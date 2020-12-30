Capital Eurocars
Customer Reviews of Capital Eurocars
Great job by my salesperson Jessica Wade!
by 12/30/2020on
Outstanding job from my salesperson Ms. Jessica Wade! She patiently walked me through the process of buying a pre-owned E400 vehicle. She is the best salesperson on planet earth. Ms. Jessica Wade should be promoted to "Sales Manager".
Satisfied customer
by 12/30/2020on
Joe's the man !! He always provided 5 star service when I'm there. I can't say what he does behind my back though HAHAHAHA!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 12/30/2020on
I was very satisfied with the dealership and most definitely my service manager, William Gilkes. The work on my daughter’s car were done in a timely manner and an affordable price. William has always kept me in the loop before servicing our vehicles which is greatly appreciated. Thank you! Brownfam
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Parke Stafford is excellent
by 12/27/2020on
Parke Stafford is an awesome service advisor. Fast service and excellent advice. Car is running fine at 140k miles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best salesperson around!
by 12/19/2020on
Highly recommend calling Jessica Wade for your car needs. She listens, is extremely knowledgeable, and works hard to accommodate.
Service of E350
by 12/03/2020on
Parke Stafford continues to serve me and my wife in an exemplary manner. We have never been disappointed in his efforts over many years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service by Joe Torrozo
by 12/01/2020on
Joe Torrozo always takes care of my car servicing, He’s very pleasant and polite and always goes the extra mile to make sure everything is done right! He explains the work done in detail and he makes sure to let you know what part of your service is covered and the discounts available. I always feel at home when I send my car for servicing and I always leave very satisfied with the work done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professionalism and excellent service
by 11/27/2020on
Parke Stafford scheduled my recall airbag replacement and got the job done quickly and efficiently. Park and cattle euro cars always do good work. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service A and recall repair
by 11/25/2020on
Joe Trozzo did an excellent job getting my service A completed and also found I had a recall repair that I was not aware of. Both services was completed in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service department
by 11/21/2020on
I have had my Mercedes serviced at capital Eurocars since I bought it over 2 years ago. Joe Trozzo had been my service advisor every time by my request. He is courteous and conscientious and pleasant to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant experience
by 11/20/2020on
My sales guy Jeremiah Franklin made my car buying experience wonderful. He was very helpful and answered all of my questions. He went over everything in the car and explained it very well to me. I will definitely be doing more business with capital eurocars in the future.
Revisit for manual park brake for my 2016 CLS 400
by 11/17/2020on
Re: Service Rep. Joe Trozzo. Mr. Trozzo was very cordial and attentive regarding getting my "park brake" situation remedied. Previously, I brought my vehicle in because of a park brake fault message; after the first visit the problem persisted. However, with the recent service on the park brake the issue seems to have been resolved. Thanks to Joe Trozzo and the service technicians at Capital Euro Cars, I believe that the second time around is a charm and a success.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car and Sales Agent Surpassed Expectation
by 11/12/2020on
I drove from TN to FL to pick up my Toyota Avalon. The car itself was better in person than in the pictures both on the website and ones I’d been sent. Jessica Wade was extremely helpful and professional from start to finish. I’d not only purchase from her again but will also recommend friends and family.
Satisfaction guaranteed
by 11/11/2020on
Parke Stafford is always professional and polite! He makes sure that I am satisfied with the work before I leave the dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/06/2020on
What a great bunch of folks to deal with. Parke Stafford always provides the best experience at Capital Euro.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
50,000 miles service
by 10/26/2020on
I’m pleased with the service rendered. Parke Stafford has always provided professional service. He also takes the time to make sure he explain what things will be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied customer
by 10/05/2020on
Parke Safford assisted me with my service needs. I had had a death in the family. I was provided transportation while my car was being serviced so that I could handle last minute errands before leaving town. I was very thankful for the caring and excellent customer service that was shown to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied
by 10/01/2020on
Joe Trozzo is a courteous and professional service coordinator. Work completed as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clear communication
by 09/24/2020on
We dropped off our GLC for routine maintenance and were given a loaner as the car was to be ready later in the day. Mid afternoon Stafford Parke let me know that they were running behind and the car wouldn’t be ready until the next day. I then let him know we wouldn’t be able to pick up the car until later the next day due to work commitments, and he was understanding. What I appreciate most is how we worked together through clear and early communication to ensure the maintenance was performed and we were able to seamlessly meet our work commitments. Couldn’t ask for more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 09/24/2020on
You are absolutely taking care of with this establishment! Your service is throughly done with satisfaction and the representative Joe Truro is a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Airbag recall and bulbs
by 09/19/2020on
Very professional and quick. I will use them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes