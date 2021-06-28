Wallace Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Wallace Hyundai
Worst expierence of my life
by 06/28/2021on
This dealership is [non-permissible content removed] towards African American people. I came in to trade in my car for 2 days. after they kept hounding me to run my credit because they were so sure they couldn't give me any numbers without (which is a lie) . And then came with ridiculous numbers after i was strict about the price payments i wanted to stay in . I spoke with both Ben and Amir and they both were rude and very unprofessional. They talked to me like i was nobody. I had to asked 4 different people twenty times to speak to Amir he is the general manager( to speak with him about how i was being treated ) And when he came he had an attitude just to come and speak with me . I would not recommend going to this dealership they are all about the dollar not the customers.
Best experience!!
by 05/01/2021on
Big thank you to Todd Holcomb for helping me make the best decision in my first car purchase! I am so pleased with the overall service and support! He was so professional and kind. Todd really helped me address and find what worked best for my needs and future. Thank you!
My Wallace Hyundai experience
by 03/20/2021on
Wallace Hyundai did a great job beyond my expectation. Searching for an affordable car that has my spec wasn't quite easy until I finally saw the exact car I wanted in Wallace Hyundai. After checking reviews, I immediately contacted Wallace Hyundai and a service agent, John Randall reached out to me. My concern was the location because I am in Connecticut and Wallace Hyundai is in Florida. I couldn't travel to Florida for a drive test and vehicle inspection because of my tight job schedule. Guys!!! John Randall was fantastic, he was so genuine, detailed and smart. He was available for calls 24/7, his constant communication was awesome. He literally bought my confidence and gave me a personalized service. At this point, I decided trust Wallace and proceed with the purchase online. I did all my purchase, paper works and transaction online. Then my car was shipped to me in Connecticut, behold it was more than my expectation. No dent, no scratch, full gas tank...lol, customized key holder. Mehn! I will trust this company over and over again for my next purchase. I recommend Wallace Hyundai 100% . Thank you John Randall of Wallace. Great Job.
Avoid Wallace Hyundai in Stuart, FL
by 09/20/2020on
Wallace Hyundai: These are not honest people, no integrity. They will waste your time and not represent used cars properly. Wasted 2 days of my time including a vacation day and for nothing. Many fees. Discourteous, rude. Will not fix damage – expecting customer to fix damage that other auto sellers routinely fix – as part of ripping you off. Avoid. You have been warned.
No sales made here
by 05/28/2020on
I went in with my son to trade our leases in for new ones. Their lease deals said $139 for Sonata and $149 for Tucson. They never even came anywhere near those prices. Even if we put the $1999 down they were both well over $150 higher per month than what they advertised. The salesman, Mark, was very nice; management never even came over to speak with us. We actually saw him eye rolling us! Deceptive advertising.
AMAZING EXPERIENCE W/Jennifer Davis
by 10/18/2017on
Ahhhhhh. Writing this review with so much joy. Im not a review writer but I couldnt end the day without raving about my experience with Jennifer & Samir today at Wallace. With a much less than perfect credit score, I have been absolutely DREADING the process of attempting to get a new car. I came in today and left with a beautiful 2014 Lexus. The customer service and professionalism I received today was outstanding, not to mention the ease of the process. I was able to get approved and get into the car I wanted while dealing with amazing, personable and efficient staff. They have a HUGE selection of inventory to pull from & they even detailed my car and filled up the tank while I waited. 5+ stars! Ill be sending everybody I know. ASK FOR JENNIFER DAVIS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Service and Management Intervention
by 07/10/2017on
Dealer was not completely forthcoming about the condition of the vehicle and it required additional services to be performed upon receiving the vehicle, including requiring front brakes. There was unreported body damage on the rear bumper that was not painted in the same shade as the rest of the vehicle. Dealership management was very uncooperative and unwilling to address these concerns, which left me spending an additional $1,500 in maintenance and repairs. Buyer beware and make sure you inspect the vehicle well before making a purchase. My salesperson was Glenn Geng.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wallace Hyundai....SUPERB
by 01/29/2017on
Wallace service Dept. sure does take the "Frustration" out off the anticipation of having to bring your vehicle in for service... Cudos to the Service Writers & the Service Tech's for their exceptional "Service" Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
horn
by 01/27/2017on
Just as promised, work was performed timely, and it was "Service with a Smile".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Linda
by 01/22/2017on
Great service. Was a simple oil change. Was done quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service, caring advisor
by 01/10/2017on
Have been dealing with this Hyundai dealer since 2006 and they have been great. My advisor, Bob Pickett, has always been very helpful and usually correct on his assessments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Elantra Purchase
by 01/03/2017on
A Great Bargain at a Great Price. Salesman listened to our needs and responded with help to complete the sale.
review
by 12/17/2016on
Both Chris and Steve provided me with excellent service they are truly professionals
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done
by 12/14/2016on
I came in looking for a used Santa Fe and walked out with a new one. Billy Westin was a joy to work with and I am extremely pleased with both my purchase and his level of sales professionalism.
Greatest salesman Sheldon Merritt
by 11/30/2016on
Sheldon Merritt Great asset to Wallace dealership and Hyundai!! He cared about my needs, answered all my questions, detaill list what I was going to pay for the car before heading to the dealership. He even called me after the sale to make sure the car was ok,I was happy with the purchase and had any questions.
great dealer
by 11/19/2016on
This is the second car I bought from Wallace Hyundai and they are fantastic ! as a local business owner I know what it means to take care of people and they get it right ! Thanks for the great service !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
6 month service
by 11/16/2016on
My car was serviced and delivered at the time specified and that was very important as I had plans for later that day
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
real service
by 11/11/2016on
great service beyond my expectations car in three hours without an appointment
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 11/02/2016on
Sami, our sales representative, did a great job in providing the exact vehicle we purchased. After the purchase he gave his full attention to us to explain the operational and safety features of the Santa Fe Sport.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Maintenance
by 10/22/2016on
Route Maintenance done-diagnosis of second HORN of Burglar system diagnosed, I requested that repair be done at Route 60 Hyundai. Regards, Sheila Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 10/18/2016on
I was greeted promptly with a friendly face & attitude. The work was completed in a timely fashion. I am very happy with the opportunity to schedule my service appointments directly with my service adviser, Bob Pickett.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes