Crown Kia
Customer Reviews of Crown Kia
Vehicle pirchasing
by 12/29/2020on
We recently returned our leased vehicle to Crown Kia. I had seen the car I wanted...a Dodge Journey. I called KK whom I had meet before and he assigned us to Ziranco Krivetski. It was so pleasant working with him. Z answered all our questions and was very knowledgeable. He was polite and courteous. We have always dealt with Crown and will continue to do so and Z will be our go to salesperson.
Service was great and work as promised!
by 01/01/2021on
My service was done with fixing my oil leak, and taking care of my squeaky brakes. Thank you Michael Stephen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good job was done.
by 12/29/2020on
My experience with Crown Kia has always been a good one. Michael Stephensen was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kyle Maxwell is the best!
by 12/21/2020on
Kyle Maxwell is the best there is! He always makes sure to answer all of my questions. If you need service, ask for Kyle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First oil change
by 12/17/2020on
Had my first oil change, Sherry Vieira was the nice lady handling this. Was informed my Kia Soul also had updates they wanted to install. All work was handled while I waited, even a short video showing my vehicle checks. Was a good experience all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeffrey Peregy
by 12/16/2020on
He was a great sales man he made me and my family feel at home answered all my questions the transition was easy didn't take as long as I thought he was great.
Best Car buying experience!
by 12/13/2020on
I have nothing bad to say about Crown Kia and their employees. Everyone there is great and knows how that to test people. They really make it an incredible experience, no matter what the reason is for your visit. I had the honor of being helped by Zoranco Kirovski when I bought my K5. I couldn’t have been treated any better, true professional and genuine person. I’ll recommend him and the Crown Kia store to anyone.
Service adviser Sherry Vieira
by 12/09/2020on
My service advisor Sherry Vieria did an awesome job keeping me inform of what work needed to be done as well as the time the work would take
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great/Fast Service
by 12/09/2020on
Kyle Maxwell helped me out, got my tire fixed in no time “flat” (Dad joke). But seriously he was awesome and got me in and out of there in no time! Thanks again Kyle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Person
by 12/09/2020on
My daughter and I appreciated our sales rep, William Devine, being very professional and patient in answering all our questions the day I bought my new Kia! She came with me in order to help her "senior" mom make a good decision regarding whether to purchase a new vehicle. William did a great job to get an excellent deal for me and we left the dealership very satisfied with our experience at Crown! I love my new Soul!!
Great service
by 12/07/2020on
I always receive excellent service when I take my Kia to Crown Kia’s service department. They are always on the ball and always have my vehicle ready when they promise it. Thanks for the consistency.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 11/30/2020on
The Team is knowledgeable and kind. Sherry Vieira handled all of my inquiries to the best possible extent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Met with a friendly greeting
by 11/26/2020on
Kyle Maxwell was very friendly, greeted me with a smile, kept me updated on progress of service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dependable & Respectful
by 11/25/2020on
I’ve always received great service at Crown Kia. One person stands out. I’ve seen Sherry Vieira in the service dept since I bought my first Kia, 7 years ago. She’s great! She’s friendly, knowledgeable, and respectful. It’s nice to know you can depend on someone like Sherry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kyle Maxwell
by 11/25/2020on
Was very happy with my service today kyle maxwell was very helpful an explain everything I needed to no about my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Valuable asset
by 11/18/2020on
Since I bought my car 2 years ago, I always use this Kia location for services. The associates there are very helpful, professional and curious. Micheal Stephenson is the Rep I always go to as he is very prompt, he keeps me up to date on any services or maintenance that need to be done, always professional and friendly. Michael is a great asset to this company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/10/2020on
Sherry Vieira is friendly and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Stephenson
by 11/06/2020on
I am grateful to have Michael Stephenson as my Service Advisor. He is very knowledgeable, patient and kind. Thank you for all you do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Sherry Vieira
by 11/03/2020on
Sherry Vieira is such a wonderful person to deal with at Crown KIA Service. I've been going there for years and it's because of her. She takes great care of me, my car and I never have to question anything they do for me. Customer for life! Nancy Guarino
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless process
by 11/03/2020on
Both of my remote fobs broke so I needed to get a replacement. First I spoke with Virginia Scott in the parts department. She had the correct key fob in stock at a very reasonable price. Then she referred me to Sherry Viera in service to have it programmed. The price for the programming was also very reasonable. Sherry was able to squeeze me in quickly and I was in and out in about an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another great experience
by 10/31/2020on
I bought my first Kia from Crown Kia in Feb 2017 and had a great experience. When my car was totalled recently I went back. The entire team -- Juan, Howard, Todd & Michael -- took great care of me again.
