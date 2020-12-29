5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have nothing bad to say about Crown Kia and their employees. Everyone there is great and knows how that to test people. They really make it an incredible experience, no matter what the reason is for your visit. I had the honor of being helped by Zoranco Kirovski when I bought my K5. I couldn’t have been treated any better, true professional and genuine person. I’ll recommend him and the Crown Kia store to anyone. Read more