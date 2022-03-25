Customer Reviews of Proctor Subaru
Ignored when I wised up
by 03/25/2022on
I bought my car at and religiously took my car to proctor subaru for service - I listened to everything they told me and did everything that was recommended. But I felt like they never listened to me, just a "dumb little blonde girl." I also started to suspect I was being told I needed work that I did not actually need yet. And so I took my car to a highly rated and trusted shop for a checkup (the "new shop"). The first thing that was brought to my attention was the fact there was not one, but THREE cross threaded lugnuts. The last person to touch those tires was at Proctor Subaru. I am out $51.64 (plus $3.87 tax) for those broken parts. The new shop did confirm that I needed new rear brake pads, as Subaru had told me at my last visit. However, contradictory to what I was told at my last visit to Proctor Subaru, the new shop said I have approx 15K or more miles left before I need to replace my front brake pads (or, with my driving, "just over a year left."). I was told by Proctor Subaru that ALL brake pads needed to be replaced immediately. Additionally, over 18 months ago (probably two years - it was before I replaced all 4 tires), I brought up the issue of noise coming from the rear driver side tire. The staff at Proctor Subaru wrote it off to road noise - made me think I was crazy for not noticing it before (umm, NO sir, it was NOT always noisy!). I even came in and test drove another 2015 forester with the exact same trim and mileage as mine at one point - and IT didn't make the same noise. The only difference, other than the color, was that IT had new tires. So I was excited to think the "road noise" would go away with brand new tires. I was disappointed when the noise was still there after replacing all 4 tires. I finally accepted that my forester just got louder with age - as Proctor Subaru kept insisting nothing was wrong. When I took it to the new shop, I never said anything about the noise, as I had grown accustomed to the noise being "normal." But I was not surprised when they told me something was wrong (as I had insisted multiple times before to Proctor). The new shop replaced the wheel bearing, and my car does not make noise anymore! They were surprised that the guys at Proctor Subaru did not recognize my complaints of noise as a wheel bearing needing to be replaced, "because it's a known issue with subarus." I am thankful the new shop caught this before a failure of the part(s) - I cringe to think what could have happened with more mileage put on a failing wheel bearing. I am super excited to be driving a QUIET car again. The new shop advised me to go back to Proctor Subaru and seek reimbursement for the parts they broke at the very least (threaded/broken lugnuts/bolts). And so I called and talked to Tony on 2/23/22. He said he had to "talk to a manager and call" me back. No call back. So I called again on 3/3 and left a message on Blane's voicemail. No return call from him either. And so I called again on 3/10 and spoke with Billy, who also said he needed to talk to a manager. On 3/15, I FINALLY got a call back from Blane, who left a voicemail asking me to EMAIL him. I was out of the country when Blane left the voicemail for me, but I emailed him as soon as I returned home on Monday 3/21. It's now Friday, and I've heard nothing. Mistakes happen, and wise men own up to them. Wise men do NOT work at Proctor Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Service Experience
by 01/13/2020on
In January, brought my daughter’s car in for service. Issues that we shared 1) needed tune up 2) driver window wasn’t working 3) remote starter installed after-market was wired incorrectly. Asked for it to be looked at to see if could easily remove. Person checking us in was very friendly. On Tuesday, recvd call that car was done. This is when I began to get annoyed with our conversation. Re: wiring was told that yes, it was installed incorrectly & there was “damage” done to other systems as result. Damage could only be determined by removing remote starter, reconnecting everything & doing diagnostics. He then attempted to move on in the conversation. I stopped him, concerned that he mentioned “damage to other systems”. I asked what damage. He said they couldn’t know until diagnostics were done. I asked though, what kind of damage might have been done. He then said, they didn’t know if there was damage, but needed to check the systems to see if damage was in fact done. We went around in circles for a minute, me trying to understand was there damage or not…but didn’t get anywhere. Not sure why he was doing this, but handled poorly. Then he mentioned the issue with window was that track window rode on was stuck. They lubricated it & now works fine. I mentioned that the window had intermittently worked/malfunctioned so, asked how we know that this fix was going to work as opposed to it malfunctioning a few days after we leave dealership (which is what happened few months ago when taking it somewhere else). His answer was that track had been stuck & they lubricated it so now it was working; a repeat of the previous response; a non answer. I told