Reeves Import Maserati

11333 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Reeves Import Maserati

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

amazing

by Levante20196 on 05/23/2019

Mike was an incredible salesperson and both he and Joe made my buying experience smooth and extremely professional The whole process was like nothing I have experienced before. There was no pressure and no upselling of unneeded items. I would highly recommend this dealership! I drove all the way from Sarasota and would do it again in a nanosecond

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE WORST!! The Bentley was in HORRIBLE conditon!

by mddenver on 12/20/2016

Purchased a 2012 Bentley Flying Spur online from Reeves Imports based a series of photographs provided, but the car was NOT as described or even reflected in the photos. When the car arrived and was taken off the transport truck I immediately noticed that the wheels were painted solid black and the rear bumper had a 14 inch crack running down the bumper form the taillight, upon further inspection there were cracks and a broken corner to the front bumper and the interior headliner was saggy badly. I called the dealership and spoke to the manager Bud Hunt, he said yes the wheels are black but that I could have them painted for $500, after multiple conversation I explained if he did not resolve the issues I'd contact eh owner Vivian Reeves, he replied, "For the record I have been there for 26 years and I have a stellar reputation (not according to online reviews) so if you feel the need to call Mrs. Reeves then I will give her heads up. The bully tactic is not something I respond well to btw - Thanks, Bud." The purchase was in October and to date the dealership has taken no action to resolve and has stopped responding to my emails my thus I was stuck paying a tab of $11,000 to rectify the poor condition of the Bentley simply to bring it to the condition they described. HIGHLY CAUTION ANYONE FROM DOING BUSINESS WITH REEVES IMPORTS ONLINE!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership

