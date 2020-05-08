service Rating

entered Elder Ford of Tampa under duress at 8 a.m. Thursday morning 6/27/19 leaking brake fluid on the passenger side of my truck. They let me know that they were able to get my truck in that day. They gave me a call later that day to let me know that it would need brake like replacement. I asked them to please complete the work and asked for a loaner vehicle. They were out of loaners and told me they would be in touch the following day. The following afternoon they let me know that the problem is more serious and that they do not have the parts. At that point it was Friday afternoon and after much complaint they had found me a loaner with the information that the parts would arrive Saturday and they would do their best to complete the service. Saturday afternoon I receive the call to let me know that the part they ordered is incorrect and that they will not be able to address my issue until next week. My vehicle sat at the dealership all day Thursday and was not looked at or I would assume that if they had put it on the lift and taken a good look at it they would have been able to address the issue correctly and order the correct parts. I have lost money on uber rides to work and have lost the money on the vacation that I was supposed to be on Saturday. The entire time I have been treated as if the dealership is doing me a favor by addressing the issue, doing me a favor by working diligently on it, and doing me a favor by finding me a loaner vehicle. At what point do we get treated like the paying customer that we are? This is not an inexpensive issue that I am dealing with. What saddens me is the imbalance of power that transpires when you are in a desperate situation of not being able to drive your vehicle and being at the mercy of technicians and "customer service professionals" to help to address your issues. This should be the moment that a dealership should shine. This is when the human side of sales and service should really be taken into consideration and this is when earning 5 star reviews should happen. Treating another human the way that you would want to be treated in a stressful situation should be a fundamental right. Honestly assessing your work load and being upfront with your customer should be an automatic thing to do. Worse still is the feeling you have as a woman put in a situation that you may have no knowledge about and depend upon the honesty and expertise of strangers. Luckily I have someone in my life with vehicle knowledge but I tip my hat to those that do now. I would not recommend this service department/dealership. This was an interaction with a customer that could have been capitalized on and made great. Instead it was an opportunity that was taken advantage of and soured. Read more