him that I understood that, but it has worked & then not-worked before. He repeated the same non-answer. We went back & forth & he finally said that they did what they could & believe it’s fixed. If it malfunctions, we should bring it back. This answer, I understood. It took a long time to get there. What I had wanted to know was that did he think this fix was a bandaid or a permanent fix (best guess). If clearly a bandaid, we would have just replaced window. When my daughter picked up car, as she was driving off, she noticed check engine light was on. She asked agent if checking this out was not part of tuneup. He said no & wasn’t checked because we did not ask for it to be checked. At that point, she called me. I spoke with him. Asked him why we weren’t notified that light was on. He mentioned that he only just saw it himself. He then though, mentioned that mechanic did notice it when the car was brought in. I asked why then didn’t somebody call us & tell us this was the case & to see what we wanted to do? He mentioned again that it wasn’t on list of things we asked to be checked, so they didn’t check it. I mentioned that I’ve never been to a mechanic that wouldn’t call & say, “hey, your check engine light is on, how do you want to handle”. He said he understood but that he only just saw the light. I said I understand, but that he had said the mechanic saw it from the very start. He said that was right, but mechanic didn’t mention it to him & that it wasn’t one of the things we asked him to check out!!!???? This was an absurd conversation. It’s like going to the doctor for a bad cold, doctor notices that your blood pressure is through the roof but doesn’t mention it because it’s not what you came in for. As side note, on my Tuesday call with same guy, In addition to the above, he mentioned that mechanic noticed slight leaking from head gasket. He didn’t recommend doing anything about it because it would be at high cost (which I appreciated) and it wasn’t significant. The point though is that nobody asked him to check this out. But he did anyway & made us aware of this. But not the check engine light? Because it wasn’t on the list?? To make sure my daughter’s car is safe to drive, I should/would have kept the car there to have diagnostics run on check engine light. I have such little confidence in this service department however, that I chose not to do so & had her take it elsewhere. Also, I have yet to receive invoice. The agent, while I was on the phone, said he was emailing it to me. Never recvd. On another note, was charged $119 or so for checking wiring. I have had 5 or 6 mechanics/service depts check this wiring in past. All have said same thing. Wiring of starter is a mess. NOT ONE of them charged us a diagnostic fee. After writing the above to the sales manager, he responded promptly via email, which I appreciated. He said he was forwarding my note to couple of others & that I’d be hearing from someone. I never heard from anyone. My daughter did receive a couple of very formulaic emails (they also called twice, but she works and is unable to talk during the day), offering a discount on service but never specifically mentioning the problems and concerns voiced. Yes, I do expect good service when I go somewhere. This I think, is a pretty low bar.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 04/18/2018on
I drove onto Proctor Subaru and a older gentleman by name of Hank Smith came out to greet my husband I. We talked about the Subaru Outback base and premium models. I asked to test drive the premium model and fell in love with the car. Hank was friendly and very knowledgeable. He walked us through the process. I truly enjoyed my experience with Hank. Hank would be a great mentor for a new employee not familiar with sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always excellent, capable service
by 04/11/2018on
They are friendly, capable and expedient. I trust this dealership like I have no other.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Exceeds my expectations!
by 04/09/2018on
Proctor Subaru is not only a great place to buy and car it is also a great place to get your car serviced! From the minute you walk in the door the service employees are friendly and knowledgeable. I would not go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect
by 04/07/2018on
I have my car serviced and I also purchased it here. I drive 1.5 hours because of their excellent service. I will continue, I will not go anywhere else! You are treated with kindness and respecti.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/06/2018on
30,000 mile service completed in a timely matter. Car wash and vacuum as an extra bonus! Thanks! I was able to work on the computer in the waiting room and get more than an hours worth of office tasks completed. Enjoyed the ice cold water and Cheetos too. ❤️❤️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 04/04/2018on
Each experience at Proctor Subaru has been great specifically because of the staff. Tony, AJ and others in the service department are warm and friendly, yet always very professional and knowledgeable. They are attentive to each customer and ensure all concerns are promptly addressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service at Proctor Subaru!!!
