Crown Kia

5500 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33714
Today 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Monday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Crown Kia

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(496)
Recommend: Yes (93) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle pirchasing

by Vehicle Purshasing on 12/29/2020

We recently returned our leased vehicle to Crown Kia. I had seen the car I wanted...a Dodge Journey. I called KK whom I had meet before and he assigned us to Ziranco Krivetski. It was so pleasant working with him. Z answered all our questions and was very knowledgeable. He was polite and courteous. We have always dealt with Crown and will continue to do so and Z will be our go to salesperson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
496 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service was great and work as promised!

by Michael stephen on 01/01/2021

My service was done with fixing my oil leak, and taking care of my squeaky brakes. Thank you Michael Stephen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A good job was done.

by Satisfied on 12/29/2020

My experience with Crown Kia has always been a good one. Michael Stephensen was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kyle Maxwell is the best!

by Kristina on 12/21/2020

Kyle Maxwell is the best there is! He always makes sure to answer all of my questions. If you need service, ask for Kyle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First oil change

by Regular maintenance on 12/17/2020

Had my first oil change, Sherry Vieira was the nice lady handling this. Was informed my Kia Soul also had updates they wanted to install. All work was handled while I waited, even a short video showing my vehicle checks. Was a good experience all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeffrey Peregy

by Sharon Cummings on 12/16/2020

He was a great sales man he made me and my family feel at home answered all my questions the transition was easy didn't take as long as I thought he was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car buying experience!

by C Lee on 12/13/2020

I have nothing bad to say about Crown Kia and their employees. Everyone there is great and knows how that to test people. They really make it an incredible experience, no matter what the reason is for your visit. I had the honor of being helped by Zoranco Kirovski when I bought my K5. I couldn’t have been treated any better, true professional and genuine person. I’ll recommend him and the Crown Kia store to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service adviser Sherry Vieira

by Robert Schock on 12/09/2020

My service advisor Sherry Vieria did an awesome job keeping me inform of what work needed to be done as well as the time the work would take

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great/Fast Service

by Roger Patrizzi on 12/09/2020

Kyle Maxwell helped me out, got my tire fixed in no time “flat” (Dad joke). But seriously he was awesome and got me in and out of there in no time! Thanks again Kyle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Person

by Joyce C Kurth on 12/09/2020

My daughter and I appreciated our sales rep, William Devine, being very professional and patient in answering all our questions the day I bought my new Kia! She came with me in order to help her "senior" mom make a good decision regarding whether to purchase a new vehicle. William did a great job to get an excellent deal for me and we left the dealership very satisfied with our experience at Crown! I love my new Soul!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Joey on 12/07/2020

I always receive excellent service when I take my Kia to Crown Kia’s service department. They are always on the ball and always have my vehicle ready when they promise it. Thanks for the consistency.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by ARockStar1 on 11/30/2020

The Team is knowledgeable and kind. Sherry Vieira handled all of my inquiries to the best possible extent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Met with a friendly greeting

by Deborah Stafford on 11/26/2020

Kyle Maxwell was very friendly, greeted me with a smile, kept me updated on progress of service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dependable & Respectful

by Esta Levine on 11/25/2020

I’ve always received great service at Crown Kia. One person stands out. I’ve seen Sherry Vieira in the service dept since I bought my first Kia, 7 years ago. She’s great! She’s friendly, knowledgeable, and respectful. It’s nice to know you can depend on someone like Sherry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kyle Maxwell

by EPW123 on 11/25/2020

Was very happy with my service today kyle maxwell was very helpful an explain everything I needed to no about my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Valuable asset

by Kerry lewis on 11/18/2020

Since I bought my car 2 years ago, I always use this Kia location for services. The associates there are very helpful, professional and curious. Micheal Stephenson is the Rep I always go to as he is very prompt, he keeps me up to date on any services or maintenance that need to be done, always professional and friendly. Michael is a great asset to this company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Crown on 11/10/2020

Sherry Vieira is friendly and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Michael Stephenson

by Michael Stephenson on 11/06/2020

I am grateful to have Michael Stephenson as my Service Advisor. He is very knowledgeable, patient and kind. Thank you for all you do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love Sherry Vieira

by Nancy Guarino on 11/03/2020

Sherry Vieira is such a wonderful person to deal with at Crown KIA Service. I've been going there for years and it's because of her. She takes great care of me, my car and I never have to question anything they do for me. Customer for life! Nancy Guarino

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Painless process

by Shawn on 11/03/2020

Both of my remote fobs broke so I needed to get a replacement. First I spoke with Virginia Scott in the parts department. She had the correct key fob in stock at a very reasonable price. Then she referred me to Sherry Viera in service to have it programmed. The price for the programming was also very reasonable. Sherry was able to squeeze me in quickly and I was in and out in about an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another great experience

by James Banks on 10/31/2020

I bought my first Kia from Crown Kia in Feb 2017 and had a great experience. When my car was totalled recently I went back. The entire team -- Juan, Howard, Todd & Michael -- took great care of me again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
