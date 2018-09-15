Bill Currie Ford
Customer Reviews of Bill Currie Ford
AWESOME
by 09/15/2018on
This review is from William & Rachel Kotel: We would like to say the following on several people: 1. We had an excellent experience with great support. Car buying is very difficult, but went so good we had to speak on behalf of several people who we will recommend to many. Sales: Donna and Rafael were constantly helping us, getting us drinks, and explaining everything in detail. They also showed us many trucks, after market items, and gave us the experts when it came to financing and service issues. We would say they have the entire 5 stars for all they did above and beyond on our behalf. Management: Tim was spot on with all his efforts for us. He was running to get things done for a while ensuring we had everything we needed. He would make a great NCO in the military with his can do and never quit attitude. After market: Pam was an expert on making vehicle extra's a reality. She drove people to accomplish the finished product to get us our truck in a timely manor. She further made sure pricing for us was the best, to ensure no one outside the dealership could beat any price listing. After checking we confirmed that to be true. Financing: George was awesome as we have dealt with him several times. He always takes time to explain everything, he's in no rush to do anything until we understand all fees, prices, and more. He further explains the additional car care and packaged programs which makes everything so easy. Thanks to Shaun who took an interest in listening to us and ensuring all our needs were met.
Great Sales Team
by 05/27/2016on
The buying experience is all about the atmosphere set by the management. I had a great salesperson who listened to what I wanted and a support team that was supportive. Sounds simple but I was to two other dealerships before Bill Currie and one was a very competitive environment and was more about the sale than the customer and the other was just poorly trained as they did not know their inventory or their product and neither did the manager. When a customer walks into a dealership it should be assumed that they are looking to buy and this purchase, second only to a home typically, should be treated with respect for that customer. At Bill Currie Ford that was my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 05/24/2016on
It was a great experience. Louis Montoya was very helpful and worked hard to get me the deal I needed. I haven't bought a vehicle since 2003 and dreaded getting a hard sell. Instead I had a very pleasant experience and wouldn't hesitate to return to Bill Curie Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding customer experience
by 05/23/2016on
I just would like to thank, Edwin Torres and the management team above him(Mr. Montero) for really helping me. Sometime average people just need a break once in a while, and this team made dreams come true. thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everything was awesome
by 05/13/2016on
It was a great experience the day I purchased my 2016 Ford Escape..Mario M. was our Salesmen he was very informative and great salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Embarassing online sales
by 05/05/2016on
Never have I been actively discouraged from purchasing a car by the dealership, but this is what happened here, even after presenting them with evidence of a quality trade in and a top credit score. From taking days for someone to get in touch with me, to telling me (seriously) that I was aiming for "too much car," to not even entertaining any type of minimal negotiation (They must think they are Carmax), the salesperson I dealt with came off as egotistical and literally uninterested in doing anything to make me the least bit interested in showing up at the dealership....I guess there are too many lemmings available to them to bother themselves with someone thats educated about the vehicles.
Bad day turns GOOD!!
by 04/26/2016on
2016 Ford Focus with 10 miles on it! On Tuesday April 19th I had been to three other dealerships before coming to Bill Currie Ford, I was exhausted. Four years ago I purchased a vehicle from the budget lot and the experience was excellent, I sorry that I didn't come to Bill sooner. My sale person was Karina. Karina was straight forward with me and definitely knew what she was doing! My credit is far from perfect but Karina Almirola and her team went to work and I left with a new car! Thank you all and I look forward to shopping with you guys in the future. Karina you spoke encouraging words to me and not only did I need to hear them but I really appreciate it. A special thank you goes to you for kindness and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buy your next truck or car here
by 04/25/2016on
I had a Great buying experience . My salesman Joe Moon was easy to work with and not pushy at all. All of the members of their team were very professional and friendly .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and a Wonderful staff.
by 04/21/2016on
My Wife and I purchased a 2010 Chrysler town and country. We are very happy with it and are very pleased with Bill Currie Ford. The Salesman Pascal was very helpful and answered all our questions about the Chrysler Town and Country. I would highly recommend him to others. I was very pleased with all the staff at Bill Currie Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT SERVICES
by 04/20/2016on
Everyone was Very friendly and courteous. I totally enjoyed my car buying experience and Love my "new" used car. My Ford Focus feels like driving a luxury car. Thank you for helping me with this very important decision and the pizza.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer beware
by 04/02/2016on
Dealership is the last dealership I would buy a car from. Increased price on car which was ageed upon, somewhere between closing time and when it opened, after I had drove for 2.5 hours to get the car. Salsemen was a stand up guy, management, well coming from New York, I now know what snake oil salesmen are like.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fantastic Services from start to finish
by 03/29/2016on
Our great experience started with Pascal Pisoni. He did an excellent job of answereing our questions and helping us understand the workings of a C-Max Hybrid, which we did not come in to look at. We initally came in to look at a replacement Ford Escape then started looking at cars with better gas mileage (I drive alot). Pascal was patient, knowledgeable and very thorough in putting the deal together. We never felt pressured to make a decision. The great service continued with the orientation of the car before we drove it off the lot. A fantastic service offering as I probably would have struggled with the enhanced features of the car and would have had to come back. Overall a great experience. We are long time Ford users and fans and would be back again to buy a car from Pascal and Bill Currie Ford. Thanks for a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall Great Service
by 03/28/2016on
This was an overall great experience. They have decent low-price deals on high MSRP vehicles. Salesman Michael Menden is a nice, personable, young man who is knowledgeable and willing to work with the customer the best deal possible. Additionally, Johna (in the finance dept.) is nice and very informative on options including any warranties. In the finalization phase, Shayla was personable and helpful in showing several of the electronic features with SYNC, etc. Fortunately, their friendliness and abilities overrode Victor's (the closer) brashness. I love my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service. Fast and easy buying process.
by 03/25/2016on
Stopped in to look at a car and met up with Art Weiss. He is very personable and easy to work with. We started to work through completing a deal in person and it got too late that night, but we were able to pick it up on the phone and close the deal. We are now driving our new Bill Currie Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hats Off To The Bill Currie Sales Crew
by 03/21/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Focus ST. I am a local radio Dj and heard the Ad's run during my show and decided to visit online. Lyn in sales was quick to answer all my questions online, and set up a test drive. After getting the paperwork filled out Johna in the finance department went out of her way to get me the best rate possible and was very good at explaining all of the details on the warrantee and helped me with the best options. Overall my buying experience was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/19/2016on
I purchased a ford feista 2014 the service j recieved from Laura Sanchez was excellent. I got everything I needed at thw priced I need it. Definitely will recommend and come back for future purchases
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick process, honored internet price
by 02/22/2016on
I came in and bought a Ford Focus ST. I already knew what I was looking for before I got there and the staff brought me right in and got started. Simple process and everything went as expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/19/2016on
I purchased a 2013 Ford Transit Connect on 02/17/2016. Service was beyond excellect. Staff was very helpful and courteous they where able to work out a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great all around service
by 02/18/2016on
Everything went better then expected, salesman Pedro was great as well as Bob in finance. Long story short, I was able to trade in my ford Explorer 2012 and down size with less payments monthly. They were able to meet my needs and put me into a vehicle I've been interested in. Thank you Bill Currie Ford for my new 2016 Ford Fiesta, everything is good and I'm on my way to big savings all around everyday.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awsome dealership very friendly and straight forward
by 02/10/2016on
Barbra was a blessing to me. she was very pleasant and knowledgeable. the price she told me was what I paid no tricks. I couldn't have asked for a better sales person. if you guys had ten more of her you would have every car on the lot sold.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not given all the paperwork after final sale
by 02/10/2016on
On 1/16/16 I bought a new mustang GT. I thought everything was good until I reviewed all the paperwork that was given to me from the dealership. Paperwork that I was given, I got no paperwork on my trade in. I needed this paperwork to get my gap insurance back from my 2014 ford fusion. They did not fill out the Florida lemon law book and when they needed information they got it, but when I needed something I didn't get anything. I have called, emailed, left messages, and they just do not care now that they have made their sale. I just wish I have never bought this car from Bill Currie Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
