sales Rating

Wade Werner is true professional salesman I have ever deal with. We came to Crown Nissan to upgrade our 2017 Rogue. We couldn't decide between new or used but finally we got certified pre-owned 2018 Murano. Wade was patient and didn't try to push us towards a new car. He showed us the best deal with new and used one. Crown Nissan paid off our Rogue to the last cent that we still owe to the bank and let us get into Murano that we always wanted to have. I regret only one thing that we didn't come to Crown Nissan when we were shopping for our Rogue. The dealer experience is like day and night and next time I would change my car I wish Wade Werner will still be there. Thank you Crown Nissan!!! Read more