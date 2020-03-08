Capital Eurocars

3705 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Capital Eurocars

5.0
Overall Rating
(92)
Recommend: Yes (92) No (0)
sales Rating

Jessica Wade Outstanding

by JeffA on 08/03/2020

I did a cross country deal on a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG with Jessica Wade via phone, text and email. She was outstanding to work with, went out of her way to make us comfortable with the vehicle and the deal. Very professional and East to work with. This was easier than buying local!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service manager

by Dan Maier Katkin on 09/01/2020

I have been very well and fairly treated by Parke Stafford over the past five years. Very happy with the quality and courtesy of service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service Manager!

by Birdie on 08/25/2020

Parke Stafford, and the Brian “Mechanic” are awesome! I know my car is in good hands when there’s a need or concern. I’m a first time Mercedes owner and will be for life now because of the great service and attention to detail to the client and vehicle. Give them both a raise! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Auto Service

by Lance on 08/20/2020

William Gilkes was excellent with the handling of my service call. He took care of my car immediately upon my arrival and gave me a complete review of services done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Steve on 08/18/2020

Parke Stafford did a top notch job. We are very pleased with his service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Capital EuroCars-- Competent Service and Personnel

by Ed N on 08/17/2020

Thank you Joe Trozzo for listening to me when I came in for the B5-service and easing my concerns regarding the emergency-brake system on my 2016 CLS 400. When Appling the emergency brake during a park there is a slight roll/motion backward until it catches; Thank you for informing that this is the way the manual park brake on the 2016 CLS 400 functions. Thank you again for easing my mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Mary Tuck on 08/13/2020

The quality of the work done on my car was great. The service rep (William Gilkes) was very friendly, efficient and very pleasant to work with. The time frame for which my car was in was a little long, but overall all was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Another satisfied customer

by Patricia Caldwell on 08/12/2020

My maintainance was due on my vehicle, so I scheduled the service to be done. I always choose Capital Eurosport to get maintenance done. Joe Trozzo was very helpful et exemplified extraordinary customer service. I must say, I am completely satisfied with the service on my Mercedes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service A

by Patrice on 08/06/2020

William Gilkes provided courteous service. He explained all services that my vehicle needed and made recommendations as to what was a priority.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Parke Stafford at Capital Eurocars is great

by KH on 08/02/2020

Had a great experience with the Service Department at Capital Eurocars. Parke Stafford and the whole staff were pleasant and efficient and had my car ready early.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing service

by Paige Dixon on 08/02/2020

Parke Stafford was awesome. He went above and beyond to make sure my car was repaired and I was happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Joe Trozzo - B Service

by Aundrea on 07/20/2020

I feel Joe Trozzo took good care of me! Ed the driver was great and accommodating as well. The service B I feel should include the flushing of brakes If that’s mostly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by MB purchase experience on 07/08/2020

Again, maybe for the 4th time I have asked Claude Rabbath for help getting a MB. As usual he was very knowledgeable and make me feel not just as a customer, but as a friend. I have no hesitation calling Claude for help every time I need something related to cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

GLC 300

by Brownfam on 06/24/2020

William Gilkes gave quality care while completing the service of my vehicle in a timely manner. He was very professional and I was satisfied with the job performed at Capital Eurocars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A service visit

by A Service visit on 06/23/2020

Parke Stafford does a great job explaining the service. He accommodates the fact I have to come from the coast two hours south. I appreciate the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied

by Frances Ross on 06/16/2020

Joe Trozzo was courteous and concerned. I was notified of the time frame and cost of service on my GLA. I was comfortable in the waiting room. I have no complaints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mercedes service exceeds

by MikeC350 on 06/12/2020

Bill Gilkes, Matt Millard, and the rest of the team took great care of me on a recent repair. I have used them before and knew I could count on quality work in a very timely manner, followed with the highest customer service level. They once again did not disappoint me, such a pleasure to work with. Bill, Park, and the rest of the team are service center champions. I highly recommend them for repairs and service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellence

by Michael Pumphrey on 05/27/2020

William Huey is the man!!! He was so helpful and made us feel like family!!! Jessica Wade made me and my family feel so special and was so helpful in answering all our questions!!!! The two of them together was one great team!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Factory recall

by Margrett Davis on 05/05/2020

My airbags had to be replaced due to a factory recall. I contacted Parke and immediately he scheduled the appointment. I’m always pleased with Parke. He’s very professional and makes sure my needs are met. Thanks Parke!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Great service on 05/05/2020

Parke Stafford was very professional and they did a good job on our car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Job Mr. Joe

by Broderick Seabrooks on 04/22/2020

Mr. Joe Trozzo was excellent. This was my second visit to the dealership. Mr. Trozzo is always friendly, personable, and gets the job done. Thanks so much Mr. Joe!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
