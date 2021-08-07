Stadium Toyota
Customer Reviews of Stadium Toyota
Deceptive practices by Used Cars sales
by 07/08/2021on
Purchased a Used Range Ranger from them. everything was very positive until after we took over the vehicle. took it to a Land Rover dealer and found out there was all kinds of service issues like brakes needing to be replaced, suspension issues and oil leaks from the engine totaling $7000. When we asked about it they just indicated you get what you get or sold 'as is'. This after they make a point that it had gone through an extensive inspection. no accountability at all. Stay away from any Used vehicle probably the same for the new cars also. If they miss $7000 in repairs in a inspection what are they going to miss in your next service. Their answer is 'well you purchased the extend warranting'. That is not why I purchased the warranty it was for the future issues that might come up not for their deception. If it is not deception, then the other option is incompetency. Either way there they have no integrity or accountability for their actions.
This is where I will tell my friends to go
by 07/19/2015on
I picked up a 2015 Tacoma at Stadium Toyota a couple weeks ago.Blake was geniune and made the experience enjoyable, he went the extra mile on everything to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. I was really lucky to come across this place.
Unethical
by 09/01/2014on
Purchased a Prius and later found the financing to have an error. Had to go ack for them to correct. It still had an error they said the ext day. I refused to return. They sent the finance guy to my place of work to do the contract for the third time. When i bought the car, They did not give me an owners manual and when I asked for it, the salesman said " only if you give us all the highest ratings on all the questions of the survey you will be sent on your car buying experience. I passed on that unethical proposition. They insisted to take my vehicle for paint touch up. Forced me to rent a car " comp" and dropped me off at a rental car place which charged me for a rental car I did not want.
Internet sale
by 03/30/2014on
Steve B. was very helpful in fulfilling my request for the vehicle I was looking for found exactly what I wanted and at price I was wanting to be at. Kept me informed about vehicle they were trying to acquire. And buying vehicle was quick and easy.
Great Experience
by 02/05/2013on
Best new auto purchase experience I have had in 50 years. Very courteous and knowledgable sales and business office staff.
Superlative!
by 12/31/2012on
I have nothing but the most SUPERLATIVE PRAISE for Richard D. (salesman) and his co-workers at Stadium Toyota, Tampa, FL!! Mr. D. was not only indefatigable in following through in every way trying to help me generally; he was also great to work with in trying to put together a sufficient deal, even long distance over the phone. I was very impressed by how generous he was with his time and how patient and flexible he was in dealing with me, even when I stumbled about on a couple of occasions. I have dealt with many car salesmen over my 65 years, but Mr. D. was by far the best of the lot. Not least in that he was unusually honest and very straightforward. My local Gainesville, FL dealer, while also very courteous and professional, on two different occasions, months apart, would not offer a reasonable deal (in my opinion). So I spent a week researching all the dealerships in FL for the best price on a car in very high demand (new Prius). Stadium Toyota in Tampa was among the finalists and ended up giving me the best price a Prius with the options (or better) I wanted. In the end I saved about $5000 over what I was offered in Gainesville. The entire staff at this Tampa dealership was first rate, very professional, and the salesperson I worked with was particularly outstanding!
