beware
by 01/14/2018on
Brandon Ford pulled a bait n switch on us and it was an infuriating experience. We saw an F150 on the CarGurus website that was at their dealership. The listing was brand new and didnt even have photos up yet. We drove 3 hrs round trip to go look at it on a Friday evening and they told us it wasnt even on the lot yet...it was in detailing. We worked with a salesman (Shane, initially) that evening who assured it would be out on the lot the next day. So we made plans to come back the following day and Shane asked us to give him a call first so he could verify it was available to view. Next day, drive 90 min drive to dealership and call to verify it is available and ready to view. No problem. Shane hands us off to salesman James for some reason. Arrive, truck is right out front. Quickly into it for a test drive. All is good, really like the truck. We have cash in hand ready to buy. James goes to manager to get the ball rolling... And it all goes wrong. At this point they come back to us very apologetically saying that somebody actually came in that morning before us and began purchase process on that truck. But theyd be happy to show us some other vehicles that are similar . The similar list was either much more expensive than the website price on this truck or had far fewer options. Nothing comparable. 1) why was this not communicated on phone when we called (30 min prior to arrival) to verify it was available? 2) why were we allowed to test drive a vehicle that was under contract to be purchased? At this point the entire encounter felt exploitative/dishonest at worst and incompetent at best. Other Ford dealers in the area (Veterans, Wesley chapel) independently warned to be weary of Brandon because of bait n switch. We figured it was a dig at the competition. Evidently not. Buyer beware.
Purchase was a breeze!
by 07/20/2017on
I set up a time to come in and explained exactly what i was looking for. They did not disappoint. Thanks so much to Jim Markunas my sales guy. He was by far the best sales guy i have worked with.
Plesant experience.
by 07/20/2017on
Everyone very friendly and seemed cheerful at doing their jobs. I must say this is the most busy I have ever see a car lot in my life. Business is run like a very well oiled machine! Thanks to everyone involved in my purchase.
Great service
by 07/19/2017on
Everyone was very helpful and patient. They stayed late to finish the deal.
Great Experience
by 07/19/2017on
Our salesman Jake was great! Very patient and genuinely friendly. Finance Manager Matt was also wonderful to work with.
Great service
by 07/16/2017on
As always the service at Brandon Ford was excellent. Nick took care of everything that needed to be done. Would not go anywhere else for my vehicles or their service!!
As Advertised
by 07/14/2017on
Great experience buying a new car! Saw the vehicle on the Internet, contacted Brandon to verify, arrived onsite, vehicle exactly as advertised. Very professional and courteous sales staff. Best car buying experience in forever!
Great Service
by 07/14/2017on
My service manager was great. Work done in a timely manner.
Excellent Service During Purchase Time
by 07/13/2017on
This was the best experience I have had in buying an automobile. There was no pressure, good communications, excellent service.
Bumper and window repair
by 07/10/2017on
work was completed on time and with satisfaction
New Tires
by 07/09/2017on
Excellent service! Appointment was quick and the work was top notch!
Brandon Ford - our Ford dealer
by 07/07/2017on
We have been dealing with Brandon Ford for 20 years and appreciate their service to us. JC Clements is our sales person of choice and is our advocate when we deal with Brandon Ford. We recommend JC and team for new or used cars.
Smooth Purchase
by 07/07/2017on
Great experience working with Joe Spellman. The entire process was smooth including my trip to finance with Toni! This is not my first or even second purchase at Brandon Ford and they seem to get better all the time.
Very Satisfied!
by 07/06/2017on
Just bought a 2017 F150 from Brandon Ford. The buying process went very smooth and was done in a timely manner. Our sales rep Ricardo was awesome!
Customer Service
by 07/03/2017on
My service advisor, Gio Vescera, did an excellent job of trying to keep the costs as low as possible. He was always polite and courteous and even texted me in the evenings to let me know what was happening with my car! The work done on my Edge was well over $3,000 and Ford Motor Company paid for $2,000 of it. Overall, I am very happy with Brandon Ford and the level of service I was given.
2016 Explorer
by 07/01/2017on
Very responsive to the issues we described to them. They fixed everything the first time and even comped the oil change. They went out of the way to fix all our repairs. We are very satisfied.
Recall items
by 06/22/2017on
Positive interaction and very good work appreciateda
loaner vehicle
by 06/19/2017on
Robert Lopez has always treated us well and lived up to his commitments to us. This repair is not quite complete as of yet since your collision center is stripping and painting the hood of my Explorer, but we expect everything to be great, as always.
AC repair on 2015 Mustang
by 06/18/2017on
Robert was courteous, efficient, & helped me plan ahead. I appreciate that he respected my time & convience & offered me a loaner car while repairs were being done. He kept me updated on the process via text; my preference. He also alerted me of inclement weather & showed concern for my safety. All around a great experience!
Ford Explorer Repair
by 06/18/2017on
Did have an interior leak in the rear of a 2015 explorer. Brandon Ford took the car without hesitation and promised to find the leak and repair the same. Michael Abati was the service advisor and handled everything for us keeping us informed as the vehicle went from the normal service to the body and paint shop where they located the leak, repaired and painted the spot and Micheal Did have an interior leak in the rear of a 2015 explorer. Brandon Ford took the car without hesitation and promised to find the leak and repair the same. Michael Abati was the service advisor and handled everything for us keeping us informed as the vehicle went from the normal service to the body and paint shop where they located the leak, repaired and painted the spot and Micheal kept us informed all they way until the vehicle was ready for pickup. Great communicator.
