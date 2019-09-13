sales Rating

I purchased a used CR-V in near perfect condition. I paid for the car, did the paperwork, but it was late and I was on my motorcycle so they suggested I come back the next day to pick it up. I showed up early and my salesman [Bill Kirk] looked surprised and told me they were finishing up the detailing. When it was finally ready I found the vehicle was backed into a parking space; one employee was shaking my hand, another was shoving a bag of cookies in the other, and someone else was opening my door for me. When I got to the autoparts store to pick up a few things I noticed a fresh, not there last night, no rust in it dent. I called Brandon Honda to talk to Bill but he wasn't available. I texted him pics of the damage and asked him to call me back. For weeks I couldn't get a response. When I finally got angry I was contacted by Christine Conley and sent photos showing the damage and was told it was there when I purchased the car. I explained that I had printed the brochure photos showing no damage and she went silent again. I finally got hold of Grant Hocking and was told I had to bring it in to Brandon Honda to have it repaired (even though they have no autobody repair shop). They will not let me get it repaired at a shop of my choice and have refused to give me the name and policy number of their liability carrier. "Captain Kirk" used our both being vets to help make the deal. Shame on you. I should have been told about the damage and you should have gone out of your way to make this right, instead Brandon Honda went out of their way to make this wrong. Read more