Appalling Experience
by 07/26/2012on
I was very excited when I thought I found a Scion Tc that I wanted to buy. However, the minute the test drive was over, the nightmare began. I'm used to car dealers haggling and a little bit doesn't bother me, as I have been around the Sales profession for over 11 years and bought 3 different cars over 15 years. The 2006 Scion Tc was about $2500 over priced according to Edmunds.com and I had done my research. I asked the "Sales Manager", lets call him J to keep with the privacy rules of the review, to give me the lowest offer and I would either accept it or polite fully decline and leave it because I know the game and thought we could just respect each others time. I expected some resistance, but after about 5 minutes of sitting in Js office, he handed me a print out he had been working on that had the "listed" price and tax, tag, and title. This act still would have been ok, had the next event not taken place. Again, I said, I didn't want to go back and forth and that was the "list" price, which was way over value, and asked for the lowest number to make a decision. J then said that I came in for it knowing the "list" price, but I still came in, so we had to start there because there must have been something I liked. I said that of course I came in because I was really looking for a car that I enjoyed driving and I didnt want to haggle. I knew from our earlier conversation on a test drive that he had been working there for three years. At that point I asked him how many years he had been working in the field of Sales, and he said five. So I asked how many other professional sales people he sold cars to in those years. And apparently this is where it all went wrong. He immediately flipped out on me and accused me of saying he wasnt a professional, which is something that I never said or insinuated. He then got up very quickly and yelled at me to get out of his office! I was so shaken up, even though I have dealt with unprofessional people in customer service before, but there is usually a reason for someone being mad or flipping out. I started to walk out while saying in a regular voice to him that I didnt understand and never said he was unprofessional and again said that my question was how many other sales professionals he sold cars to over the five years because I know that a lot of sales professionals wont sit through that process. I was shaken up a bit and quite flustered because of his rage. When almost to the door to the used car section of the dealership I decided to ask for his manager. I talked to the manager and he offered to give me a price. I said I wasnt sure if it mattered because I had never been treated, or seen anyone treated, that way in a professional environment before. I got the price and thanked the manager and turned it down. Buyers Beware! If you do your research, and know what you are looking for, and want a fair price, you may end up getting assaulted at this dealership. In fact, the legal definition (if you dont trust me, look it up) of what took place is assault. I am so shocked that I had this happen, that I cant caution anyone enough as to not go to this Toyota or Scion dealership unless you want to pay high prices without question or want to possibly get assaulted instead of getting excited about buying a new car.
Excellent Experience
by 11/13/2011on
We shopped within a 200 mile radius. Stadium Toyota gave us the best pricing (below invoicing) for everything we wanted. Excellent customer service and our sales rep, Mike Brown, was stellar. It was worth the drive for the savings and the excellent experience.
LoyalToyotaOwner
by 03/24/2011on
I am extremely happy with the service I receive when I take my car in. They have been helpful in many different ways. One visit the repair was going to take 2-3 hours; they had to take the dash apart. At first I was frustrated but they actually drove me back to work and picked me up when they were done. It was such a relief that I did not have to wait there that long. I go there regularly to get any service my car may need and am always happy.
Dishonest Sales Reps
by 08/06/2010on
Stadium Toyota has some dishonest sales reps - Seriously that dealership needs a major overhaul! Too bad bought my truck there 8 years ago and they were straight forward. Now they lie to you - fill out one quote and by the time you get to fianace they change the figures. Oh and they "forget" to tell you about the "other" charges. Andy and Tom are shameful stay away!!! They apologize but do nothing to remedy!
Excellent Service Excellent Price
by 03/16/2010on
After visiting two other Dealers locally I'd given up hope but my Wife (car was for her!) wanted to give Stadium a shot at the business. We got lucky. They had a vehicle on the lot that was an exact match for her needs and Stephen Titland from the internet department didn't try any games. He knew we wanted a REALLY tight deal and then presented it via his Sales Manager Chris Ellis and it was accepted. Took the best new car price we had been offered along with the best trade offer we'd had and got it done for us. Stephen even stayed WAY beyond his supposed finish time (delaying his son's Birthday dinner) to ensure we were completely happy with the whole purchase and delivery process - all from a walk in internet client without an appointment. Exceptioanl experience from start to finish - recommend internet shopping with Stephen to anyone!
Not Pleased
by 02/02/2010on
I have a 2000 Camry that I take very good care of, but it constantly needs work. I take my car to the dealership for service, but was somewhat puzzled by my last visit. Last year I had a leaking seal and paid over 1k for repairs. Around Dec. I had some additional work done, but when it was returned to me it started leaking oil again. According to the dealership it was a different seal this time that needed to be repaired. Price of the repair...another $1,500! I'm not a mechanic and my car was NOT leaking oil prior to the work they did in Dec. I was told the car has many seals and any of them could go bad at any time. That may be true, but I can't help wonder if I'm being taken for a ride. I guess it's time for me to simply find another mechanic. Disappointed.....
