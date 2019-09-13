I had an wonderful experience!!!
by 09/13/2019on
Tiffany was amazing great vibes and wonderful personality. she helped me choose the best vehicle for me and took her time and was very patient, if anyone need a car I highly recommend her you won’t be disappointed.
New Car Buyers Be Aware
by 07/02/2020on
Having recently leased a new Civic and being asked to give an all positive review for their follow-up survey, even if their was an issue, I was very unhappy with a subsequent experience. Turns out there is a feature controlled by the keyfob to unroll ALL of your windows... Remotely. I was not given this info and while visiting my elderly parents, so if my windows unrolled during a thunderstorm. My car was soaked. Keys had been in my pocket, in the house. Called dealership (app doesn't work properly) and my salesman said to come straight in. He would arrange for a loaner while they figured things out. My daughter and I sat in wet clothes waiting on the tech who said he'd check into the loaner. I asked for manager after 30minutes. They start to get us a loaner when the tech said my car is done. It was the keyfob. I ask if they dried it out and he said, "I don't know." Long story short, 4 days later, after a lot of conversation and a trip back to the dealership, they agreed Honda should have designed a way to disable this feature. If you're keyfob is sensitive, you just have to live with the issue. My new car smell is now very wet, old, upholstery. They agreed they messed up. Commination with and from the dealership was totally lacking. So.... When I didn't agree to give a good review of my experience, Simone from the dealership called and offered me... Ta da.... A free oil change. If you aren't aware of the open all windows remotely feature, call your dealership and let them explain. Don't get caught in the rain and many Honda Owners have!
Would Not Honor Deal
by 04/08/2020on
Be advised that you cannot trust anything this dealer may promise. Had a deal worked out and was ready to finalize but shortly before scheduled appointment they emailed they could not honor their deal. Stay away.
I had an wonderful experience!!!
by 09/13/2019on
Tiffany was amazing great vibes and wonderful personality. she helped me choose the best vehicle for me and took her time and was very patient, if anyone need a car I highly recommend her you won’t be disappointed.
Helpful and Efficient
by 08/03/2018on
I recently purchased a new car from this dealership after shopping it around the area to other locations. They were able to beat the local competitors with price and service. Their inventory was also the most diverse and expansive that we looked at for the specific model I purchased. Since I was a first time car buyer, I was nervous about the finance process but the finance manager we worked with, Jonathan, made the process easy. He was very professional, prompt, and personable. Sammy helped us finish up the sales and trade in process for the car. He also helped me learn about all the new features in my car and made sure it was detailed up and ready to drive. He was extremely helpful and knowledgable about my new car, which made it easier for me to comfortably transition to my new ride. Diana at the front desk was sweet as well. You could tell that running the front end is stressful but she did it with a sense of humor and a smile. Everyone I dealt with in the car buying process at Brandon Honda had a great attitude and made things run smooth. Definitely will recommend.
Best customer service!!!
by 08/01/2018on
Customer service at its finest was Ron was able to put together the perfect deal within minutes over the phone. Sammy had me taken care of as soon as I walked into the door walked me though every step and finished off with Chris who did an amazing job setting everything for me giving me the run down on all the features also, making sure the car was in perfect spotless condition!!! I appreciate everyones efforts on making this deal happen in such short notice. Thank you again!!!
Easy, no pressure sale
by 04/19/2018on
Brandon Honda was great to work with. I started on the internet and the price they gave me beat the Costco and USAA set pricing from other dealers. I am deployed military and I was able to do most everything over the phone and internet. All my wife had to do was go in and sign for the car. This was the best experience I've had buying a new car. Kudos to Ron, Kendell, Zack and Justin for everything they did to make buying an new car as easy as possible!
Finally An Honest Car Salesmen!
by 02/13/2018on
When looking for a new vehicle I shopped around at many of the different dealerships in my area. Most made me feel forced or pressured to close a deal which made me second guess every decision. Then I met Don. His no pressure sales approach and down to earth personality put me at ease immediately. Don spent hours with me searching for the perfect vehicle and helped get me a phenomenal deal! Then came the paperwork part of the deal... always a nightmare, but not so with Don & Bo. It might be the first time EVER that I've felt at ease signing paperwork to purchase a vehicle. Honestly this was the best experience I've ever had with a dealership and if I could give them more than 5 stars I absolutely would.
