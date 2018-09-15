This review is from William & Rachel Kotel:
We would like to say the following on several people:
1. We had an excellent experience with great support. Car buying is very difficult, but went so good we had to speak on behalf of several people who we will recommend to many.
Sales: Donna and Rafael were constantly helping us, getting us drinks, and explaining everything in detail. They also showed us many trucks, after market items, and gave us the experts when it came to financing and service issues. We would say they have the entire 5 stars for all they did above and beyond on our behalf.
Management: Tim was spot on with all his efforts for us. He was running to get things done for a while ensuring we had everything we needed. He would make a great NCO in the military with his can do and never quit attitude.
After market: Pam was an expert on making vehicle extra's a reality. She drove people to accomplish the finished product to get us our truck in a timely manor. She further made sure pricing for us was the best, to ensure no one outside the dealership could beat any price listing. After checking we confirmed that to be true.
Financing: George was awesome as we have dealt with him several times. He always takes time to explain everything, he's in no rush to do anything until we understand all fees, prices, and more. He further explains the additional car care and packaged programs which makes everything so easy.
Thanks to Shaun who took an interest in listening to us and ensuring all our needs were met.
Good stuff, possibly not the cheapest but good service
by Chris on 08/31/2018
My service tech knows her stuff and is friendly. Shuttle service to and from work are very nice and allow me to actually get work done. Pricing is good, possibly not the best, but not outrageous. They do try to make things right.
I have used Bill Currie Ford for service work since 2005. The service department is one of the reasons I continue to buy Ford products. I am a very satisfied customer of Bill Currie Ford from both purchasing and service. Any time we have had an issue they have solved it to my satisfaction.
Mr. Whiteside took his time to explain what was going on and I was able to speak with the person fixing my car and he showed me exactly what was going on and the parts were ordered and fixed. If I could remember his name I would love to give him his credits very well deserved. The manager came out and asked was I happy with service and took his time to review my service and said if I needed anything to come back.
For major repairs in my area, I always go to Bill Currie Ford. They are very good with having parts in stock or readily available. Also, their technicians are simply the best.
On this visit, (and all my other visits), the customer service was outstanding.
Tony was very informative and helpful. I came in a very disgruntled customer due to continued transmission issues on my Focus. (surprise!) Tony's professionalism and caring attitude was much appreciated! He is an asset to your business. Also, both courtesy van drivers were very pleasant.
