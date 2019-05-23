1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a 2012 Bentley Flying Spur online from Reeves Imports based a series of photographs provided, but the car was NOT as described or even reflected in the photos. When the car arrived and was taken off the transport truck I immediately noticed that the wheels were painted solid black and the rear bumper had a 14 inch crack running down the bumper form the taillight, upon further inspection there were cracks and a broken corner to the front bumper and the interior headliner was saggy badly. I called the dealership and spoke to the manager Bud Hunt, he said yes the wheels are black but that I could have them painted for $500, after multiple conversation I explained if he did not resolve the issues I'd contact eh owner Vivian Reeves, he replied, "For the record I have been there for 26 years and I have a stellar reputation (not according to online reviews) so if you feel the need to call Mrs. Reeves then I will give her heads up. The bully tactic is not something I respond well to btw - Thanks, Bud." The purchase was in October and to date the dealership has taken no action to resolve and has stopped responding to my emails my thus I was stuck paying a tab of $11,000 to rectify the poor condition of the Bentley simply to bring it to the condition they described. HIGHLY CAUTION ANYONE FROM DOING BUSINESS WITH REEVES IMPORTS ONLINE! Read more