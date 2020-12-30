Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Capital Eurocars

Capital Eurocars

Visit dealer’s website 
3705 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Today 09:00 AM - 07:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Capital Eurocars

5.0
Overall Rating
4.98 out of 5 stars(266)
Recommend: Yes (49) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job by my salesperson Jessica Wade!

by Dr Lenox L Godfrey on 12/30/2020

Outstanding job from my salesperson Ms. Jessica Wade! She patiently walked me through the process of buying a pre-owned E400 vehicle. She is the best salesperson on planet earth. Ms. Jessica Wade should be promoted to "Sales Manager".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
266 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied customer

by Horace Smith on 12/30/2020

Joe's the man !! He always provided 5 star service when I'm there. I can't say what he does behind my back though HAHAHAHA!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied customer

by Sharon on 12/30/2020

I was very satisfied with the dealership and most definitely my service manager, William Gilkes. The work on my daughter’s car were done in a timely manner and an affordable price. William has always kept me in the loop before servicing our vehicles which is greatly appreciated. Thank you! Brownfam

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job by my salesperson Jessica Wade!

by Dr Lenox L Godfrey on 12/30/2020

Outstanding job from my salesperson Ms. Jessica Wade! She patiently walked me through the process of buying a pre-owned E400 vehicle. She is the best salesperson on planet earth. Ms. Jessica Wade should be promoted to "Sales Manager".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Parke Stafford is excellent

by Miriam Watkins on 12/27/2020

Parke Stafford is an awesome service advisor. Fast service and excellent advice. Car is running fine at 140k miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best salesperson around!

by SJohnson on 12/19/2020

Highly recommend calling Jessica Wade for your car needs. She listens, is extremely knowledgeable, and works hard to accommodate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service of E350

by Tanner Holloman on 12/03/2020

Parke Stafford continues to serve me and my wife in an exemplary manner. We have never been disappointed in his efforts over many years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car service by Joe Torrozo

by Jamila on 12/01/2020

Joe Torrozo always takes care of my car servicing, He’s very pleasant and polite and always goes the extra mile to make sure everything is done right! He explains the work done in detail and he makes sure to let you know what part of your service is covered and the discounts available. I always feel at home when I send my car for servicing and I always leave very satisfied with the work done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professionalism and excellent service

by JohnA on 11/27/2020

Parke Stafford scheduled my recall airbag replacement and got the job done quickly and efficiently. Park and cattle euro cars always do good work. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service A and recall repair

by Aaron Chen on 11/25/2020

Joe Trozzo did an excellent job getting my service A completed and also found I had a recall repair that I was not aware of. Both services was completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service department

by Randy in Crawfordville on 11/21/2020

I have had my Mercedes serviced at capital Eurocars since I bought it over 2 years ago. Joe Trozzo had been my service advisor every time by my request. He is courteous and conscientious and pleasant to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Smith on 11/20/2020

My sales guy Jeremiah Franklin made my car buying experience wonderful. He was very helpful and answered all of my questions. He went over everything in the car and explained it very well to me. I will definitely be doing more business with capital eurocars in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Revisit for manual park brake for my 2016 CLS 400

by Ed N on 11/17/2020

Re: Service Rep. Joe Trozzo. Mr. Trozzo was very cordial and attentive regarding getting my "park brake" situation remedied. Previously, I brought my vehicle in because of a park brake fault message; after the first visit the problem persisted. However, with the recent service on the park brake the issue seems to have been resolved. Thanks to Joe Trozzo and the service technicians at Capital Euro Cars, I believe that the second time around is a charm and a success.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car and Sales Agent Surpassed Expectation

by B Smith on 11/12/2020

I drove from TN to FL to pick up my Toyota Avalon. The car itself was better in person than in the pictures both on the website and ones I’d been sent. Jessica Wade was extremely helpful and professional from start to finish. I’d not only purchase from her again but will also recommend friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfaction guaranteed

by PJ on 11/11/2020

Parke Stafford is always professional and polite! He makes sure that I am satisfied with the work before I leave the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Daryl R on 11/06/2020

What a great bunch of folks to deal with. Parke Stafford always provides the best experience at Capital Euro.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

50,000 miles service

by Margrett Davis on 10/26/2020

I’m pleased with the service rendered. Parke Stafford has always provided professional service. He also takes the time to make sure he explain what things will be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied customer

by Donna Swillet on 10/05/2020

Parke Safford assisted me with my service needs. I had had a death in the family. I was provided transportation while my car was being serviced so that I could handle last minute errands before leaving town. I was very thankful for the caring and excellent customer service that was shown to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very Satisfied

by Satisfied customer on 10/01/2020

Joe Trozzo is a courteous and professional service coordinator. Work completed as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Clear communication

by CMM on 09/24/2020

We dropped off our GLC for routine maintenance and were given a loaner as the car was to be ready later in the day. Mid afternoon Stafford Parke let me know that they were running behind and the car wouldn’t be ready until the next day. I then let him know we wouldn’t be able to pick up the car until later the next day due to work commitments, and he was understanding. What I appreciate most is how we worked together through clear and early communication to ensure the maintenance was performed and we were able to seamlessly meet our work commitments. Couldn’t ask for more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Satisfied customer on 09/24/2020

You are absolutely taking care of with this establishment! Your service is throughly done with satisfaction and the representative Joe Truro is a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Airbag recall and bulbs

by Airbag and bulbs on 09/19/2020

Very professional and quick. I will use them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for