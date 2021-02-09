Wallace Nissan
Customer Reviews of Wallace Nissan
BEWARE OF SERVICE DEPT!
by 09/02/2021on
DO NOT USE THIS SERVICE DEPT! Ever! Mr. H. Didley is [non-permissible content removed]. We’ve brought our truck here several times for problems or routine maintenance. Turns out, they never did the oil changes requested, but turned off the indicator warning so we thought they were done. Now we have a 40k mile truck with a useless engine. The truck is still under warranty so we requested a claim and he said it was denied. Turns out, he never submitted the claim and lied about the entire thing. So we called Corporate, who said it’s up to the dealership/service dept. What a Hoax! BEWARE!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
[non-permissible content removed]!
by 02/22/2021on
Just came back from Stuart Florida Nissan. Their internet guy emailed me and promised me we could make a deal with me trading in my 2013 Nissan Murano using their "special offer going on right now. We are giving 120% of Kelly Blue Book value". Therefore, I should have been offered $6200 on the trade in. We get to the paperwork and they offered me a paltry and laughable $3500. When I asked "What about the 120% KBB you are advertising?" The salesman Mr. Brown tells me "Oh, we can't use that". When I ask why? He had no answer and tried to say there is a disclaimer in some flyer that's out there. I told him I never got any "flyer" and his internet guy assured me of a deal with no problem. I even showed him his internet guy Keanu's emails to prove I was offered the "special deal". But, he still didn't care. Now, I've purchased 3 Nissan's over the last 20 years and am a loyal customer. NOT ANYMORE! I'll go to Toyota instead. Stuart Florida Nissan are a bunch of [non-permissible content removed] just to get you to drive 30 miles for NOTHING! NEVER AGAIN! I worked in marketing in the past for many years and am VERY good at it. I hope Stuart Nissan enjoys me blasting them on the internet with what they have done.
Review of 2007 Maxima transmisson replacement
by 02/01/2017on
we are very satisfied with the excellent service, we received at Wallace Nissan on our Maxima.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great & Friendly Service
by 12/21/2016on
Second time here and I'm very impressed with the professional and friendly attitude. I enjoy bringing my car here far more than the Nissan store in Fort Pierce I formerly bought from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
knowledge of salesperson explained everything
by 11/21/2016on
Salesper, Alberto, , luis GM, all very knowledgeable Alberto took extra time to explain every operation of the Altima. We were very satisfied and surprised at everyones help,not used to it at other dealers.
Sutch Auto Service
by 11/03/2016on
I have been coming to this dealership for Nissan service for 18 years and have never been disappointed. Keep up the good service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Nissan Onwer
by 10/22/2016on
Scott and Dan in service are amazing. Glad you're back Scott. Greatest dealership. Everyone is so friendly and kind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review.....
by 09/28/2016on
Kudos to mgmt/owners for understanding the power of positive customer service! Everyone I have come in contact with at your dealership deserves a raise ... they are amazing! Thanks to everyone who makes my visits, few as they may be, so pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wallace Nissan Review
by 09/18/2016on
My experiences with Wallace Nissan in Stuart, both sales and service have been outstanding to date.I bought a Murano from Viola last year. She is awesome...as honest and as sincere as they come. She really cares more about the customer's satisfaction than she does making a sale. I make sure to visit her to say hello every time I am at the dealership. In Service, Joe and Hunter have been fair and professional every visit I have made for service. My last visit they even convinced Nissan to cover my repair under warranty even though it was a borderline case. Makes me want to continue going there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Juke buying experience
by 08/15/2016on
I had the best buying experience I have ever had at Wallace Nissan. Holden and Alberto both helped me tremendously and they were very courteous and knowledgeable.
nissan review
by 08/14/2016on
great job, very pleased with my purchase. Sales rep Viola Wise is a great asset to your company. Very easy transaction.
