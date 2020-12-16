5 out of 5 stars service Rating

In the situation I got stuck in, Phil Holland and his team did not have to go to the extreme they did to help me but without hesitation they jumped up to the plate and not only took care of servicing the car, but also went above the call of duty to make sure I wasn’t being taken advantage of another dealership. They explained in detail each necessary step to protect myself and even continued to follow up after the nightmare was over. I will never feel a level of trust with another dealer/service like I do with Capital BMW. And this is coming from someone that’s never spent a dime there. That’s true human compassion. Read more