Great service
by 09/04/2020on
Nikola Tadic was great, friendly, good service, highly recommend!
Excellent
by 09/03/2020on
Nikola Tadic was really helpful throughout our car purchase and made us feel welcome to ask any questions. I definitely would recommend going to him for any car purchases in the future. He also wore a mask the whole time.
Crown nissan and wade Werner are the best!
by 09/02/2020on
I was literally minutes away from] signing a contract with autonation Chevrolet on a used Rouge Sport. I talked to wade Werner at Crown Nissan and he throughly explained that I could Be able to buy a brand new Rouge Sport for less then the used one I was going to buy. I absolutely love my brand new car! He is great to deal with. Very nice guy!
Great sale
by 08/30/2020on
Nikola Tadic was very professional and helped me get into the perfect car
Melody
by 08/29/2020on
I had a great experience working with Nikola Tadic. I admit when I started discussing a new vehicle I was not going to purchase. Nikola changed my mind. He worked extremely hard to come to the deal I requested. He is professional and a delight to work with. If you are in the market for a new car I recommend crown Nissan and Nikola.
Crown Nissan is purely the best
by 08/29/2020on
Wade Werner worked with my husband for around a month, on this "surprise" for me.. a new Rogue! Although I ended up going with the Rogue Sport this time. It's great working with Crown Nissan everytime, and Wade didn't disappoint on the service/sales side. He had everything ready for my arrival, and I never thought I'd say this about a car purchase... but this was an easy transaction. Go see Wade and Crown...
Many thanks,Rob Zoffer
by 08/27/2020on
Rob, want to thank you for honoring the original instructions I requested on my car. I really appreciate your expertise and your honesty.I am so very lucky to have you as my advisor.
Many thanks,Rob
by 08/27/2020on
Thanks Rob for your excellent service, and for making good on what I had originally requested.... Since my car was in the collision center,you had no idea of what I had previously discussed with Shawn and a Crown manager.Thats why I go to you. You have integrity,and I trust you
Awesome experience at crown
by 08/27/2020on
I found the perfect Challenger that I wanted.. I drove to St. Pete from the Lakeland area, Wade met me and was an awesome dude from the start. Let me test drive, made the numbers easy, help me get my paystubs together... and we got the deal done! Wade Werner was great, Crown was great, and my new Challenger is also GREAT
Wade Werner.. a true pro
by 08/25/2020on
Wade Werner is true professional salesman I have ever deal with. We came to Crown Nissan to upgrade our 2017 Rogue. We couldn't decide between new or used but finally we got certified pre-owned 2018 Murano. Wade was patient and didn't try to push us towards a new car. He showed us the best deal with new and used one. Crown Nissan paid off our Rogue to the last cent that we still owe to the bank and let us get into Murano that we always wanted to have. I regret only one thing that we didn't come to Crown Nissan when we were shopping for our Rogue. The dealer experience is like day and night and next time I would change my car I wish Wade Werner will still be there. Thank you Crown Nissan!!!
Ask for Wade! Hands down!!
by 08/23/2020on
Wade Werner was really fantastic. He worked with my mother and I, and my mother is tough. He worked very hard to get the price to where my mother approved me to finally get in the beautiful Rogue I've always wanted! Thank you Wade for you patience and efforts. Happy customer here :)
Great service
by 08/22/2020on
Jon Waterhouse took care of my needs in a timely professional manner.
Timothy marshick
by 08/20/2020on
Very knowledgeable, took time to explain things, professional, and great customer service
First brand new car!
by 08/20/2020on
Serge helped us so much and helped us get our first brand new car! We will be coming back for all of our needs! Thank you so much!
Key fob replacement
by 08/18/2020on
I came to Crown Nissan because I needed a spare key fob, Lesley Shepherd was the customer service agent that assisted me. She was very professional,pleasant and explained all my options prior to the service. I was very happy with my service.
Car shopping made easy!
by 08/18/2020on
Typically I do not enjoy car shopping as it is so time consuming and I always feel like I am being hassled. But working with Wade Werner at Crown Nissan i have a new opinion about the experience. Wade was very responsive to all of my questions and my annoying text messages. He was prepared when I walked in the door and allowed the time to go quickly. I had an exceptional experience today and want to thank everyone at Crown Nissan for their help. Thanks again Wade!
Nikola Tadic
by 08/15/2020on
Nikola did a fantastic job! So helpful ! Definitely recommend Nikola and Crown Nissan if you are in the market for a new vehicle! Dexter Benjamin is a great manager as well! Top notch from Crown Nissan!
The best day!
by 08/15/2020on
Nikola, Josh Landers, and Jason were exceptional professionals who were very knowledgeable and extremely willing to make this new purchase a success. I greatly appreciate you guys and as a company Crown Nissan, you made great hires with these. They are what a consumer hopes to see and deal with when going through this stressful process. didn't have to worry about anything. 5 starts for these awesome dudes!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Go see Wade Werner
by 08/14/2020on
Wade Werner was fantastic. Incredibly responsive and professional. Worked with us for a long distance delivery, all smooth. Very happy with the overall experience. If you want an experience that is relaxed but thorough, I highly recommend you request Mr. Werner.
Quick and easy
by 08/14/2020on
Simple process and fast. No appointment oil change service is perfect for my schedule. Lesley shepard made it great
Recall
by 08/12/2020on
as soon as I walked to the service department I was greeted by Jon Waterhouse. He listened to everyting I said which ususallt doesn't happen to me. I was dropping the car off to be worked on the next day. To my surprise it was done that day. I was told the courtesy shuttle could pick me up after 8 in the morning. I was very pleased. Thanks for everything.