STAY FAR FAR AWAY!!
by 12/11/2008on
The absolute worst experience I think I have ever had as a consumer. I am a 23 year old female and attempted to purchase a slightly used vehicle from what appeared to be a trusting dealership. I drove 63 miles before the transmission died. Lookin back on it I realize that this establishment took absolute, 100% complete advantage of me from the start. It's bad enough that they added all these random charges to the selling price, but then they threatened my safety by sending me off in a car they knew wouldnt even get me home (since I live in NC). As if this wasnt the icing on the cake, once I finally called to raise hell they agreed to reimburse me for my repair expenses- well it took 3 months of harassing them on a weekly basis to finally get that check, and guess what... IT'S $42 short of what they were supposed to pay me!!! Now, in the large scheme of things, what is $42, right? But the fact is that no one in that entire dealership once apoliged or seemed sympathetic towards my predicament. I must have left 30+ messages for someone named Buddy who not ONCE had the decency to return my phone call. And just as someone mentioned above me, the manager is one of the rudest people I think I have ever met. Bottom line is, once they had my money they were done with me. I cannot urge to you stay away from this place enough. They are dishonest and will walk over you any chance they get. As a matter of fact, I feel so passionately about my hatred for this establishment I would love to speak with you via email to elaborate on the awful details of my experience. And best of luck in your car search :)
Lied, false advertising, rudest manager I've ever met.
by 05/24/2008on
Saw an add in the St Pete Times for a used car. Called to make sure that the car was still available and that the price listed was good. Went to dealer to test drive. Drove the car. Asked about the price again and also asked if there were any additional fees. They said "Just tax, tag and title. No other fees". We said give us an hour and we will call you back. Went home to discuss and called back within 30 minutes. Asked if the car was still available at that price. They said yes. We drove back with our check book to purchase car. We agreed once again on the price. I said to write it up. He (Tom Thomas) then goes into his manager and comes out saying that the price we had agreed on, and that is also in the paper is no longer good and that it has now gone up $800 and there is a Dealer fee of $499. We complained that he had agreed to the price but then he said that the paper must have made a mistake. I couldn't believe it. The the manager starts yelling at us saying "Did you bring the paper with you?" We said that we had the first time but had left it at home. I said I am happy to run next door and buy a paper if he will honor the price and he laughed us out of there. Saying no way would he honor the price.
Won't go back to Service Dept
by 03/12/2008on
Bought my car at Stadium in 2001. Have been back there for 95% of maintenance. During the past two years I have been disappointed by the extras they try to cram down my throat that I don't need, especially when I come in for an oil change only. But the last straw was this most recent repair in March 2008. I was overcharged by almost 25%, I learned later, after checking with another dealer nearby. And I checked with the dealer after Stadium daring me to do so! Service also could not adequately explain their hourly charges. I have given them more than enough of my business over the past seven years. I will not go back for service, and certainly will not buy another car there.
Unethical Service Department Stadium Toyota Tampa Florida
by 01/08/2008on
I've been doing business with Stadium Toyota in Tampa Florida for many years. Stadium has a great sales department (Tim Couey is the best and very honest). But the service department has declined drastically over the years. They have become very unethical and dishonest in my opinion. Service will consistently attempt to charge more for parts vs walking to their very own parts counter, purchasing the part and taking it back to the service advisor for installation. This has happend to me three times. I've brought it to Stadium's attention, they deny it but then I show them the facts and they're not sure what to say. On two occasions recently they've also tried to charge double the time required to do a job compared to other local Toyota dealers. Again, Sales and Tim Couey are great but their service department is very poor!
