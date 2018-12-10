Sawgrass Ford

14501 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33323
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sawgrass Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

Lisa S

by Lisa Smith on 10/12/2018

Sawgrass Ford is great! Always helpful and friend customer service managers and quick service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
140 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

service Rating

Joshua Prasad is the BEST service provider in town!

by Sjrdavie on 09/22/2018

Josh is the number one reason my mustang is a regular visitor at Sawgrass Ford he is truly an exceptional person!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Battery

by Ford2016 on 08/28/2018

Joshua. Was awesome. Got me in and got me out with a new battery. He even did some other tests to assure it was the battery

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Sawgrass Ford provides excellent customer service.

by RachelMcG on 08/25/2018

On Wednesday, August 29th, I brought my Ford Edge to Sawgrass Ford for an issue I was having. The Service Advisor, Kyle listened to my concerns as we test drove the car. When he brought the car back and explained what they had done to the car, I felt totally reassured. Sawgrass Ford is very customer service oriented. The service area is so clean and well kept and the people is very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Frank

by Frankjara on 08/20/2018

Sawgrass Ford and Rilando has offer great service to me since I have take my car for service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Margaret

by Margaret on 07/25/2018

Great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Review

by Luis chao on 07/13/2018

I was very satisfied with my warranty work, the service advisor Lobsang Suarez was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty Service

by Hapycmpr on 07/09/2018

Service was performed as explained and in a reasonable time frame. This is my preferred dealer for service of my Ford truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner of 2016 Mustang

by orange1481 on 05/07/2018

Thank you for the prompt service. I was told it would be 1 1/2 hrs, but in and out in 45 minutes. Excellent service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional

by orange1481 on 04/30/2018

I continue to return to Sawgrass Ford because of the professionalism and the dedication. Rolando, my service advisor is the best there is. He has never once let me down. He is truly a professional image of a company. Thank You Rolando for always being so helpful and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Pretty much an ordeal

by orange1481 on 04/26/2018

Replacing a hood with a defective paint job (under warranty), took roughly two months due to dropped balls, staff indifference, understanding and total lack of staff/customer communication. Need I say more?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Not so happy

by Mike2759 on 04/03/2018

Salesman was great during the sale as was the finance guy. When I returned to get some assistance the next day the manager who spoke with me during the sale didn’t even remember me. The salesmen all avoided me and referred me to the service writer for assistance with garage doo programming.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing

by alejandra01 on 02/28/2018

I'm very happy with the service my husband and I recieved. Mariano was very attentive and explained all of our doubs . We will definitlely come back to Sawgass Ford when time is due.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Recommendation

by Crystalbruno on 02/26/2018

Incredibly great service finance manager is the best great salesperson JJ will definitely recommend and refer friends and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional!!!!

by mtexeira on 01/29/2018

This is the best Ford dealership out there. This is my fourth Ford purchase and I would not go anywhere else. Gary is exceptional. Steve as well. And Walt Stern is quick, efficient and always gets things done. I give them the specs on what I'm looking for, I get a phone call and the car is pulled, washed and waiting for me when I arrive. There's nothing like them anywhere. If there were more than 5 stars, I'd certainly give it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Carlos Alfaro

by Gmen5227 on 01/27/2018

I have been doing business with sawgrass for more than 20years . They treat me like family . Professional, caring to my needs and best of all service . They are a true leader in the industry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Scuttleair on 01/08/2018

Tyler Meek was very attentive and helpful. He went far beyond his normal work duties and responsibilities. He answered all my questions and got me the vehicle I was wanting. He has also been helpful with anything I have asked him about since my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service center!!

by jbarnick on 12/11/2017

Had another great experience at the service center!! As usual, Eugene was great and took care of all my needs professionally and quickly!! Have yet to have a bad experience with the service center!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sawgrass Ford best in South Florida

by PeteZing on 11/22/2017

This was my 5th or 6th vehicle from Sawgrass Ford. By far the easiest car buying experiences. Friendly, no pressure staff and familiar faces year after year. As long as I am getting a Ford vehicle I will not go anywhere else. Good inventory, knowledgeable and great follow up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by Corylopez88 on 11/02/2017

It was great. Went in and explained to my service advisor Todd the issues I was having with my truck he then explained to me that it would be looked at later that day which was fine. He kept in contact with me and my truck was ready the next day. It was an amazing experience, Now forever there customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

10/10

by Hehdjdnjddj on 10/17/2017

Best dealership I’ve ever been too. The process was smooth and simple and it’s exactly how car buying should be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
