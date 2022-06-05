Werner Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Werner Hyundai
Sold a broken truck! 7k fix!
by 05/06/2022on
Nice looking truck eh???? Not! This $40k 2017 Chevy with only 80,000 miles will take another $7k to be able to drive. Drove it off the lot and immediately noticed mechanical problems. Took to a certified mechanic, which said the dealership absolutely knew it had major mechanical issues. Werner will not claim responsibility for their giant lemon. Now we’re out $7k and a heap of inconveniences….and a major headache! Don’t buy at Werner…especially [non-permissible content removed] JOSH
Horrible service and professionalism
by 12/13/2021on
My car has been in their service department for over a month now. The steering randomly went out while driving my 2014 Sonata Limited Edition with my 1 year old daughter in tow. We were very very lucky to not wreck. This car would be considered in great shape with low mileage & no accidents so that should have never happened. It took over a week to find out what was wrong with it. They said Hyundai would likely take care of the cost of it because it was a manufacturer problem. Its been another 3 weeks since we've heard anything. Every week we call them and they tell us they should “ know something” by the end of the week. I cant tell you how hard it is to be without a car, especially this long, with a toddler. Today is Monday, its past noon, we called Friday morning and still NOTHING. This has been a nightmare to say the least
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Disappointed
by 10/23/2021on
Took my daughter there to buy new car. Salesman, Trey, was great. Finance manager was very shifty and sold my daughter a finance program she did not understand. Be careful to read and understand everything because he will add things you do not want or need to get his commission. Not happy with these tactics. I tried to get things corrected less than 12 hours later and was totally ignored.
Werner let me drive an unsafe car for 7 months
by 07/21/2021on
This is BY FAR the WORST experience I have ever had with a service center. This is the last place I would ever tell someone to bring their car to. Werner Hyundai let me drive a car with engine problems for 7 months saying it was "totally safe and fine to drive" and that the issue was not coming from my engine, after I specifically asked them to check it. It could have injured myself and others and probably did some long lasting damage to the car. In Jan 2021, I came in with a clicking noise coming from the front part of my car. I asked them do do an inspection and specifically make sure it was not from my engine or anything major. They said it was just my broken fog light making the noise (which they were unable to fix). When I went to pick it up, I pressed them again, saying it sounded like it was coming from the engine or somewhere else but they assured me it was the light. They test drove it again and told me it was fine and totally safe to drive and definitely just the broken light making noise. Today, 7 months later, after having my light stabilized and still hearing the clicking, I decided to bring it back for a THIRD time. I waited 5 hours for them to tell me basically that they were wrong and it was the engine the whole time. Now I am moving and don't have time to get it fixed. Luckily it is still covered under my warranty but I will have to get it fixed at a different Hyundai. I will say the person I worked with Marcus was very nice and understanding but ultimately, my car is worse off because I brought it to Werner Hyundai and I never got an apology. I am not the type of person to leave any kind of negative review but this whole experience really rubbed me the wrong way and I would hate for someone else to be put in an unsafe situation like I was.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Service
by 04/29/2021on
I would not recommend this dealer to anyone, I was looking to upgrade our vehicle to something larger for our family. My current vehicle was financed under a family member’s credit who lives 9 hours away in Miami. I called before hand and explained the situation and that this vehicle was under a family members name and asked if this was okay since we were looking to use it as a trade in, I also called before hand because we also live 1 hour away. I was told this was fine and they would just need to sign paperwork and I was asked to come down. When I got there I mentioned again this vehicle not being in my name several times during the negotiation process and was told this wasn’t an issue throughout the entire interaction. When we finally reached a deal I authorized my credit to be ran. After it was ran and we were approved I was then told they couldn’t trade in the vehicle because it was under someone else’s name!!! Even after calling prior and up until the point we we agreed!! This place is very unprofessional and it was a complete waste of my time, I was misled the entire time and my credit also took a hit since it was ran. I simply CANNOT recommend this place to anyone, I did everything I could to be transparent with our trade in only to be told it can’t be done.
Horrible service
by 05/18/2017on
Everything was just fine till the moment i made a purchase. I traded in my previous vehicle to Werner Hyundai, and they supposed to pay off my previous loan. First, they have sent lower check amount to my bank. So I end up paying like $450 more out of pocket. And they didn't return that to me until i called like 30 times trying to speak to any business person. They didn't return my call for like 3 weeks. I end up stepping by in person, but was told nobody can talk to me because everyone is very busy. And they will call me back. Still waiting for this.
Making a tough experience a little easier
by 05/12/2017on
Our salesman and all who helped us were great. They were polite, kind, and engaging. Our salesman introduced himself and began to thoroughly review what we needed and wanted in a vehicle. This gave me some confidence that he was more than just about making a sale. He then took us to a vehicle and gave us a thorough run down. He was very knowledgeable even to the point of discussing some of the engineering aspects behind the car design. We decided to make an offer for a purchase and were able to come to agreement on the price. All further events went as expected. It takes a while to buy a car. Everyone was courteous and I believe doing their best to "get r dun". We left that evening with a very nice, literally off the truck, sparkling Elantra SE value edition. The car was washed and "prepped" and filled with a full tank of gas. As much as any of us knows, I believe we got a fair deal on the pricing. I'm not rating the price because only the dealer really knows, Bottom line: We got a very nice car for what I hope was a fair price for us and the dealership. I was a little disappointed that the someone from management didn't talk to us before we left, but that doesn't change our overall experience. It was getting late and people were hustling to get everything done so we could drive our new car home. If the car performs as well as the employees, we will be returning! Thanks again to all involved for making a tough experience a little easier.
A Professional and Honorable New Car Dealer
by 01/04/2015on
As a senior senior citizen who shopped several local dealers for new Touring Cars and new SUVs, my experience in purchasing my Elantra GT was simply awesome. Capital City Hyundai demonstrated that it a classy Dealer by standing out as an obvious cut above all the other local dealers. The other local dealers just seemed to humor along this old guy, who they may have thought was entertaining himself by kicking a few tires. The good people at Capital City Hyundai took me seriously and provided me with the most efficient and enjoyable new car purchase that I have ever experienced. Heres how the deal went down while failing miserably everywhere else: In my initial visits, I told each sales representative that I was comparison shopping today and would return tomorrow to only one showroom to close the best deal. I called my Sales Representative at Cap City about 1:15 PM to give him his good news. I appeared at their showroom at 2 PM and drove out the door in my new Elantra GT at 3:30 PM. In my humble opinion this was absolutely Awesome! My initial new car purchase was in 1957 and this transaction was the purchase of my 10th new vehicle. I was blown away because I did not expect immediate same day delivery because I was always accustomed to a delay of a day or two while my check cleared. Capital City Hyundai earned their 5 Stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Making a Way Out of No Where
by 11/21/2014on
My first day coming into the dealership was on October 15, 2014 after watching a extended infomercial on Comcast Cable. They repeatedly encouraged people to come in to get a great deal - even if you had bad credit. So, I came in. My initial entrance wasn't exceptional, so I'll omit the first 5 minutes of my visit. It seemed like the ENTIRE Management Team handled that situation, including the owner within 15 minutes. AWESOME. Now, I felt special. Then I had to tell them that my credit wasn't all of that, and I probably wouldn't qualify to get a car on my own, but because of their commercial, I decided to come in anyway to see "just how real they really were". AWESOME! My birthday was two days away, but because they were willing to fight for me with several banks to get me financed at a monthly payment I told them I could afford, I wasn't able to walk out with the keys that day....HOWEVER, a couple days after my birthday (because I too had to get some information to them....proof of income, proof of residency...you know...the normal things you should know to bring with you when you are buying a vehicle). THEN, JAY CALLED AND TOLD ME TO COME GET MY CAR!!!!!!!!! It wasn't just the cheapest thing on the lot (even though everything looked really nice), it was the vehicle I wanted! (And I wasn't willing to settle). I didn't even have to get a co-signer! Now, JAY JACKSON is totally amazing! He's the salesman that probably had nightmares, experienced sweat, blood, and tears trying to figure out how he was going to make this MIRACLE happen. The expertise and patience of JAY JACKSON, Lee Swasey and Paul Trippy, (MY "A" Team at Capital City Hyundai) made this dealership and experience to be one of the most amazing moments in a very, very, very long time. I am not getting paid for this review, nor am I getting anything for doing this review. I am simply a believer that you give credit where credit is due. Capital City Hyundai REALLY is all that was on the commercial...AND MORE! Thanks JAY JACKSON, The "A Team", and Capital City Hyundai!
They don't keep their word
by 11/01/2014on
Make a wish for A and induce you to buy B
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lack of Professionalism Efficiency and Facility
by 10/08/2014on
Foul mouthed and biased salespeople and leasing. Mistakes on cost sheets, no air conditioning in the facility or leasing offices, no warn friendly services, a lack-luster car detailing, and an incredible 4 hour long LONG wait time.
