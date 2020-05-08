Elder Ford of Tampa

Visit dealer’s website 
9560 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
(855) 401-4046
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Elder Ford of Tampa

4.3
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by EdwinDeJesus on 08/05/2020

Great staff working hard to make you feel comfortable and meet your needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
167 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by EdwinDeJesus on 08/05/2020

Great staff working hard to make you feel comfortable and meet your needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Elder ford was great

by Gal32875 on 07/04/2020

Wonderful experience today at elder ford. Tony took care of us and I got a great deal on the car I wanted. Will definitely go back to them and tell all my friends about them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Mini Santana on 07/03/2020

I absolutely love my brand new 2020 Ford Fusion fully equipped with ALL the extras. EXACTLY what I wanted. A BIG THANK YOU!! to Asen Gigov, JC Peguero and all the staff at Elder Ford of Tampa for taking excellent care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best in town

by Susana G on 06/06/2020

Everyone was very pleasant and professional very courtesy. Austin was very helpful and answered all questions asked. JC was very polite and helpful assuring I understood how to use the Ford app and installed it for me. We surely recommend friends and family to come and feel and receive the same experience I did. Thank you 🙏🏼

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Truck purchase

by Bossman1307 on 08/01/2019

Great service and great prices. They could not have made it any easier to purchase a vehicle. I highly recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

No honesty in timeline and inspection performed.

by Chely on 06/29/2019

entered Elder Ford of Tampa under duress at 8 a.m. Thursday morning 6/27/19 leaking brake fluid on the passenger side of my truck. They let me know that they were able to get my truck in that day. They gave me a call later that day to let me know that it would need brake like replacement. I asked them to please complete the work and asked for a loaner vehicle. They were out of loaners and told me they would be in touch the following day. The following afternoon they let me know that the problem is more serious and that they do not have the parts. At that point it was Friday afternoon and after much complaint they had found me a loaner with the information that the parts would arrive Saturday and they would do their best to complete the service. Saturday afternoon I receive the call to let me know that the part they ordered is incorrect and that they will not be able to address my issue until next week. My vehicle sat at the dealership all day Thursday and was not looked at or I would assume that if they had put it on the lift and taken a good look at it they would have been able to address the issue correctly and order the correct parts. I have lost money on uber rides to work and have lost the money on the vacation that I was supposed to be on Saturday. The entire time I have been treated as if the dealership is doing me a favor by addressing the issue, doing me a favor by working diligently on it, and doing me a favor by finding me a loaner vehicle. At what point do we get treated like the paying customer that we are? This is not an inexpensive issue that I am dealing with. What saddens me is the imbalance of power that transpires when you are in a desperate situation of not being able to drive your vehicle and being at the mercy of technicians and "customer service professionals" to help to address your issues. This should be the moment that a dealership should shine. This is when the human side of sales and service should really be taken into consideration and this is when earning 5 star reviews should happen. Treating another human the way that you would want to be treated in a stressful situation should be a fundamental right. Honestly assessing your work load and being upfront with your customer should be an automatic thing to do. Worse still is the feeling you have as a woman put in a situation that you may have no knowledge about and depend upon the honesty and expertise of strangers. Luckily I have someone in my life with vehicle knowledge but I tip my hat to those that do now. I would not recommend this service department/dealership. This was an interaction with a customer that could have been capitalized on and made great. Instead it was an opportunity that was taken advantage of and soured.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buyers beware

by 08kheipp on 03/20/2018

Buyers beware. They lie and self faulty cars. Just bought car yesterday and supposedly it was certified and checked and everything else with inspection, it broke down today. Over heated. They refused to pick up phone help or assist in anyway. Finally was able to get ahold of elder the owner himself he was able to get his employees to acknowledge me. Currently in the shop. So disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Barry was excellent, 10/10

by herm7077 on 08/08/2017

Barry was great. It is rare to have an advocate for the consumer in a car sales rep. I left Elder completely satisfied and want you to know that Barry was excellent. Mark Herman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent experience at Elder Ford of Tampa, highly recommended!

by frosa1997 on 08/01/2017

This has been the most pleasant experience I have had while purchasing a vehicle. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Brayden Hinesley was great! He did everything he could to assist me in making a decision. He had solutions and addressed all my concerns. I was not sure if the Explorer would be the right choice to me- I had plans to go to other car dealerships. Brayden ensured I had all the information I needed to make an informed decision. He answered all my questions and ensured I was satisfied with my new Explorer. He has significant knowledge of the Ford line of vehicles, very impressive! Brayden’s service exceeded my expectations. I will highly recommend Elder Ford to family and friends. The person at the finance department was very friendly, fast and easy as well. Overall this was a very pleasant experience. Thank you! We will come back when we need another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The Best!

by Andreamg91 on 07/17/2017

My experience with Elder Ford was great! I was treated with importance and I noticed they put a lot of effort in helping me obtain my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mattison Pope

by Tanner02 on 07/15/2017

Every time we take our vehicle in for service, we are always pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fabulous

by Longusana on 06/22/2017

We had an excellent experience. Our sales person Mitchell Pavelko went above and beyond to satisfy our purchase desire. Mitchell is extremely knowledgeable, friendly & true professional!! Thank you for a fantastic buying experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Elder Ford Review

by juelsgem on 06/20/2017

Although it is a large dealer, it has a family feel and that is what matters most. Every single person I have ever encountered there has been extremely accommodating and friendly. I am very proud to be a part of the Elder Ford family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Auto repair

by KSOFTPA on 06/19/2017

Pleased as always. I tell everyone I would never buy a car anywhere else because of the GREAT Service Dept., especially Johany Trespalacios.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great location and amazing staff

by Terwe99 on 06/17/2017

Any time I have gone to get service the staff are friendly and helpful. The only negative comment is that I have to tell the staff every time I go that I am already paying for a maintenance plan. This was with both cars I had and I feel like this information should be readily available to the service advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good service

by Mberg12 on 06/15/2017

Everyone at Elder Ford was very helpful when I was making my purchase. They worked with me to choose the best car for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Looking for great service

by dcolson on 06/14/2017

I purchases a 2017 Ford Focus. My salesman Jason Clarke was extremely helpful. Answered our questions, soothed our fears and even picked out a perfect color! I found the entire atmosphere at this dealership pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Hermes6797 on 06/14/2017

Mike Stults. My service writer is second to none. He does what he says he is going to do

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Review

by Danica94 on 06/11/2017

My experience was great! Airless overwhelming, but i assume that's how it is for a first time car owner. thanks so much for everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

elder's the best

by rlstorey on 06/10/2017

Excellent! Ken Lee is the best. Also Mike Stoltz in service of our old 2000 Explorer fo the past 10 years is why we shopped at Elder and Ken did a great job of finding us the right carfor the right price Bob and Mary Storey

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Work like a champ

by Bucsjaw10 on 06/06/2017

The xutomer service was outstanding. Workwd with me for 2 days andnever complained once. Great price and car to boot. Would recommend to family and friends. Will be back in a year to buy another. Thanks once again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
809 cars in stock
450 new358 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
222 new|68 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
39 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
23 new|19 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes