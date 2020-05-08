Awesome experience
by 08/05/2020on
Great staff working hard to make you feel comfortable and meet your needs
Elder ford was great
by 07/04/2020on
Wonderful experience today at elder ford. Tony took care of us and I got a great deal on the car I wanted. Will definitely go back to them and tell all my friends about them.
Excellent Service
by 07/03/2020on
I absolutely love my brand new 2020 Ford Fusion fully equipped with ALL the extras. EXACTLY what I wanted. A BIG THANK YOU!! to Asen Gigov, JC Peguero and all the staff at Elder Ford of Tampa for taking excellent care of me.
Best in town
by 06/06/2020on
Everyone was very pleasant and professional very courtesy. Austin was very helpful and answered all questions asked. JC was very polite and helpful assuring I understood how to use the Ford app and installed it for me. We surely recommend friends and family to come and feel and receive the same experience I did. Thank you 🙏🏼
Truck purchase
by 08/01/2019on
Great service and great prices. They could not have made it any easier to purchase a vehicle. I highly recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.
No honesty in timeline and inspection performed.
by 06/29/2019on
entered Elder Ford of Tampa under duress at 8 a.m. Thursday morning 6/27/19 leaking brake fluid on the passenger side of my truck. They let me know that they were able to get my truck in that day. They gave me a call later that day to let me know that it would need brake like replacement. I asked them to please complete the work and asked for a loaner vehicle. They were out of loaners and told me they would be in touch the following day. The following afternoon they let me know that the problem is more serious and that they do not have the parts. At that point it was Friday afternoon and after much complaint they had found me a loaner with the information that the parts would arrive Saturday and they would do their best to complete the service. Saturday afternoon I receive the call to let me know that the part they ordered is incorrect and that they will not be able to address my issue until next week. My vehicle sat at the dealership all day Thursday and was not looked at or I would assume that if they had put it on the lift and taken a good look at it they would have been able to address the issue correctly and order the correct parts. I have lost money on uber rides to work and have lost the money on the vacation that I was supposed to be on Saturday. The entire time I have been treated as if the dealership is doing me a favor by addressing the issue, doing me a favor by working diligently on it, and doing me a favor by finding me a loaner vehicle. At what point do we get treated like the paying customer that we are? This is not an inexpensive issue that I am dealing with. What saddens me is the imbalance of power that transpires when you are in a desperate situation of not being able to drive your vehicle and being at the mercy of technicians and "customer service professionals" to help to address your issues. This should be the moment that a dealership should shine. This is when the human side of sales and service should really be taken into consideration and this is when earning 5 star reviews should happen. Treating another human the way that you would want to be treated in a stressful situation should be a fundamental right. Honestly assessing your work load and being upfront with your customer should be an automatic thing to do. Worse still is the feeling you have as a woman put in a situation that you may have no knowledge about and depend upon the honesty and expertise of strangers. Luckily I have someone in my life with vehicle knowledge but I tip my hat to those that do now. I would not recommend this service department/dealership. This was an interaction with a customer that could have been capitalized on and made great. Instead it was an opportunity that was taken advantage of and soured.
Buyers beware
by 03/20/2018on
Buyers beware. They lie and self faulty cars. Just bought car yesterday and supposedly it was certified and checked and everything else with inspection, it broke down today. Over heated. They refused to pick up phone help or assist in anyway. Finally was able to get ahold of elder the owner himself he was able to get his employees to acknowledge me. Currently in the shop. So disappointed.
Barry was excellent, 10/10
by 08/08/2017on
Barry was great. It is rare to have an advocate for the consumer in a car sales rep. I left Elder completely satisfied and want you to know that Barry was excellent. Mark Herman
Excellent experience at Elder Ford of Tampa, highly recommended!
by 08/01/2017on
This has been the most pleasant experience I have had while purchasing a vehicle. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Brayden Hinesley was great! He did everything he could to assist me in making a decision. He had solutions and addressed all my concerns. I was not sure if the Explorer would be the right choice to me- I had plans to go to other car dealerships. Brayden ensured I had all the information I needed to make an informed decision. He answered all my questions and ensured I was satisfied with my new Explorer. He has significant knowledge of the Ford line of vehicles, very impressive! Brayden’s service exceeded my expectations. I will highly recommend Elder Ford to family and friends. The person at the finance department was very friendly, fast and easy as well. Overall this was a very pleasant experience. Thank you! We will come back when we need another car.
The Best!
by 07/17/2017on
My experience with Elder Ford was great! I was treated with importance and I noticed they put a lot of effort in helping me obtain my new vehicle.
Mattison Pope
by 07/15/2017on
Every time we take our vehicle in for service, we are always pleased.
Fabulous
by 06/22/2017on
We had an excellent experience. Our sales person Mitchell Pavelko went above and beyond to satisfy our purchase desire. Mitchell is extremely knowledgeable, friendly & true professional!! Thank you for a fantastic buying experience!!!
Elder Ford Review
by 06/20/2017on
Although it is a large dealer, it has a family feel and that is what matters most. Every single person I have ever encountered there has been extremely accommodating and friendly. I am very proud to be a part of the Elder Ford family!
Auto repair
by 06/19/2017on
Pleased as always. I tell everyone I would never buy a car anywhere else because of the GREAT Service Dept., especially Johany Trespalacios.
Great location and amazing staff
by 06/17/2017on
Any time I have gone to get service the staff are friendly and helpful. The only negative comment is that I have to tell the staff every time I go that I am already paying for a maintenance plan. This was with both cars I had and I feel like this information should be readily available to the service advisor.
Good service
by 06/15/2017on
Everyone at Elder Ford was very helpful when I was making my purchase. They worked with me to choose the best car for me.
Looking for great service
by 06/14/2017on
I purchases a 2017 Ford Focus. My salesman Jason Clarke was extremely helpful. Answered our questions, soothed our fears and even picked out a perfect color! I found the entire atmosphere at this dealership pleasant.
Great Service
by 06/14/2017on
Mike Stults. My service writer is second to none. He does what he says he is going to do
Review
by 06/11/2017on
My experience was great! Airless overwhelming, but i assume that's how it is for a first time car owner. thanks so much for everything!
elder's the best
by 06/10/2017on
Excellent! Ken Lee is the best. Also Mike Stoltz in service of our old 2000 Explorer fo the past 10 years is why we shopped at Elder and Ken did a great job of finding us the right carfor the right price Bob and Mary Storey
Work like a champ
by 06/06/2017on
The xutomer service was outstanding. Workwd with me for 2 days andnever complained once. Great price and car to boot. Would recommend to family and friends. Will be back in a year to buy another. Thanks once again!