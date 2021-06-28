1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership is [non-permissible content removed] towards African American people. I came in to trade in my car for 2 days. after they kept hounding me to run my credit because they were so sure they couldn't give me any numbers without (which is a lie) . And then came with ridiculous numbers after i was strict about the price payments i wanted to stay in . I spoke with both Ben and Amir and they both were rude and very unprofessional. They talked to me like i was nobody. I had to asked 4 different people twenty times to speak to Amir he is the general manager( to speak with him about how i was being treated ) And when he came he had an attitude just to come and speak with me . I would not recommend going to this dealership they are all about the dollar not the customers. Read more