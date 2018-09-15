sales Rating

This review is from William & Rachel Kotel: We would like to say the following on several people: 1. We had an excellent experience with great support. Car buying is very difficult, but went so good we had to speak on behalf of several people who we will recommend to many. Sales: Donna and Rafael were constantly helping us, getting us drinks, and explaining everything in detail. They also showed us many trucks, after market items, and gave us the experts when it came to financing and service issues. We would say they have the entire 5 stars for all they did above and beyond on our behalf. Management: Tim was spot on with all his efforts for us. He was running to get things done for a while ensuring we had everything we needed. He would make a great NCO in the military with his can do and never quit attitude. After market: Pam was an expert on making vehicle extra's a reality. She drove people to accomplish the finished product to get us our truck in a timely manor. She further made sure pricing for us was the best, to ensure no one outside the dealership could beat any price listing. After checking we confirmed that to be true. Financing: George was awesome as we have dealt with him several times. He always takes time to explain everything, he's in no rush to do anything until we understand all fees, prices, and more. He further explains the additional car care and packaged programs which makes everything so easy. Thanks to Shaun who took an interest in listening to us and ensuring all our needs were met. Read more