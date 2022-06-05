1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After my husband (76 years old) and I (72 years old) selected a car, it took over 3 hours for the paperwork to be ready to sign. That is really not an excuse for my not going over the figures, but we were exhaused and had not had dinner--it was after 8:00 PM. When I left I was given the wrong paperwork--the paperwork for someone who had previously purchased the car and returned it (I wish I could). I put the papers into the glove compartment and did not look at them until I got the first statement from the finance company and found that the amount financed was substantialy more that I thought it should be. I had to go back to the dealership to retrieve a copy of the contract I signed. Added to the cost of the car were $85.60 for transferring the title and $99 for electronically filing (the $99 went to the state according to the dealer). Both of these charges I could have saved by going to the tag office, but the dealership has been so nice to offer to do it for me. In addition there was a $599 dealer fee, and $638 miscellaneous charge. The sales manager says the miscellaneous fee was for road hazard insurance on the tires which I understood from the person doing the paperwork was part of the extended warrenty I purchased. To show just how unethical they are, they had given me a price of $80 for an extra key plus an which did not include ethe charge for cutting the key. They tried to sell it by telling me that if I lost my key they would have to replace the ignition at the cost of over $400. When I went back to the dealership to get my paperwork I asked them to exchange the tank of gas they had said they offered to give me for having to make he trip back for the paper work for a duplicate key. I was appalled that they did not need the key at all to get the duplicate--only the vin number. In other words, if I had lost the key, I would have been charged over $400 for replacing the ignition when all they would have to do was get a key using the vin number. In addition, the sales manager was a total [violative content deleted] when complained about the service. Read more