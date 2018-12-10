Sawgrass Ford provides excellent customer service.
by RachelMcG on 08/25/2018
On Wednesday, August 29th, I brought my Ford Edge to Sawgrass Ford for an issue I was having. The Service Advisor, Kyle listened to my concerns as we test drove the car. When he brought the car back and explained what they had done to the car, I felt totally reassured. Sawgrass Ford is very customer service oriented. The service area is so clean and well kept and the people is very friendly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I continue to return to Sawgrass Ford because of the professionalism and the dedication. Rolando, my service advisor is the best there is. He has never once let me down. He is truly a professional image of a company. Thank You Rolando for always being so helpful and knowledgeable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Replacing a hood with a defective paint job (under warranty), took roughly two months due to dropped balls, staff indifference, understanding and total lack of staff/customer communication. Need I say more?
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Salesman was great during the sale as was the finance guy. When I returned to get some assistance the next day the manager who spoke with me during the sale didn’t even remember me. The salesmen all avoided me and referred me to the service writer for assistance with garage doo programming.
This is the best Ford dealership out there. This is my fourth Ford purchase and I would not go anywhere else.
Gary is exceptional. Steve as well. And Walt Stern is quick, efficient and always gets things done. I give them the specs on what I'm looking for, I get a phone call and the car is pulled, washed and waiting for me when I arrive. There's nothing like them anywhere. If there were more than 5 stars, I'd certainly give it.
Tyler Meek was very attentive and helpful. He went far beyond his normal work duties and responsibilities. He answered all my questions and got me the vehicle I was wanting. He has also been helpful with anything I have asked him about since my purchase.
This was my 5th or 6th vehicle from Sawgrass Ford. By far the easiest car buying experiences. Friendly, no pressure staff and familiar faces year after year. As long as I am getting a Ford vehicle I will not go anywhere else. Good inventory, knowledgeable and great follow up.
It was great. Went in and explained to my service advisor Todd the issues I was having with my truck he then explained to me that it would be looked at later that day which was fine. He kept in contact with me and my truck was ready the next day. It was an amazing experience, Now forever there customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes