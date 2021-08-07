1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was very excited when I thought I found a Scion Tc that I wanted to buy. However, the minute the test drive was over, the nightmare began. I'm used to car dealers haggling and a little bit doesn't bother me, as I have been around the Sales profession for over 11 years and bought 3 different cars over 15 years. The 2006 Scion Tc was about $2500 over priced according to Edmunds.com and I had done my research. I asked the "Sales Manager", lets call him J to keep with the privacy rules of the review, to give me the lowest offer and I would either accept it or polite fully decline and leave it because I know the game and thought we could just respect each others time. I expected some resistance, but after about 5 minutes of sitting in Js office, he handed me a print out he had been working on that had the "listed" price and tax, tag, and title. This act still would have been ok, had the next event not taken place. Again, I said, I didn't want to go back and forth and that was the "list" price, which was way over value, and asked for the lowest number to make a decision. J then said that I came in for it knowing the "list" price, but I still came in, so we had to start there because there must have been something I liked. I said that of course I came in because I was really looking for a car that I enjoyed driving and I didnt want to haggle. I knew from our earlier conversation on a test drive that he had been working there for three years. At that point I asked him how many years he had been working in the field of Sales, and he said five. So I asked how many other professional sales people he sold cars to in those years. And apparently this is where it all went wrong. He immediately flipped out on me and accused me of saying he wasnt a professional, which is something that I never said or insinuated. He then got up very quickly and yelled at me to get out of his office! I was so shaken up, even though I have dealt with unprofessional people in customer service before, but there is usually a reason for someone being mad or flipping out. I started to walk out while saying in a regular voice to him that I didnt understand and never said he was unprofessional and again said that my question was how many other sales professionals he sold cars to over the five years because I know that a lot of sales professionals wont sit through that process. I was shaken up a bit and quite flustered because of his rage. When almost to the door to the used car section of the dealership I decided to ask for his manager. I talked to the manager and he offered to give me a price. I said I wasnt sure if it mattered because I had never been treated, or seen anyone treated, that way in a professional environment before. I got the price and thanked the manager and turned it down. Buyers Beware! If you do your research, and know what you are looking for, and want a fair price, you may end up getting assaulted at this dealership. In fact, the legal definition (if you dont trust me, look it up) of what took place is assault. I am so shocked that I had this happen, that I cant caution anyone enough as to not go to this Toyota or Scion dealership unless you want to pay high prices without question or want to possibly get assaulted instead of getting excited about buying a new car. Read more