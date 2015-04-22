5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased my car almost 2 weeks ago but had a few issues that were not being addressed. My salesman apparently left the company and I was contacted by "Bird" C. I can't even begin to tell you what a difference he made in my opinion of service from this dealership. He dropped what he was doing, took time to go over features in the car that were new to me. He sent my car in for a mini detail and when it was completed both he and 'Jessie" walked the car with me to make sure everything was just right in it. Bird then got in the car with me and not only showed me how to operate all the bells and whistles that I was not familiar with but gave me such an education on the Genesis in particular and especially regarding the year car that I purchased. We talked about the nitrogen in the tires, the sound buffer between the glass in the windows, the greenish tinting, the use of the keyless entry fob and on & on. This car is beautiful and this comes from someone who does not get emotional over a car, but now that Bird has properly introduced me to the car, I am so thrilled with my purchase. This man took my disappointment with my previous salesman and ultimately with the dealership and did a total turn-around. If Hyundai of St. Augustine is looking for a PR guy to promote not only the dealership but these cars in general, then Bird needs to be on the front line. I sell houses for a living. We sell the 'sizzle' not the 'steak' and Bird knows every ounce of sizzle these cars have and what an asset that is to someone like me who has never purchased a Hyundai before. Would I recommend Hyundai of St. Augustine to my closest friend? ASOLUTELY! BUT, they really need to ask for "Bird". He made all the difference and I appreciate the dealership for giving him my name and my email because their choice was excellent, but I do appreciate Bird for his enthusiasm about his product, his knowledge and most of all his time and his willingness to do whatever it took to make me a happy Hyundai owner and I am! Read more