Worst Manager (Tony) ever
by 01/22/2013on
I cannot describe how rude the manager-Tony (white hair) was. If you are looking and do not want to buy today but willing to put money down to hold a car, he ushers you (literally) out the door with a lot of rude words. Has no desire to build relationships. An embarrassment to Hyundai or any salesperson. It embarrassed my family.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New/used
by 04/19/2012on
Everything went great except when they lied about giving me a full a tank of gas, instead I got only what was already in it, which was half. Also another buyer was there and got a full tank. That was not fair at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used Car Purchase
by 04/18/2012on
Recently got a used car from the dealership, and all has worked out pretty well! Haggling the price down was a bit of a stretch, but stick it out and it will pay off in the end. Overall, I would consider going here again for my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of this Dealer
by 09/20/2011on
After my husband (76 years old) and I (72 years old) selected a car, it took over 3 hours for the paperwork to be ready to sign. That is really not an excuse for my not going over the figures, but we were exhaused and had not had dinner--it was after 8:00 PM. When I left I was given the wrong paperwork--the paperwork for someone who had previously purchased the car and returned it (I wish I could). I put the papers into the glove compartment and did not look at them until I got the first statement from the finance company and found that the amount financed was substantialy more that I thought it should be. I had to go back to the dealership to retrieve a copy of the contract I signed. Added to the cost of the car were $85.60 for transferring the title and $99 for electronically filing (the $99 went to the state according to the dealer). Both of these charges I could have saved by going to the tag office, but the dealership has been so nice to offer to do it for me. In addition there was a $599 dealer fee, and $638 miscellaneous charge. The sales manager says the miscellaneous fee was for road hazard insurance on the tires which I understood from the person doing the paperwork was part of the extended warrenty I purchased. To show just how unethical they are, they had given me a price of $80 for an extra key plus an which did not include ethe charge for cutting the key. They tried to sell it by telling me that if I lost my key they would have to replace the ignition at the cost of over $400. When I went back to the dealership to get my paperwork I asked them to exchange the tank of gas they had said they offered to give me for having to make he trip back for the paper work for a duplicate key. I was appalled that they did not need the key at all to get the duplicate--only the vin number. In other words, if I had lost the key, I would have been charged over $400 for replacing the ignition when all they would have to do was get a key using the vin number. In addition, the sales manager was a total [violative content deleted] when complained about the service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buying experience
by 10/11/2010on
I purchased a Sante Fe in Sept. 2010. I have been purchasing cars for over 40 years and this is the slickest one that I have run into. First the car showed was presented to me as an 2011. After negotiating the deal, I was then informed it was a 2010. That is when the paper shuffling and showmanship really began. I was promised a lot of things including a free 2 year maintanence agreement. After waiting another 2 hours for whatever reasons, I should have walked, the finance manager was ready to see me. Then the paperwork got intense. Numbers started appearing that had not previously been presented including charging me for the maintenace agreement, which really amounted to 7 oil changes @$20 each, due to the mileage I drive and the cost was $500. I asked for the extended wraparound, the maintenace agrees and gap insurance to be canceled. i was informed it would take 3 to 4 weeks for that to happen. After 5 weeks I called and was now informed it would take 4-6 weeks and they would check into it for me. I used to consider myself a good negotiator but they made me look like a beginner. This dealership is very slick. BUYER BEWARE I have just found out from Hyundai that they allow the dealership to decide whether the service conditions are normal driving or severe. This effectively doubles the cost of ownership. Of course City Hyundai has determined that everyone in our area is in a severe driving condition even though I drive 90% highway and 10% city. I live in a rual area. My recommendation is to stay away from this dealership
Santa Fe purchase on 29 May 2010
by 06/02/2010on
I am 76 years old and I took my wife to purchase a Hyundai Santa Fe. Salesman Robert Powell very courteous and nice. Deal was negoiated and settled on but deal finalized on paper was changed. My wife who is very ill needed to leave and the finance manager got me so confused that I signed the contract even tho I thought something was wrong. Once I got home, got my wife settled, I went over paperwork and discover they had tricked me out of $1,500 of the discount promised. I called and went up on Sunday to get it corrected and was told the deal stands and I was out of luck. I tried to give their car back and they said "no way." Monday, I tried again to get resolution and they yelled me off. On Tuesay, I finally got Sales Manager and tried to resovled issue with him and he promised to look into it even tho he said the deal stood.I have emailed the Hyundai Customer Relations Dept and they stated they did not interfere with their dealers. I would not have gone there if Legacy Hyundai had still been in business as I discovered about 3 weeks ago that they had sold me a wreck car as a new car. I have come to the conclusion that the Hyundai dealers cannot be trusted as they will use any trick or con in the book to sell cars. As to your review of the Legacy service center, they tricked me into a $640 service call that 3 other Hyundai dealers stated should not have cost me over $160. If I ever get rid of the Hyundai vehicles that I owned, I will never drive another one. The public needs to beware of dealing with City Hyundai and their management is not to be trusted. I now have a 2010 Santa Fe without any knowledge of what equipment is on the car nor the true cost of the car.
The general sales manager is a [violative content deleted]
by 11/22/2008on
This is now City Hyundai. On a recent sat afternoon , My wife and I stopped by the Hyundai dealership to test drive a Santa Fe. The salesman (John) was very nice and informed on his product, When I informed him that the Toyota dealership had a better deal, he was gracous and said I should take the better deal. I can respect this. Out comes this dried up sales manager to berate me for not buying a hyundai! According to him Hyundai makes the best car ever produced by mankind and anyone not buying one must be a dumbass! After an exchange where I was informed that his Genesis sedan would kick the ***** out of any car out there(0-60) , I left! Please do yourself a favor and if you want a Hyundai, buy it somewhere else! They make a good car but being treated like this because you choose to buy somewhere else?.........Lifes to short to put up with this treatment
Service Like The European Imports
by 03/22/2008on
The Service Department at Legacy Hyundai will surprise you in many ways. They really understand the meaning of the word 'service' . They are open on Saturdays for those of us who just can't make it in during the week. They have also have shuttle service. But that's not the best part. Their service is quick, accurate and in two years, there have been no mistake or bad surprises. The waiting room is clean and comfortable. Routine service is inexpensive (I have had not needed any repairs) .