1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I brought my car for the service manager Chris Robert to look at. I have a 2021 sonata limited. It came with a bumper to bumper warranty and a limited 12 month warranty. Which the service manager does not know, David Messinger the so called director of service and Rusty Wallace have no clue about the manufacture warranty. My leather is peeling and a complaint was filed with Hyundai America about this. So when I went to pick up my vehicle there was a long scratch on the passenger side of the car. That scratch was not there prior to me dropping the vehicle off. Wallace amHyundai and there employees scratched the vehicle as of retaliation for me filing all these complaints that Wallace Hyundai will not honor the warranty. I also filed a police report and I am pursuing charges in the three names people above. They do not care and if you give them any resistance they will damage your car and what they did to me was to tell me they will not service my vehicle. Retaliation is against the law when you fight what you believe is warrantable. They think they are better then me. The Rusty Wallace the so called VP hides behind David Messinger. Do not bring your vehicle there or buy a car from these corrupt crooked deceitful and fake people. They took pictures of the scratch and Chris Smith stated to me that they would take care of it and Amir the GM stated that too and now they do not want to take responsibility when they have no proof that the scratch was there prior to me dropping off the vehicle Read more