Visit to Wallace Nissan
by 08/13/2016on
Very happy with service provide to take care of a recall issue. Scott did a great job as he always does
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 07/29/2016on
Service rep Hunter was all set for my service call when I arrived. We went over what was to be done and he gave me a time that it would be completed. All service was completed on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Too busy to care
by 07/23/2016on
Told service rep the car had a vibration at all speeds, especially when turning corners at slow speed while 1/3 gas pedal. He rotated tires and re-balanced tires. Also told him do not put air into tires because they have nitrogen as the green air caps show. They put air in tires and I have the same vibration after they finished.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
S DEPPPEN
by 07/19/2016on
As always fast service always going above and beyond for there customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Romeribu2016
by 07/15/2016on
The recall was done promptly and on time. The coffee and snack was great. Thanks a million for the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership Experience
by 07/03/2016on
It was an unexpected pleasure to shop for a vehicle at Wallace Nissan. I came here, stated simply what I was looking for and what I can afford. Mr. Fendy Paradon actively listened to me and didn't attempt to decide for me or pressure me elsewhere as I'd found at other dealerships. We found the right vehicle and he provided me with the numbers as close as possible to what I was looking for. The Nissan Altima I leased was another pleasure, a step up from the Sentra I'd traded in. It not only filled all the check boxes, it's one of the nicest cars I've owned in memory. The handling, performance and comfort are superb. It's been many years since I've driven home in a new car and the next day felt even better, with no regrets.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Fabulous
by 05/12/2016on
Wallace service department NEVER disappoints. Joe & his team have always treated me & my sister with the utmost respect. They always go 120% all out for us, regardless of what service we are getting done. The team have gotten us through some pretty difficult situations with smiles. Upon leaving we feel confident in the knowledge that our cars were well cared for to be kept safe & sound. Thanks to Joe & his service team, my 2007 Versa with 28K miles still drives like she is new. And why my sister's 2001 Sentra with 380K miles still runs like a top. Both me & my sister purchased our cars NEW from Wallace Nissan, but even if we would buy from a different Nissan Dealership, we would still bring the cars to Wallace for service. We are loyal to them because they are loyal to us. That's how good customer service should always be, about Customer retention. We know no matter what the problem, Joe & his team will make sure that it is resolved in the quickest & easiest form. Please make sure that these comments reach the highest person in the Nissan Corp & Wallace dealership. I really don't think enough good can be said about this service team. ***** across the board. Thank you for giving me the chance to speak in an extremely enthusiastic way. All our Best, Beth & Carole The Marcum Sisters
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
PLEASE READ AND LEARN FROM MY MISTAKE
by 02/28/2016on
On Monday, August 31, 2015, I went to Wallace Nissan of Stuart, Florida. I was looking to purchase a 2010 Nissan Murano with 61,674 miles for $15,988.00. Please keep in mind that I was planning on giving a substantial down payment ($8,000.00), and I have good credit. They took me to the finance office, and thats where the nightmare began. The finance officer explained to me that she was having difficulty getting me an APR lower than 7 percent. According to her, the problem lied with the mileage of the vehicle. Even though, I was putting a substantial amount for a down payment and with good credit, none of this was helping lower the APR. She explained to me that I can put less money on the down payment and get an extended warranty packages, that these maneuvers will lower my APR. She was correct my APR dropped to 2.8 percent, and my monthly payments were $199.00 for 60 months. However, the total price of the vehicle came to be $21,000.00, and I was required to increase the deposit from $8,000.00 to $10,000.00. I was not interested in paying $21,000.00 for a 2010 Murano with 61,174 miles. I stepped out of her office, and I went back to the salesperson office. I was about to explain to him that I was no longer interested on the deal. Then the finance person showed up at sales persons office, and between the both of them began to convince me that this was a great deal. Now keep in mind that I had just seeing at the dealership a Nissan Rogue also for a very good price. I was telling them, that I would rather purchase the Rogue. I even told the sales person, that if it was too late, that I would return the following day to make the purchase (Tuesday). However, he and the finance lady kept on insisting that I was making a great purchase, and for me to finalize the contract with my signature. I finally caved in and signed the contract, gave a $10,000.00 deposit and purchased the vehicle for $21,000.00. As soon as I left the dealership, I felt very uncomfortable with the purchase. Now keep in mind that my residence is only ten minutes away from the dealership. I got home immediately and began crunching numbers. I was correct I would have gotten a better deal on the 2013 Rogue with 22,887 miles for $17,594.00. I could have gotten this vehicle with tax, tag and dealer fee for $19,000.00 or $19,500.00. I would have also gotten a lower APR from the very beginning, because this vehicle is still under factory warranty. I would not have needed the extended warranty to have a lower APR. That same night I returned to the dealership (9:00 PM), but they were already closed. On Tuesday, September 01, 2015, at 9:00 AM, I returned to the dealership to return the 2010 Murano and to purchase the 2013 Rogue. I met with the general manager, and informed me that this would be a difficult process. That with todays technology, even though the transaction is only 13 hours old, the payment was already submitted to the bank, and the registration was already changed to my name. I explained to him that I returned the previous night, but the dealer had already closed. The general manager informed me that the only thing that he can do is buy the vehicle back from me, but not for the same price that I bought it. The price that general manager offered me was $400.00 less. In addition, the general manager informed me, that he will have to pay the amount borrowed from Chase, and that he will refund me all the extended warranty that was added to the 2010 Murano. Once everything was said and done, the total cost for the 2013 Nissan Rogue was $21,190.97. Please keep in mind that the original price of the Nissan Rogue was $17,594.00. The dealership used the amount that I had paid for the 2010 Nissan Murano as a down payment, and I had to finance the remaining balance of $11,190.97. The bottom line is that I could have paid between $19,000.00 and $19,500.00 total for the 2013 Rogue. Now the new cost for 2013 Rogue was $21,190.97 total. I GOT RIPPED OFF!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service
by 02/15/2016on
I was just in for an oil change and to have a tire patched due to a nail. The service was great as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Levesque Frontier
by 11/29/2015on
After with talking to other dealerships I found Greg Smith to be straightforward and not pushy. I feel that I would purchase another vehicle from him and this dealership.