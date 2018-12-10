sales Rating

This is the best Ford dealership out there. This is my fourth Ford purchase and I would not go anywhere else. Gary is exceptional. Steve as well. And Walt Stern is quick, efficient and always gets things done. I give them the specs on what I'm looking for, I get a phone call and the car is pulled, washed and waiting for me when I arrive. There's nothing like them anywhere. If there were more than 5 stars, I'd certainly give it. Read more