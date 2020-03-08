service Rating

Thank you Joe Trozzo for listening to me when I came in for the B5-service and easing my concerns regarding the emergency-brake system on my 2016 CLS 400. When Appling the emergency brake during a park there is a slight roll/motion backward until it catches; Thank you for informing that this is the way the manual park brake on the 2016 CLS 400 functions. Thank you again for easing my mind.