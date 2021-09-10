1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Brandon Ford pulled a bait n switch on us and it was an infuriating experience. We saw an F150 on the CarGurus website that was at their dealership. The listing was brand new and didnt even have photos up yet. We drove 3 hrs round trip to go look at it on a Friday evening and they told us it wasnt even on the lot yet...it was in detailing. We worked with a salesman (Shane, initially) that evening who assured it would be out on the lot the next day. So we made plans to come back the following day and Shane asked us to give him a call first so he could verify it was available to view. Next day, drive 90 min drive to dealership and call to verify it is available and ready to view. No problem. Shane hands us off to salesman James for some reason. Arrive, truck is right out front. Quickly into it for a test drive. All is good, really like the truck. We have cash in hand ready to buy. James goes to manager to get the ball rolling... And it all goes wrong. At this point they come back to us very apologetically saying that somebody actually came in that morning before us and began purchase process on that truck. But theyd be happy to show us some other vehicles that are similar . The similar list was either much more expensive than the website price on this truck or had far fewer options. Nothing comparable. 1) why was this not communicated on phone when we called (30 min prior to arrival) to verify it was available? 2) why were we allowed to test drive a vehicle that was under contract to be purchased? At this point the entire encounter felt exploitative/dishonest at worst and incompetent at best. Other Ford dealers in the area (Veterans, Wesley chapel) independently warned to be weary of Brandon because of bait n switch. We figured it was a dig at the competition. Evidently not. Buyer beware. Read more