by 04/01/2018on
Excellent service from start to finish! Love this dealership! If you are in town or out of town don't hesitate to call Proctor Subaru for service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 03/29/2018on
This was our first time at the service center and we were pleasantly surprised by the courtesy and efficiency of the visit. The waiting room was a bit small and not enough seating. Overall it was a good experience and have no qualms about our next visit. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change Service
by 03/28/2018on
I took in my car for an oil change. The process was easy and the people were nice. I wasn't quoted a time in which the service would be performed or a quote for the total cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Dept and Customer service
by 03/25/2018on
This was my first visit here, since I recently moved here and my car used to be serviced up north at an exceptional dealership. I didn't know what to expect coming in because my old dealer had set the bar pretty high. From the minute I pulled in until I left I was pleasantly surprised at the service and attentiveness of the staff. I dealt with Tony and he was very welcoming and accommodating. They checked with me several times while I was waiting to be sure going was going well and my car was done quickly. I was pleasantly surprised it even came back cleaner then I had given it to them. Thank you for the great experience I will definitely come back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
routine
by 03/19/2018on
Had a routine oil change and maintenance performed. Thorough and courteous as usual. They also took the time to walk me through answers to all my questions about current and recommended services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru Legacy Service
by 03/18/2018on
My appointment was scheduled over the phone, rather late in the week, and Billy Swindell the Service Advisor I was working with was able to get me in on a busy Saturday. I waited and hung out at the dealership for an event called Pets & Their People which benefitted the Leon County Humane Society. The Proctor's are very charitable givers in our community. Oh, and the service itself was great on time and less than I expected costwise!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/16/2018on
Both employees I encountered were very friendly and went to great lengths to explain the issue. It was drizzling out and one employee went to get my car for me while I waited under the awning. Very nice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/16/2018on
Just purchased my first Subaru after being a long time Toyota customer. I fell in love with my Subaru and wanted to make sure I take it to the makers to service it. My decision was well worth it. This was my first visit and have to say it was great. Aj Walker the service rep was great. Informed me of what was going to take place and followed up after. Very friendly which made the whole experience pleasant. Thanks goes out to the entire staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A wonderful dealership and service department.
by 03/15/2018on
I love my Outback and appreciate having Proctor Subaru in town to maintain it. Appointments are honored, the time frame quoted is accurate, and the waiting area is comfortable and clean, with refreshments and wifi so that I can work while my car is serviced. Staff there are always courteous and informative. Great dealership, great brand of car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Great Service
by 03/14/2018on
We just had our Forester in for its 30,000 mile service. Once again the service department was attentive and delivered what and when they promised! Thanks Tony!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service.
by 03/12/2018on
Great dealership, everyone goes above and beyond. I appreciate the honesty and the extra care I receive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/11/2018on
We had our Impreza serviced by AJ. He was super friendly and efficient. I won't be taking my car anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty work
by 03/09/2018on
The normal service was completed on time and they were to check the low tire pressure system. I waited for the vehicle and didn't find out that it was a system problem and I needed to schedule to leave it there for the day. My issue was communication. If I had known it was going to be 3-hours, I would have had them shuttle me home and come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Proctor Subaru is your Subaru dealer in the greater Tallahassee FL area. We are part of the Proctor Dealerships, who have been serving the Tallahassee area since 1910.
We opened our doors in 2009 ad have been receiving the Subaru Stellar Care Award, Subaru of America's highest honor, every year since 2010. Those who earn the Stellar Care Award have demonstrated excellence in all areas of customer focused performance and business productivity.
What is the Subaru Love Promise?
It's a pledge to do right by the communities in which we all live and work. This is our promise to continue making a positive impact in the world and our neighborhoods. We believe in making the world a better place. That's why we build fuel-efficient vehicles in eco-friendly plants. That's why, over the past 20 years, we've donated more than 50 million dollars to causes we all care about, and our employees have logged more than 28,000 volunteer hours.