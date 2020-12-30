5 out of 5 stars service Rating

We dropped off our GLC for routine maintenance and were given a loaner as the car was to be ready later in the day. Mid afternoon Stafford Parke let me know that they were running behind and the car wouldn’t be ready until the next day. I then let him know we wouldn’t be able to pick up the car until later the next day due to work commitments, and he was understanding. What I appreciate most is how we worked together through clear and early communication to ensure the maintenance was performed and we were able to seamlessly meet our work commitments. Couldn’t ask for more. Read more