Bill Currie Ford

5815 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614
(877) 626-6139
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bill Currie Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

AWESOME

by raewil1611 on 09/15/2018

This review is from William & Rachel Kotel: We would like to say the following on several people: 1. We had an excellent experience with great support. Car buying is very difficult, but went so good we had to speak on behalf of several people who we will recommend to many. Sales: Donna and Rafael were constantly helping us, getting us drinks, and explaining everything in detail. They also showed us many trucks, after market items, and gave us the experts when it came to financing and service issues. We would say they have the entire 5 stars for all they did above and beyond on our behalf. Management: Tim was spot on with all his efforts for us. He was running to get things done for a while ensuring we had everything we needed. He would make a great NCO in the military with his can do and never quit attitude. After market: Pam was an expert on making vehicle extra's a reality. She drove people to accomplish the finished product to get us our truck in a timely manor. She further made sure pricing for us was the best, to ensure no one outside the dealership could beat any price listing. After checking we confirmed that to be true. Financing: George was awesome as we have dealt with him several times. He always takes time to explain everything, he's in no rush to do anything until we understand all fees, prices, and more. He further explains the additional car care and packaged programs which makes everything so easy. Thanks to Shaun who took an interest in listening to us and ensuring all our needs were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
148 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Squeezed me in

by Deborah on 10/15/2018

was time for an oil change and unexpectedly had to travel in a couple of days; the service advisor squeezed me in even though they were fully booked. Thanks Bill Currie.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Master Cylinder failure

by MNeighbors on 10/12/2018

Everyone was outstanding. Leo's service was terrific. David's follow up was appreciated. Truck was in and out same day and no issues since.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very good service

by Michael on 09/20/2018

Friendly service and very good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good stuff, possibly not the cheapest but good service

by Chris on 08/31/2018

My service tech knows her stuff and is friendly. Shuttle service to and from work are very nice and allow me to actually get work done. Pricing is good, possibly not the best, but not outrageous. They do try to make things right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great service as always

by SteveWeston on 08/25/2018

John and his team ensured my vehicle was inspected and work performed took care of safety issues and performance. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

All went very well as usual

by None on 08/15/2018

The service is great, keep it up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Expedition on 08/12/2018

Great service call to repair the A/C blower and supporting parts. Mike did a Great job in completing this request with his team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by AndreaZuta on 07/29/2018

Service was good and met my expectations

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Consistent Service

by steveweston on 05/06/2018

As always, great service and follow thru are consistent with this service dept. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

C-Max

by obiltres on 04/17/2018

They toll me it was $79.00 for alignment and the final bill was $96.00

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service Department Review

by DRoberts7 on 04/13/2018

I have used Bill Currie Ford for service work since 2005. The service department is one of the reasons I continue to buy Ford products. I am a very satisfied customer of Bill Currie Ford from both purchasing and service. Any time we have had an issue they have solved it to my satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best experience ever,

by Phildibo on 03/30/2018

Got there early. They took my car right away and began working on it. Work done in half the time estimated. Friendly and knowledgeable personnel. The car wash was a pleasant add-on. Great job guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by happygolucky35 on 03/26/2018

Mr. Whiteside took his time to explain what was going on and I was able to speak with the person fixing my car and he showed me exactly what was going on and the parts were ordered and fixed. If I could remember his name I would love to give him his credits very well deserved. The manager came out and asked was I happy with service and took his time to review my service and said if I needed anything to come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The only place I go for service

by Skyfrog on 03/08/2018

For major repairs in my area, I always go to Bill Currie Ford. They are very good with having parts in stock or readily available. Also, their technicians are simply the best. On this visit, (and all my other visits), the customer service was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Advisor

by Sweetie23 on 02/23/2018

We keep returning because our Service Advisor, Tony Bastas. He is honest and trust worthy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

WoodySays

by WoodySays on 09/24/2017

Nice job. Had to work with a hard-to-deal with insurance company but your service rep worked it out. Appreciated that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service staff

by kimmi1017 on 09/21/2017

Tony was very informative and helpful. I came in a very disgruntled customer due to continued transmission issues on my Focus. (surprise!) Tony's professionalism and caring attitude was much appreciated! He is an asset to your business. Also, both courtesy van drivers were very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great experience

by Tpakats on 09/12/2017

Tony Bastas did a great job keeping me informed as to what was being done and got the vehicle back to me in a timely fashion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Bill Currie Ford

by Florida47 on 09/09/2017

Service at Bill Currie Ford is always excellent. Leo Geary does a great job understanding customer requirements and communicating throughout the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Sweetie23 on 08/23/2017

Tony Bastas is the best! We have been doing business with him for almost 20 years. I also want to give a shout out to Megan who was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

