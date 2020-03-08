I did a cross country deal on a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG with Jessica Wade via phone, text and email. She was outstanding to work with, went out of her way to make us comfortable with the vehicle and the deal. Very professional and East to work with. This was easier than buying local!
Parke Stafford, and the Brian “Mechanic” are awesome! I know my car is in good hands when there’s a need or concern. I’m a first time Mercedes owner and will be for life now because of the great service and attention to detail to the client and vehicle. Give them both a raise! :)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Capital EuroCars-- Competent Service and Personnel
by Ed N on 08/17/2020
Thank you Joe Trozzo for listening to me when I came in for the B5-service and easing my concerns regarding the emergency-brake system on my 2016 CLS 400. When Appling the emergency brake during a park there is a slight roll/motion backward until it catches; Thank you for informing that this is the way the manual park brake on the 2016 CLS 400 functions. Thank you again for easing my mind.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The quality of the work done on my car was great. The service rep (William Gilkes) was very friendly, efficient and very pleasant to work with. The time frame for which my car was in was a little long, but overall all was good.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My maintainance was due on my vehicle, so I scheduled the service to be done. I always choose Capital Eurosport to get maintenance done. Joe Trozzo was very helpful et exemplified extraordinary customer service. I must say, I am completely satisfied with the service on my Mercedes.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Again, maybe for the 4th time I have asked Claude Rabbath for help getting a MB. As usual he was very knowledgeable and make me feel not just as a customer, but as a friend. I have no hesitation calling Claude for help every time I need something related to cars.
Bill Gilkes, Matt Millard, and the rest of the team took great care of me on a recent repair. I have used them before and knew I could count on quality work in a very timely manner, followed with the highest customer service level. They once again did not disappoint me, such a pleasure to work with. Bill, Park, and the rest of the team are service center champions. I highly recommend them for repairs and service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
William Huey is the man!!! He was so helpful and made us feel like family!!! Jessica Wade made me and my family feel so special and was so helpful in answering all our questions!!!! The two of them together was one great team!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My airbags had to be replaced due to a factory recall. I contacted Parke and immediately he scheduled the appointment. I’m always pleased with Parke. He’s very professional and makes sure my needs are met. Thanks Parke!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes