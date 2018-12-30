sales Rating

I recently bought a 2015 GMC Acadia from them used. the process was mediocre at best. the salesperson we dealt with over the phone was fantastic. however, once we got then we were pawned off twice. the staff made us feel like it was a chore to deal with us and were seeming to try to hurry everything along. now, I love the car, but only two weeks of having the car the battery dies and I had to replace it. now after calling the dealership about this they stated that there was nothing they could do. it was " like buying a lamp with a light bulb, sometimes they work and sometimes they don't" well I can't tell you the last time I bought a lamp that came with a light bulb, but they usually don't come together. however, if I buy a cell phone that has a bad battery, the phone company replaces it. either way, I'm sure that if the dealership tested the battery like they said they did, it would have shown that the battery had a bad cell. just letting you know if you buy a vehicle from them used to make sure you ask for all the diagnostic testing results that they supposedly do before leaving. so you don't get burned as I did. Read more