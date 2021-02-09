2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On Monday, August 31, 2015, I went to Wallace Nissan of Stuart, Florida. I was looking to purchase a 2010 Nissan Murano with 61,674 miles for $15,988.00. Please keep in mind that I was planning on giving a substantial down payment ($8,000.00), and I have good credit. They took me to the finance office, and thats where the nightmare began. The finance officer explained to me that she was having difficulty getting me an APR lower than 7 percent. According to her, the problem lied with the mileage of the vehicle. Even though, I was putting a substantial amount for a down payment and with good credit, none of this was helping lower the APR. She explained to me that I can put less money on the down payment and get an extended warranty packages, that these maneuvers will lower my APR. She was correct my APR dropped to 2.8 percent, and my monthly payments were $199.00 for 60 months. However, the total price of the vehicle came to be $21,000.00, and I was required to increase the deposit from $8,000.00 to $10,000.00. I was not interested in paying $21,000.00 for a 2010 Murano with 61,174 miles. I stepped out of her office, and I went back to the salesperson office. I was about to explain to him that I was no longer interested on the deal. Then the finance person showed up at sales persons office, and between the both of them began to convince me that this was a great deal. Now keep in mind that I had just seeing at the dealership a Nissan Rogue also for a very good price. I was telling them, that I would rather purchase the Rogue. I even told the sales person, that if it was too late, that I would return the following day to make the purchase (Tuesday). However, he and the finance lady kept on insisting that I was making a great purchase, and for me to finalize the contract with my signature. I finally caved in and signed the contract, gave a $10,000.00 deposit and purchased the vehicle for $21,000.00. As soon as I left the dealership, I felt very uncomfortable with the purchase. Now keep in mind that my residence is only ten minutes away from the dealership. I got home immediately and began crunching numbers. I was correct I would have gotten a better deal on the 2013 Rogue with 22,887 miles for $17,594.00. I could have gotten this vehicle with tax, tag and dealer fee for $19,000.00 or $19,500.00. I would have also gotten a lower APR from the very beginning, because this vehicle is still under factory warranty. I would not have needed the extended warranty to have a lower APR. That same night I returned to the dealership (9:00 PM), but they were already closed. On Tuesday, September 01, 2015, at 9:00 AM, I returned to the dealership to return the 2010 Murano and to purchase the 2013 Rogue. I met with the general manager, and informed me that this would be a difficult process. That with todays technology, even though the transaction is only 13 hours old, the payment was already submitted to the bank, and the registration was already changed to my name. I explained to him that I returned the previous night, but the dealer had already closed. The general manager informed me that the only thing that he can do is buy the vehicle back from me, but not for the same price that I bought it. The price that general manager offered me was $400.00 less. In addition, the general manager informed me, that he will have to pay the amount borrowed from Chase, and that he will refund me all the extended warranty that was added to the 2010 Murano. Once everything was said and done, the total cost for the 2013 Nissan Rogue was $21,190.97. Please keep in mind that the original price of the Nissan Rogue was $17,594.00. The dealership used the amount that I had paid for the 2010 Nissan Murano as a down payment, and I had to finance the remaining balance of $11,190.97. The bottom line is that I could have paid between $19,000.00 and $19,500.00 total for the 2013 Rogue. Now the new cost for 2013 Rogue was $21,190.97 total. I GOT RIPPED OFF!!!!!! Read more