Worst experience ever
by 11/16/2017on
Bought a car three weeks ago. Noticed an issue that day and returned to the dealer next day. Was told issue is a recall item and we need to go to another dealer. Make an appointment and am told in no uncertain terms that it is not a recall but a $2200 repair. Return to Brandon Honda and are told we are beyond the time to return the car. They continue to insist it is a recall but offer to buy the car back for half the purchase price. After discussing the issues they tell us theyll ship it to an affiliate dealer. We drop the car off only to get a call hours later that they made an appointment for another dealer and we need to take the car ourselves. We are again told the issue isnt a recall and they found another issue. The car needed $2500 in repairs. We should have insisted on returning the car that first day instead of believing in good faith that it was a recall. We will never use this dealer again.
First time buyer
by 10/18/2017on
First time buying or leasing a car. Jackie Olsen was super helpful in choosing the right car for me. Damian Ireton helped out tremendously in getting the financing that best fit me. They made it less stressful being my first time experience.
Grant, Eddie and Honda Quality
by 10/18/2017on
Most of my buying experience was AMAZING. Eddie Guadalupe made me feel like family, and Grand Hocking went above and beyond ensuring the actual negotiation piece went smooth, and that we were enjoying our car buying experience. Coming to terms on a deal took us about 30 minutes or so. BUT the area that has to be pointed out is that getting to the financing table took us 2 hours above and beyond agreeing to buy the vehicle. 2 hours is a long time to wait to give someone so much money. 2 hours is just bonkers to wait for assistance. However, thanks to Eddie and Grant we persevered and saw the deal all the way through.
Dream Car
by 08/14/2017on
We have been shopping around for our Dream Vehicle. Finally Found it at Brandon Honda after watching this vehicle for a month we test drove this vehicle and we were hooked. We did not purchase that day and after waiting and watching another 2 weeks I contacted them and Antonio Rueda returned my E-mail and Phone calls quickly and ask us to come see him. We made the trip back and Antonio and Will worked with us and Then as Promised Antonio Made it happen. This is a Great Dealership and Everyone there is ready to help with whatever you need. We cannot Thank them enough from the Sales to Finance Manager Chris Shotwell. Thank you for helping us Purchase Our Dream Vehicle we Have waited on for 10 yrs. Blessings to Each Of You !! Thank you , Ervin & Sara Cummings
Nice Experience
by 08/14/2017on
Ajay was a wonderful salesperson. He was very helpful, knowledgeable and nice.
Gracious, Forthright, Affable and downright good people
by 08/06/2017on
Bill Kirk - was beyond overwhelmingly professional. A real pleasure to be around & overall a genuinely nice person. Those are qualities that are very hard to find these days, especially all of them in one person. Bill, Chris & Ron went above & beyond for us, we left immensely happy in our vehicle that we will have for a very long time. Cannot thank Mr. John Marazzi enough, the owner of Brandon Honda, for taking a personal interest in seeing that we left with a great deal and made sure that we were treated like VIPs. Those kinds of actions are hard to describe in words of just how appreciative it makes you feel as a customer and also just as a human being in general. I really don't know why anyone in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk or Sarasota counties wouldn't take themselves to Brandon Honda when looking for a vehicle. I'll always refer anyone I know to Brandon Honda, Bill Kirk and Mr. John Marazzi
Great, fast service
by 06/03/2017on
Easy to set up service appointments online. Service Advisor Nathan K took good care of my car and me. My first oil change was free since I bought my vehicle from Brandon Honda. It took half the estimated time of completion.
Dan Ryan and Ajay make sure you drive off happy
by 03/20/2017on
We have purchased two vehicles in the last three months from Brandon Honda. I've never had salesmen that went out of their way to do what is best for you! They get you in the vehicle that you want! They don't sell you a car and forget about you. If you have any questions, they are willing to assist you! They are true professionals!
Brandon Honda truly cares about their customers
by 03/20/2017on
Instead of a quick, cheap tire patch they gave me a new tire! I had two nails in my tires in a week. They didn't feel it was safe to just patch it because of the location. Thanks for caring! I believe all employees have treated me well and care about customers. The question below doesn't allow for more than one answer. Sales, finance, and service are all top-notch!
Dented
by 02/24/2017on
I purchased a used CR-V in near perfect condition. I paid for the car, did the paperwork, but it was late and I was on my motorcycle so they suggested I come back the next day to pick it up. I showed up early and my salesman [Bill Kirk] looked surprised and told me they were finishing up the detailing. When it was finally ready I found the vehicle was backed into a parking space; one employee was shaking my hand, another was shoving a bag of cookies in the other, and someone else was opening my door for me. When I got to the autoparts store to pick up a few things I noticed a fresh, not there last night, no rust in it dent. I called Brandon Honda to talk to Bill but he wasn't available. I texted him pics of the damage and asked him to call me back. For weeks I couldn't get a response. When I finally got angry I was contacted by Christine Conley and sent photos showing the damage and was told it was there when I purchased the car. I explained that I had printed the brochure photos showing no damage and she went silent again. I finally got hold of Grant Hocking and was told I had to bring it in to Brandon Honda to have it repaired (even though they have no autobody repair shop). They will not let me get it repaired at a shop of my choice and have refused to give me the name and policy number of their liability carrier. "Captain Kirk" used our both being vets to help make the deal. Shame on you. I should have been told about the damage and you should have gone out of your way to make this right, instead Brandon Honda went out of their way to make this wrong.
Fantastic experience
by 08/18/2016on
Chris was one of the most patient and understanding people I have dealt with in the car industry. He went above and beyond to ensure my visit was valuable, even if I wasn't going to leave with a vehicle. In the end, he made sure to get me a fair price on the 2016 CR-V I purchased and I couldn't be more happy with it. More so, I am very happy with Chris and his treatment of me.
SINGLE BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 08/07/2016on
I have to share about an amazing experience we had yesterday at Brandon Honda! After owning an Odyssey for 9 years, we were in the market for a new one. We had never been to Brandon Honda before, but had heard good things so we decided to stop by. We were greeted right away in a super friendly, but not overbearing way, by our Sales Consultant, Eddie Guadalupe. We were offered both water and food, asked questions about ourselves and our lifestyle and he shared things about himself as well. This showed us that we weren't looked at as yet another sale, but as individuals, and there was a genuine interest in getting to know us as such. Eddie gave us a tour of the entire facility (including the areas where we would go for service), brought us out to lunch during our test drive and guided us through the entire experience, even during the insurance and finance aspects. Eddie went above and beyond to be sure that we were comfortable and completely satisfied with our experience. We never felt pressured, and it's safe to say that Brandon Honda far exceeded our expectations! We have never had such a wonderful car buying experience! The entire staff was wonderful - from the manager, Tony Lara, to the Insurance Agent, Danielle Powell, to the Finance Manager, Don Bitler, to Driss Hilili who assisted us in choosing the perfect accessories - first class all the way! Not to mention a Lifetime Warranty to boot! I cannot say enough great things about Brandon Honda. We've been raving about this awesome facility to anyone who will listen, and will absolutely continue to refer friends and family to this dealership. Highly recommend!!
Great people, great vehicle, great deal
by 08/01/2016on
My wife and I shopped around multiple dealers for our new Pilot, and Brandon Honda was far and away the best experience we had. Chris Weiss was our main point of contact, and his low-pressure approach and willingness to cater the experience to our needs was a revelation. Honda would do well to have him teach classes to the other dealerships in the area! Chris Shotwell and Dan Jordy were also a pleasure to deal with. At other dealerships I've had very "difficult" (read: nightmare) experiences with managers and finance staff, even with great credit. Chris and Dan knew their business and didn't try to push anything on us. Not much more you could ask for there. As long as Brandon Honda keeps great individuals like Chris Weiss on their staff I will be using them for all of my purchases and service.
Slim B was amazing!
by 07/14/2016on
Brandon Honda has the best customer service! I went in on Wednesday 7/6/16 and met with Slim B. I was returning my civic lease in early and from the minute I explained to him what I could afford and what my financial situation was, Slim went to work! He kept his word to meet my needs. Not only did he keep his word but I signed and drove within 2 1/2 hours!!! Record time. Randy and Jeremiah were also very professional and helpful! The complementary chocolate chip cookies were delicious😍 I have been part of the Honda family for over 12 years but #BrandonHonda is the BEST dealership hands down. If anyone is considering a Honda, don't go anywhere else, go see Slim @ Brandon Honda.
1 Comments