Capital BMW
Customer Reviews of Capital BMW
Positive Experience
by 12/16/2020on
Jacob Solomon did a great job of meeting our needs in purchasing an X3. Was easy to communicate with
Happy 123
by 11/29/2021on
Had a great service experience with Jessica Carbaugh earlier this month. I am very happy with the way she handled my service, start to finish! She handled my appointment with expertise and the utmost competence. She went the extra mile and made the experience safe and pleasant. Thank you, Jessica Carbaugh. You are an asset to Capital Eurocars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive Experience
by 12/16/2020on
Jacob Solomon did a great job of meeting our needs in purchasing an X3. Was easy to communicate with
Diagnostic
by 12/15/2020on
Ian Wyre was my service consultant. He was very professional, knowledgeable and helpful in the process. He advised of each step necessary. The dealership needs more service advisors like Ian who are truly dedicated to assisting the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Johnson
by 12/15/2020on
Michael Johnson was so helpful and eager to find us a car that was within our price range. I highly suggest using him on your next BMW purchase.
Excellent Service Rep
by 12/14/2020on
Phil Holland did an excellent job! He was friendly and knowledgeable. He took the time to make sure all of my questions were answered and my vehicle was serviced as expected in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service
by 12/13/2020on
Jessica Carbaugh at Tallahassee Capital Eurocars is fantastic! She answers my questions in terms that I can understand, explains the service being performed, gave me a loan vehicle and stayed in touch throughout my vehicle stay. I am happy to have Jessica as my service representative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
UNMATCHED quality of humans!
by 12/12/2020on
In the situation I got stuck in, Phil Holland and his team did not have to go to the extreme they did to help me but without hesitation they jumped up to the plate and not only took care of servicing the car, but also went above the call of duty to make sure I wasn’t being taken advantage of another dealership. They explained in detail each necessary step to protect myself and even continued to follow up after the nightmare was over. I will never feel a level of trust with another dealer/service like I do with Capital BMW. And this is coming from someone that’s never spent a dime there. That’s true human compassion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/03/2020on
Jessica Carbaugh was very knowledgeable and courteous. She went out of her way to explain in detail my service needs. So far the best I have experienced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied BMW Owner
by 12/01/2020on
Service provided by Capitol Eurocars was excellent. Service Manager Joe Gruen and Phil Holland is first class. Accurate estimates, on time completion estimates and fantastic provided loaner cars are just a few of the attributes of the service provided. I highly recommend the service department! Very satisfied customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 12/01/2020on
Jeremy was a great sLsn very humble made sure I had what I wanted
IAN Wyre is the best
by 11/25/2020on
Ian have been my service guy for years! Ian is knowledgeable of BMW Services and Products
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Service
by 11/22/2020on
Words can express how I feel about Mr. Ian Wyre at Capital Eurocars. I am tremendously satisfied with the service I received with this service manager. He always shows great concern for any complaints or issue; I feel that I have with my BMW. I have been a satisfied customer with this service manager for the last 10 years and would recommend him to any person that wants their vehicle service. This is the best Service Manager in Tallahassee; great job Ian Wyre, you continue to make me feel safe in my vehicle and with that I say THANK YOU 😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeremy Christoph
by 11/20/2020on
Jeremy Christoph was very responsive and knowledgeable throughout the out of state on line and in person purchasing procedures. Thanks for making the purchase an enjoyable process of our BMW X3.
Wonderful service!
by 11/11/2020on
I will not take my car anywhere else! Phil Holland led my service with ease. He communicated exactly what would be done and when. Communication was clear and easy with their texting options. I even emailed a video of the tech’s inspection of my car, detailing all that would be done and even the wear in my brake pads. I was even offered a vehicle while mine was being serviced. Top notch service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 11/05/2020on
Michael Tizzani Put me in the vehicle I wanted within the hour. He was able to listen to my requests and a easily determine what was the best fit!
Capital care at Capital Eurocars
by 10/21/2020on
Having your car serviced at Capital Eurocars is as easy as it gets. Folks like Ian Wyre make the entire encounter a pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Capital Euro cars review
by 09/28/2020on
My service advisor was Phil Holland and he was very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 09/17/2020on
Ian Wyre is my advisor he is the best always there for me with whatever I needed being in town or out of town he has not let me down and always tell me don’ worry we’ll get whatever worked out for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second Year Maintenance
by 09/17/2020on
Jessica Carbraugh was excellent at explaining the findings for my two year service, made sure I had a vehicle to drive while my car was being serviced and kept me informed of what was going on and when my car would be ready. Scheduling yearly maintenance was a breeze and I thank you Jessica for being an awesome service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service, expensive battery.
by 08/31/2020on
I always receive great service from this dealer. Phil Holland secured a loaner SUV for my use during my last maintenance service. He was prompt with communication and explained the issues with my car. He worked to get tire warranty to repair rim damage and explained the reason for the expensive battery replacement not covered by extended warranties. I appreciate his hard work, though I would not recommend the tire warranty from BMW to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Capital BMW Service
by 08/27/2020on
Ian Wyre is one of the most patient and informative members of the BMW service team. He ensured that my experience was quick and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes